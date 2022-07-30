The Increase in Gun Culture in America Has Led To A Parallel Rise In Demand For Bulletproof Vests

—

When we think of America, we cannot help but think of the gun culture prevalent in the country, which is increasing rapidly. Ranked at Number 1 on a global platform in gun ownership, there are approximately 350 million gun owners in the country. As per the Pew Research Center, the southern United States has 36% of residents with gun ownership. This percentage is the highest in the country. The northeast comprises 16% of gun owners; the maximum number of gun owners are from rural households. Gun owners use the weapons for various purposes such as hunting, protection, self-defense, shooting at a gun range, and also gun violence.

The increase in gun ownership has also led to an automatic increase in gun violence over the decades; the most detested use of gun ownership. Gun violence has led to hate-crime shootings in public areas, schools, etc with hundreds of adults and children losing their lives, and leaving behind families still dealing with the loss and trauma.

Since June 2022, the citizens of America have strongly supported the requirement of criminal and mental background checks for all individuals who desire to purchase guns. Prior to issuing the gun, the buyer is required to show the ID as the minimum age for purchase has been increased to 21 years from 18 years.

Understanding the surge in gun culture and a rise in possible atrocities and massacres, Nicholas Bert gave birth to FURTIV with a motive and vision to protect civilians on a large scale. FURTIV bulletproof vest that is light, breathable, ultra-durable, and flexible in comparison to the competitors in the market who offer uncomfortable and heavy vests. The newly incorporated features deliver unparallel convenience to the citizens, military forces, and law enforcement agencies also. Bert conceived FURTIV to deliver outstanding protection from unforeseen and unknown bullets fired from 357 magnums, 9mm FMJ RN, and 44 Mag SJHP.

Protecop’s patented 3A Honeywell and Kevlar bulletproof components are the main aspects of the FURTIV vest.

The intelligent and smart vest delivers never-seen-before durability, and comfort with its thin and stylish features. With round-the-clock bullet protection, the high-end design and finishing are not found anywhere else. The vest provides 360-degree protection, that is to the neck, back, flank and torso.

Nicholas Bert, the founder of FURTIV, worked in large media groups before he launched his protective clothing brand. His emphasis on building innovative projects nudged him to create the FURTIV vest to protect civilians, private security agencies, embassies, ministries, gun shop customers, etc. He adds, “The FURTIV jacket is the result of 10 years of R&D, the ballistic materials that make it up are unique in the world.”

GPS tracker and power bank are additional exceptional features of the vest. The concealed GPS tracker provides elite security and safety, especially during an abduction. The GPS provides an update of the exact location after every 2 minutes without warning the abductors. Also, during a sticky situation, the wearer can immediately charge the phone with a hidden power bank.

Interested investors can support FURTIV’s mission by making contributions at INDIEGOGO .

The sudden increase in gun ownership awareness called for control measures on gun usage. In today’s time, when guns can be used anywhere and anytime by anybody, it is imperative to adorn a FURTIV vest to ensure safety from unknown bullets. The safety of our loved ones is a priority and cannot be risked at any cost.

—

iStockPhoto