Where to Buy Auto Insurance With a Checking Account?

—

If you want to be able to pay for your insurance with a check , then Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Progressive, and USAA are the best companies to go with. All major insurers will accept electronic, paper, and cashier’s checks – so even if you’re buying your policy online, they’ll still probably run a credit check on you (unless you live in a state where that’s not allowed).

Key Highlights:

In 2022, the best car insurance companies that accept checks will be Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Progressive, and USAA.

Most major insurers accept payments via electronic, paper or cashier’s checks, so there’s no need to fork over extra dough for the privilege of paying by

Although paying with a check may not reflect your credit score, some insurance companies in certain states will still take this into account when calculating rates.

If you’re looking for a car insurance provider that makes payments easy by allowing you to pay with paper or electronic checks, we can help you find the best options. Our guide includes information on the most affordable car insurance companies that accept checks as payment. Use our free online tool to compare rates from different providers and find the right policy for your needs.

Which are the best companies for accepting checks on car insurance?

Check-accepting car insurance companies offer plenty of options. All of the largest insurance companies allow their policyholders to pay via check, so which insurance provider you should select comes down to what exactly you’re looking for.

Sara Routhier, Director of Outreach at ExpertInsuranceReviews.com, lists best car insurance companies that accept checks by category:

Top overall: Liberty Mutual

The Excellent customer service/local agent: State Farm

The best choice for flexible coverage options: Progressive

The best insurance provider for military families/veterans: USAA

Top overall: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is our overall top pick for the best car insurance companies because it has below-average rates combined with a variety of bundling options (including home, renters, and pet coverage) that make it a great fit for a wide range of customers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Excellent customer service/local agent: State Farm

State Farm is a well-known provider of car insurance, and in J.D. Power’s most recent U.S. car insurance shopping study, Liberty Mutual tied for first place with State Farm, both ranking highest among large insurers in terms of overall purchase experience.

Speaking of State Farm, those who prefer speaking to a local agent about their insurance needs will likely find that this provider offers the best customer service experience out of all the big players.

In addition to great customer service, State Farm also has some great features on its policy pages that can appeal to customers looking for more comprehensive coverage or special discounts unavailable elsewhere.

The best choice for flexible coverage options: Progressive

When it comes to flexible coverage options, there is no one better than Progressive. They offer a variety of discounts for different types of motorists, so you can be sure that you’re getting the best deal possible. Plus, their customer service is top-notch, so you can always count on them to help solve any problems that may arise. Whether you need roadside assistance or car rental insurance, Progressive has got you covered.

The best insurance provider for military families/veterans: USAA

When it comes to car insurance, there are a lot of choices available. But the best choice for you may not be the best choice for everyone else. That’s why it’s important to compare more local options to the larger insurance companies.

For example, Progressive is one of the most popular car insurance providers in America. And if you or an immediate family member is an active or retired veteran, USAA offers some of the lowest car insurance rates available.

Plus, smaller insurance providers in your area may also accept payments via check. It’s always worthwhile to compare more local options to the larger insurance companies so that you can get a better deal for your needs and budget.

What are some companies that won’t accept checks for car insurance?

You’re unlikely to come across a car insurance company that doesn’t accept checks. All major insurance companies accept check payments, and most smaller insurers also accept checks—whether paper or electronic. Car insurance payments can now be made through most insurance companies websites.

Which types of checks are accepted by insurance companies (electronic, paper, cashier’s check)?

Though insurance companies differ in how they process payments, most will accept electronic, paper, or cashier’s checks. Here is a brief overview of each type of payment.

It is interesting to note the different ways one can go about paying for their insurance policy. For electronic checks, most insurance providers have websites where customers can log in and enter their checking account number along with routing information. This then sets up automated payments for the policy, which makes things much more convenient.

If you want to set up an electronic check payment with your insurance provider, you can also give them your checking account information.

You’ll need to place your check made out to the insurance company together with the payment stub attached to the billing statement your insurance provider mails you in order to pay your car insurance bill by check.

Your bank must verify your identity before they will issue you a check for your car insurance. Cashier’s checks are more secure than other car insurance payment options. In the same way you would send a paper check, a cashier’s check will be sent to your insurance provider.

What if I have a checking account?

Our answer is yes to this question about buying car insurance online. Several insurance providers allow you to sign up and pay online. You may have to purchase an insurance plan in person or by phone, but you’ll be able to register your account and make payments online.

Can you pay with a check for car insurance?

In order to get car insurance coverage, you’ll need to pay a down payment. It usually covers one or two months. Checks (electronic, paper, or cashier’s) can generally be used for down payments with any major car insurance company.

Is my credit score still checked if I pay by check?

Car insurance companies will check your credit history even if you pay by check, unless you live in a state that prohibits them from doing so.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Considerations when Comparing Car Insurance Companies

Down payments and recurring bills for car insurance can easily be paid by electronic, paper, or cashier’s check with Liberty Mutual–the best company overall. If you’re looking for an affordable option, State Farm, Progressive, or USAA are all good choices that may fit your needs better than others.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

iStockPhoto