Why Minimalism for Men Matters and How to Start

things for our family, and work hard to be successful, all the while maintaining the stoic resilience expected by society. You can blame outdated gender norms or capitalism (or both) for these problems, but it does not change the fact that the weight of it all can be crushing.

Men and Mental Health

According to statistics, six million men in the United States experience feelings of anxiety and depression every year, and 30.6 percent of men indicate that they have suffered from a period of depression at least once in their lives. More men are ending their lives as well. More women attempt suicide but men are three times as likely to die from suicide than women.

These numbers alone are disturbing enough but they do not include the multitudes of men who do not seek help for their depression. Due to social stigma around mental health and fear of appearing ‘weak’, men are less likely to talk to others about their mental health issues.

When our mental health suffers, so does our mood and our ability to function. According to Mental Health America, almost one in five men will develop an alcohol dependency in their lifetime. Men account for over 75 percent of deaths from excessive drinking. Depression can lead to aggression or withdrawal and ruin our closest relationships.

Therefore, we need to move away from toxic lifestyle choices and cultivate a life that fulfills and nourishes our souls. We must make time—and space—to enjoy the experiences and relationships that give life meaning, and focus on developing our character and values. One of the ways that you can do this is to embrace the concept of minimalism.

Why Minimalism?

With Marie Kondo being the poster child of minimalism, it can be easy to think of it as a sort of trend for housewives. But many famous men such as Benjamin Franklin and Henry David Thoreau extolled the values of a simple life as well. Science has proven that clutter negatively affects our mental health and productivity, so this is not just some fad.

Should you not want to spend time on meditation or self-help videos, sorting through your stuff can keep your hands busy and help you reach a state of self-reflection. The junk in your house can be a metaphor for the rest of your life. If an item is broken or no longer useful, get rid of it. If it brings back sad memories and makes you feel bad about yourself, get throw it out.

Decluttering is a physical act that can take a huge mental and emotional load off your shoulders. It helps you to clear out the bad energy in your home that is holding you back and allows you to have a fresh start. As a bonus, you can even sell some of the things that you find and put a little extra money into your bucket list fund.

How to Start Decluttering

The first step to decluttering is to set aside a significant amount of time. Sorting through your possessions will take more time than you think. You do not have to schedule an entire weekend to do this but at least two solid hours is a good start. If the scale of the task seems overwhelming, it is best to break it up into smaller sessions and complete them one at a time.

Going room by room is a good approach. Begin with the easiest room. For most people, this would be the bathroom. Separate the items into Keep or Throw piles. You can further divide your Throw pile into Trash, Donate, or Sell piles. If you have not used an item for six months, you can probably get rid of it, unless it is an item with collectible or sentimental value.

Once you have finished a room, move on to the next one. Be sure not to start another room before you have finished the first one. Many men love to collect things like comic books or sporting memorabilia. If you have a valuable collection that you look at somewhat infrequently, then consider finding and renting cheap storage units near you to store your possessions securely outside of your home, but still close by enough that you’ll be able to readily access your stuff without a long drive.

When you are done with decluttering, pat yourself on the back and enjoy your new space. Your possessions will now be useful and meaningful and truly bring joy to your life. Keep up your minimalism practice by doing a double take each time you want to buy something new. Decide if you really need this item and whether it will add value to your life.

Separate yourself from the things that do not matter. By ridding our surroundings of excessive stuff, we make room for the simpler things in life. Instead of chasing after possessions and materialistic goals, we can focus on pursuing activities that enrich us and spending time with the people we love. Through that, we may find contentment and our happier selves.

