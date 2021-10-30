Why Good Indoor Air Quality Is Vital for Your Family’s Health

—

You probably associate pollution with vehicular smoke, loud noises, and dirty rivers. You might feel comfortable going home after a long day because that’s the only space you consider pollution-free. However, the air inside your home can be highly polluted and hazardous to your family’s health.

According to a report, indoor concentrations of some pollutants are often 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations. Your home should be the first place you feel safe spending time, and the air quality plays a vital role in the process. Here is why indoor quality is a significant contributing factor to your family’s health.

Neglecting Furnace Pollutes the Home

Your furnace keeps you warm and toasty throughout the winter, and it also helps you stay cool when the scorching summer heat hits. However, an inefficient furnace can lead to dust and debris build up in the filters, impacting the air quality. Since Evam Canada offers furnace repairs all year round, you can benefit from clean indoor air as long as your furnace is clean.

Furnaces become inefficient when the filters get dirty due to dust particles, pollen, and pet dander. Neglecting furnace repairs and not maintaining them can also emit dangerous gas if it runs on natural gas, propane, or oil. Taking care of your furnace all year round reduces the risk of suffering from poor air quality.

Poor Air Quality Affects Health

Since indoor air pollution circulates in a confined area indoors, your family breathes in the poor air and negatively impacts the human body. Indoor air pollution can cause numerous health problems, including eye irritation, dry throat, headache, nausea, fatigue, and cough.

Some health issues that occur due to indoor air quality last for a short time and can be easily treated. However, some pollutants might continue to impact the resident’s health for a long time and lead to significant health problems in the long term. In some cases, the effects of the poor air quality might not show up on a human’s body several years after the exposure occurs. So, it is best to stay on the safe side and eliminate sources of poor air quality in your home.

Some Pollutants Are Difficult to Identify

Some causes of air pollutants, such as mold, household cleaning, central heating, and cooling systems and humidification devices, and pesticides, might not be prevalent. However, the pollutant sources can significantly impact the human body unknowingly.

Since it might be difficult to identify certain pollutants, you can figure out the factors putting your home at risk by doing some research. In addition, it is always the right approach to keep the home clean and tidy and maintain all electrical appliances regularly. Try to avoid any way that pollutants can sneak their way in and damage the air quality in your home.

You or some of your family members probably spend a lot of your time inside your home. It is vital to ensure that the air quality in your home is up to standard and safe for your family.

