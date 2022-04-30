The Ideal Way Of Applying A Face Serum To Get The Best Out Of It

—

Face serums have grown to be a popular skincare product solely based on the fact that they are said to target specific skin issues and deliver miraculous results. Since they are light and have a high percentage of active ingredients, they penetrate better into deep layers of your skin.

Buying a good quality serum

Types of face serum

Some of the best face serums to choose from are:

Vitamin C serum reduces blemishes, sunspots, scars, rejuvenates, and brightens skin.

Retinol face serum: treats fine lines and wrinkles

Hyaluronic acid serum: hydrates, moisturizes, and plumps the skin giving a fresh and dewy complexion.

Brightening face serum: it contains Vitamin C and E, ferulic acid, lactic acid for decreasing melanin production

Plant extracts serum: includes green tea, chia seeds, Vitamin C, and glycolic acid

The ideal way of applying a face serum

Face serums can deliver better results than your cleansers and moisturizers but you need to learn the ideal of applying them to your face to get the best results.

1) Exfoliate your skin: It is important to exfoliate your skin two or three times a week to get rid of dead skin cells so that your face serum penetrates well into the deep layers of skin.

2) Apply the serum before moisturizer: Apply the serum first on bare skin and wait for a few seconds before applying a moisturizer and SPF.

3) Just pat on the skin and don’t rub:

Just pump a small amount of serum on your fingertips and pat on your face.

Apply the serum while your skin is damp

Damp skin will absorb more serum and retain more liquid

Apply the serum in an upwards direction

Avoid rubbing or tugging the skin

The pressing motion helps the product to penetrate to get better results even with a lesser amount

4) Avoid using multiple serums:

Combining the ingredients might cause skin irritation.

Hence, pick one product and allow it to do its job.

Ensure you are using the right serum meant for your skin type

5) Be consistent:

Apply serum every day as a part of your skincare routine

Use it twice a day

Once in the morning before applying day cream

At night before applying night cream

Serums provide very effective results. Make sure you are using them in the correct way to get the best of what you have purchased.

