Which Type of Lawn Mower Should I Choose?

Nobody likes to see their compound or garden lawn overgrown. If anything, the joy of every gardener and homeowner is to stroll past their surroundings and find a well-manicured lawn staring at them. However, lush, leafy green lawns are not heaven’s made. Instead, they’re the product of a high-quality lawnmower.

Unfortunately, the process of buying a high-quality lawnmower can be quite overwhelming, not to mention confusing, no thanks to the list of jargon and options one has to read through.

As a result, most gardeners/homeowner just walk to the nearest lawnmower store around them to buy whatever the guy standing behind the counter tells them is best for them.

This has got to stop!

In this guide, you’ll learn all you need to know about lawnmowers so that you can finally make a decision on which is the best fit for you.

Types of mower: Deciding based on the type of lawn you have

Cylinder

Cylinder mowers are those mowers that have cylindrical blades rotating vertically at their front. Although the most common ones you’ll find around today have two blades, the best types are those that come with three or more blades.

Simply put, the more blades, the better the cut.

Also, cylinder mowers are best for flat, uniform, stone-free lawns and not the bumpy, rough long grass lawns. So if your lawn looks anything like the latter, please avoid cylinder mowers.

Depending on the mode of operation you think will be best for you, you can choose between an electric, push, or petrol-powered cylinder mower.

Hover

If the cylinder can treat flat lawns, and the rotary can handle long grasses, what about the bumpy lawns? How would you handle them? It’s quite simple, just get a hover mower!

Just as the name suggests, hover mowers hover above the ground, cutting and trimming your uneven lawns and bringing uniformity to your unusual-shaped lawns.

Although they’re usually cheaper than the first two options we’ve mentioned so far, they’re only suitable for short gardens and are usually electric-powered only.

You can check out this guide to hover mowers to learn more about the operation and advantages of this type of mower.

Rotary

For lawns that are filled with long, rough grasses, the best type of mower is a rotary mower. Unlike a cylinder mower that has multiple blades, rotary mowers come with just one blade, rotating underneath it, like the propellers of an airplane.

Like the cylinder, they can run on power (electricity from the mains), petrol, or rechargeable engine.

Deciding based on individual taste

Mulching mowers: Some mowers, after collecting grass clippings, chop them into fine grass, and then push them back into the lawn as mulch. These types of mowers – mulching mowers – are particularly good for the health of your lawn because of how the mulch adds nutrients back into the lawn.

Self-propelled: While some mowers require that you push them around, some are self-propelling. If you don’t want to go through the stress of pushing around, go for these types of mowers.

Grass box: When shopping for your mowers, be sure to check for a grass box. Mowers with grass boxes are particularly better than those without boxes. These boxes collect the grass clippings as the mower cuts through the lawn. For mowers without a grass box, you’d have to rake up the field after cutting.

Deciding based on the mode of operation

How you would like to operate your mower can also determine to a great extent the type of lawnmower you’d choose.

That said, here are the most common modes of mower operation.

Powered by mains electricity

Electric mowers are what you’re looking for if you think you have no problem adding more power to your overall monthly energy consumption. They run on the house mains and are usually connected via a cable to an electricity source in the house.

If you look around most homes, electric mowers are what you’ll find because of their simplicity and affordability, not to mention they’re also the best kinds of mowers for small and mid-sized gardens.

However, before you buy an electric mower, be sure to calculate the distance from the mains supply in the house to the end of the garden so that you can buy a mower with a cable long enough to mow the entire garden.

Battery-powered mowers

Battery-powered or cordless mowers are what you’re looking for if you don’t want to worry about connecting a cable to your lawnmower. They usually have all the features of an electric mower, except that they don’t require any cable and are hassle-free.

On the downside, they’re usually more expensive than the average electric mower because of the modern Li-ion batteries in them.

Petrol-driven

If your garden runs for long distances, a petrol-driven mower is your best fit.

Why?

They don’t run on batteries, they aren’t limited by cable length, they’re usually faster and more effective at cutting, and they’re easily maneuverable.

On the downside, they usually require constant servicing and oil top-up, just like a regular bike or car engine.

Push it yourself

Don’t want to raise your monthly energy bills? Can’t afford the cost of a Li-ion battery mower? Don’t want to incur the cost of servicing and buying petrol? If so, then push your mower yourself!

Push mowers are those mowers that run strictly on man-power. They’re neither limited by distances nor by any external power source. Instead, they cover as much distance as your power can carry them.

On the downside, though, they’re not typically good for large gardens or sloping ones and may present a challenge for someone who has difficulty pushing.

Deciding based on your lawn size

Would you call your lawn small or medium-sized? If you cannot answer that question, then you might have trouble choosing a mower that fits your garden size.

But you need not worry, here’s a trick we love to teach to people who cannot accurately categorize their garden size.

Garden size trick: Think of your lawn as a tennis court. A full-size court would be a medium lawn, half the court or less would be a small lawn. Anything out of this range can be considered large.

Now that you know what the size of your lawn is, let’s talk about the different types of mowers for different lawn sizes.

Small lawn (around 100m 2 ); electric and cordless mowers would be fine.

Medium lawn (between 100 and 250 m 2 ); any of electric, petrol, or cordless lawnmowers would do just fine.

Large lawns (250+ m2); your best bet is a petrol lawnmower.

