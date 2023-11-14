The Art of Caring For Your Leather Briefcase – Maintenance Tips for Longevity and Luster

—

Leather briefcases are sophisticated, expensive business accessories and it only makes sense to take care of your precious investment. Yes, they are durable and serve a lifelong purpose with grit which makes for certain abuse coming their way through a long lifespan. They are exposed to a multitude of climates, different weather patterns, and environments that can wear them down.

Certain care factors ensure that your priced possession stays fresh and business-ready at all times. We are going to discuss them here.

Conditioning the Leather Surface

This is a generic care factor that you need to follow for life lifelong vibrancy of your leather work bag . Apply a quality leather conditioner on the surface of your briefcase with a clean dry cloth or use a soft sponge. This helps in keeping the leather moisturized and refurbishes the surface for lost smoothness with day-to-day handling.

Conditioning your leather briefcase once or twice a year or as you feel necessary should be done if you`re a resident of a wet, humid region. The same goes for cold climates with regular spells of rain now and then. Arid or Dry Climates – By now you must be getting the gist of it. Like you apply moisturizers and creams during the dry season to keep your skin moisturized, leather being an animal`s skin also needs moisturizing. If you operate with your leather briefcase in an environment where it`s mostly dry throughout the year, you should look to condition your briefcase every few months or once every quarter. Similarly, if you`ve just got back from a long business trip from Colorado or any other arid region globally, it’s a good idea to moisturize your briefcase with a reliable leather conditioner. Business executives and senior engineers working in the Middle East have expensive custom leather briefcase this thing is for you guys!!

Tips For Applying Leather Conditioner

If you`re using a new leather conditioner that you have just bought recently, first apply it to a small area of leather to check its performance. Apply a leather conditioner using a dry clean cloth or sponge. Don’t be hard, but instead gently massage the surface of your briefcase in a circular motion. Don`t get too excited and start drenching your briefcase with conditioner as you see some parts of your briefcase become glitzy on the initial application of the conditioner. If you have over-applied it a little bit, wipe off the excess liquid from the surface using a dry clean cloth. Remember to leave your briefcase to dry out after application of conditioner in an open environment for some time. Don`t be hasty to fill it up immediately, rushing it back to work. This allows for the conditioner to properly penetrate the pores and revitalize the leather making it look fresh & healthy again.

Be Mindful Of The Inside

While you`re very cautious of how your leather briefcase looks on the outside and want to take care of it, you shouldn`t ignore the inside, leaving it to simply rot for years on end. Let`s see how to manage the inside better.

Keep everything covered or capped that can leave a stain on the interior lining i.e. pens, cosmetics, any food items, etc.

Time flies and stuff keeps piling up in various chambers, pockets, slots, and compartments of your leather briefcase. Empty it once, every couple of years and shake it while handling it upside down. You will be surprised to see different small forgotten items i.e. cards, pins, and stationery being unearthed from those far interior corners of your briefcase`s different storage chambers.

Clean the interior lining with a slightly damp cloth every few months to wipe off the dust and other particles that might have accumulated inside the bag with use. Leave the bag lying open and empty for some time. Let air circulate inside for a while.

Avoid keeping very sharp objects inside the bag or keep them covered so that they don`t pierce the lining. Getting such lining stitched or patched can be a real headache.

What To Do If It Gets Wet

The first thing you should avoid if your adorable leather briefcase gets wet is to panic. As they are long-serving durable accessories, at some stage they are bound to come in contact with water. Let`s find out what to do.

Slightly Wet – If your leather briefcase gets wet in a drizzle or you spill some water over it by mistake, don`t get nervous. Remove the water using a dry cloth. Wipe it off, don’t rub. Surely, don`t leave it as it is. Just remove water from the surface and it should be fine. Leaving the briefcase wet can allow moisture to seep into the pores of leather skin resulting in some of the shiny elegance of leather being lost requiring conditioning or wrinkles appearing on the leather.

If It Gets Seriously Wet – There might come a time when a freakish shower catches you unaware all of a sudden that naughty grandchild of yours decides to have an experiment drowning your briefcase in the pool. Leave this drenched briefcase in the open air and let it dry, then soak up further water as much as possible with a sponge or dry cloth. Leave the briefcase with some paper or plastic filled inside so that the leather holds its shape. Use a quality leather polish, cream, or conditioner to revitalize the leather once it`s completely dry. Use it again once you are satisfied with its condition.

Remember, not to ever try drying out leather with any sort of heating equipment. Leather might shrink if exposed to extreme heat.

How To Store A Leather Briefcase

If you decide to give your leather briefcase a break or you are on vacation and want to store your precious business carry accessory for some time, do it in a cotton dust bag or a spacious place where your briefcase doesn`t get cramped while some air could pass by.

Don`t store it in a plastic bag. Plastic doesn`t allow any air to pass by suffocating the leather. Store your leather briefcase in a fabric bag or cotton dust bag.

Store your leather briefcase in a place that avoids dust. Unattended dust can wear down your classy briefcase`s look.

Store your briefcase avoiding any sunlight or heat.

Give your briefcase some fresh air now and then bringing it out from its cover or storage room. Leather needs to breathe and nothing`s better than some fresh air for its texture.

Wrapping Up

If you`ve invested in a leather briefcase, then taking time out from your busy schedule to care for your possessions is the right thing to do. A well-taken care-of leather briefcase should serve you throughout your professional life and beyond.

Make sure you pass on some vintage legacy to your future generations in the shape of your thoughtfully cared-for briefcase.

