Understanding the Costs of Dental Implants: An Investment in Your Smile

Are you searching for a permanent and long-lasting tooth replacement solution to restore missing, damaged, or rotten teeth?

If so, dental implants in London are the ideal solution for you – but what are the costs involved with dental implants, and are they worth the price?

How much are singular dental implants?

As the name suggests, a singular dental implant is one replacement tooth, consisting of a titanium root and crown. You’ll need single implants if you only intend to replace one or two missing, damaged or rotten teeth.

On average, the cost of singular dental implants in Norwich and London is between £1,500 – £2,500, but this can vary between providers.

What costs are involved with All-on-4 dental implants?

All-on-4 dental implants, also known as Teeth in a Day treatment, are a complete arch of replacement teeth, anchored securely into place using four implants embedded into the jawbone.

All-on-4 dental implants in Norwich can replace either your top or bottom set of teeth, or both, depending on your needs!

As you may have guessed, a full arch of prosthetic teeth is more expensive than a singular implant – typically, you can expect to pay around £15,000 per arch, yet this varies depending on the dental practice and the experience level of your dentist.

What’s included in the price of your dental implants in London?

Depending on the practice you choose and how they structure their fees, the prices outlined previously tend to cover the cost of the titanium implant, the replacement crown, and the placement procedure.

However, this fee may increase if you require more treatment before the implant can be fitted. For example, if your dentist determines that you require a bone graft to ensure your jawbone is strong enough to hold an implant, you will have to undergo a separate procedure beforehand that isn’t included in the implant fee.

Additionally, most dental practices will charge a small consultant fee before treatment costs, to cover the cost of the appointment needed to check your teeth and answer any questions you have. However, it can also be included as part of the implant price, so it’s best to ask and be sure.

Are dental implants more expensive than other tooth replacement options?

Dental implants in London tend to cost more than other tooth replacement treatments initially, including options such as dentures and bridges. However, their durability and longevity make them the most cost-efficient choice in the years that follow.

As implants have a sturdy titanium root that fuses to your jawbone, they boast an increasingly long lifespan, with some implants lasting 15 years or more with proper care.

This differs from dental bridges, which typically only last between 5 and 15 years, meaning you’ll have to pay for replacement bridges more frequently over time.

Can you pay for dental implants on finance?

Many dental practices offer flexible financing to help patients afford the cost of their dental implants in Norwich. Flexible finance lets people manage their payments more easily and splits the full cost into smaller, manageable monthly payments.

Not all dentists offer financing, so be sure to choose a facility that offers flexible payment plans if paying in full upfront isn’t feasible for you.

Choose dental implants for peace of mind

As implants are permanent and feel like normal teeth, you can rest easy knowing they won’t begin to feel uncomfortable or loosen, unlike dentures.

What’s more, they don’t require any adhesives to keep them in place and don’t need to be removed whilst eating, making your life much simpler.

