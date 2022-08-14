Types of Recoverable Damages in Motorcycle Accidents

—

A motorcyclist accident could result in various damages depending on the severity of injuries and the actions of the negligent party. Understanding the types of recoverable damages helps you prepare for your case. The damages you may recover include medical expenses, loss of consortium, pain and suffering, lost wages, emotional distress, and disability.

What Are Damages in a Motorcycle Accident Case?

Damages are a legal term used in accident cases, where you may be liable for compensation from the at-fault party. When injured following an individual or an organization’s recklessness, you should file a lawsuit and seek compensation for damages. The law aims to have the liable party at fault for the incident compensate you for damages.

The negligent party can neither turn back the clock nor heal your wounds; they have to pay for your injuries. This compensation takes the form of damages.

Categories of Motorcycle Accident Damages

Damages can be placed in broad categories. There are two types of damage :

Compensatory damages : Compensate you for your physical, emotional, psychological, and economic injuries.

: Compensate you for your physical, emotional, psychological, and economic injuries. Punitive damages: Punish the wrongdoer for their misconduct. They are usually not awarded in ordinary negligence cases. You must show that the at-fault party had reckless behavior or malice.

Compensatory Damages in Motorcycle Accidents

There are different types of compensatory damages the victim may recover after a motorcycle collision. Discuss your case with a lawyer, to learn more about your compensation.

Medical Costs

Your insurance company may reimburse you if you seek the help of a lawyer to pursue a claim. Consult motorcycle accident lawyers for the compensation of your future medical bills in case of severe injuries.

Loss of Consortium

When injuries suffered in the crash continue to cast a shadow over your life, it can be hard to maintain a relationship. Depending on the type and severity of the physical injury and whether you are suffering from anxiety or depression, you may not be able to carry on intimate relationships. Your spouse can claim compensation for the deterioration of your relationship.

Physical Pain and Suffering

When you’re injured, it’s natural to feel physical pain and emotional distress. With the help of your lawyer, you can build a compelling case claiming pain and suffering damages.

Lost Wages

You may take time off work to receive medical care and recover at home or in a rehabilitation facility after a motorcycle accident. If you couldn’t work for that time, you can file for compensation for the income you lost as a result of the accident.

Emotional Distress and/or Mental Anguish

As many people know, the injuries you go through from a motorcycle accident are never only physical. You may experience various emotions after a crash, ranging from grief to anger or resentment. These feelings are normal, especially after something as shocking as a motorcycle accident. You have a right to receive compensation for such invisible injuries.

Disability

If a motorcycle accident deteriorates your physical condition, ask a lawyer to assess whether you are liable for compensation. A disability may entitle you to a higher settlement.

Scarring and Disfigurement

If you were in a motorcycle accident and sustained severe injuries, it is crucial to seek legal representation. The more visible and severe the disfigurement is, the greater your compensation may be.

Reduced Earning Capacity

If you sustained an injury from a motorcycle accident, you might face unemployment or have to change occupations. You need to seek compensation when your earnings reduce following a motorcycle accident.

Property Damage

If you’re involved in a traffic accident, you should seek compensation for the value of repairing or replacing your vehicle.

Rebuild Your Life After a Motorcycle Crash

There are different types of recoverable damages in motorcycle accidents . If you have sustained severe injuries in a motorcycle accident contact a lawyer for guidance.

