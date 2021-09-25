Well-Fitted Windows Shutter Can Reduce Heat Loss by More Than 50%

—

Make no mistake about it; the big freeze is once again on its way. If all that was not enough, evidence also suggests that the Great British winter is getting colder by the year.

As a result, households across the country are being forced to rethink their approach to keeping their homes warm and cozy. Firing up the central heating is an option, but it is far from cost-effective.

Experts advise homeowners looking to stay warm and save money to focus more of their attention on loss of heat. It is no secret that the vast majority of heat at home loses escapes through its windows and doors.

This is, therefore, the best place to start, if looking to boost energy efficiency while keeping your home cozy this winter.

How Energy Efficient Are Window Shutters?

All window coverings can play a role in reducing energy loss through the biggest exterior openings around the home. From nets to curtains, blinds, and plantation shutters, anything that serves as a barrier between your interior spaces and the outdoors can only help.

When it comes to the level of protection provided, window coverings differ drastically from one to the next. It is important to remember that according to official government guidelines, up to 30% of all home heating energy goes straight out of your windows.

This means that while stepping up to more effective window coverings may cost you money, it could in fact save you money long-term; particularly if you upgrade to the highest-quality window shutters, which will boost energy efficiency better than anything.

In fact, a recent study conducted by English Heritage found that in some properties, the installation of quality window shutters can reduce heat loss by more than 50%.

A range of different window coverings were tested as part of the experiment, which produced the following findings:

Plain roller blinds – an approximate reduction in energy loss of 38%

– an approximate reduction in energy loss of 38% Heavy curtains – an approximate reduction in energy loss of 41%

– an approximate reduction in energy loss of 41% Honeycomb blinds – an approximate reduction in energy loss of 51%

– an approximate reduction in energy loss of 51% Well-fitted shutters – an approximate reduction in energy loss of 58%

This would suggest that out of all the options available, none have a greater capacity to boost home energy efficiency than quality shutters. However, it is important to be mindful of both the quality of the shutters themselves and how precisely they fit.

