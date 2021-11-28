Can Children With Erb’s Palsy Live a Long, Happy Life

—

Children with Erb’s Palsy can live relatively normal lives. Unlike cerebral palsy cases, the quality of life of Erb’s Palsy victims depends on the severity of the symptoms to define treatment expenses. Severe cases might require longer therapeutic efforts to resolve. However, children usually outgrow the symptoms, and they’re not stuck with treatment forever.

Doctors and scientists agree that Erb’s Palsy is a temporary condition that can leave victims with only minor damages. However, it doesn’t mean that these children will stop requiring constant attention and specific treatments to recover. Instead, it means that the prognosis is more merciful in their case.

What Is Erb’s Palsy?

Erb’s Palsy can occur in infants and adults alike. The cause of the defect is usually some type of birth injury during newborn delivery, involving damages to the upper arm, shoulder, and brachial plexus nerve.

Signs and Symptoms

The severity of signs and symptoms depends on the extent of the damage to the brachial plexus nerve. The symptoms of Erb’s Palsy in both adults and infants include:

Loss of feeling in one arm.

Weakness in one arm.

Numbness in one arm.

Full or partial paralysis in one arm.

Limited range of motion of the arm.

Doctors diagnose Erb’s Palsy with advanced diagnostics and technologies that gauge the level of arm weakness. The evaluation will include a physical examination and arm manipulation. The condition is highly treatable with the right therapeutic approach.

Erb’s Palsy in a Legal Context

The child’s arm paralysis due to nerve damage often occurs in difficult childbirth. From a legal standpoint, you could claim significant compensation if the negligent delivery of your baby was the root cause of the injuries. Medical malpractice and medical negligence are difficult cases, especially since the condition can show up months or years after you return home with the baby, but it is not impossible.

The first step you need to take is to get an official diagnosis of Erb’s palsy from a specialist. Next, hire an attorney with proven experience in medical negligence cases in your state. For instance, if you delivered in Texas, it’s important to contact an Erb’s palsy attorney in Dallas if your child has developed the condition. From that point on, your legal team will do everything in its power to negotiate a fair settlement, so your child gets the treatments, therapies, and support they need to recover.

Good News Regarding Treatment and Prognosis of Erb’s Palsy

As we mentioned, the prognosis in mild-to-moderate cases is quick resolution within a few months. However, almost 100% of infant patients recover fully if their treatment begins within four weeks of their birth. Thus, for 70 to 80 percent of affected infants and nearly 100 percent of patients, treatment will resolve in the first year of life if treatment begins within four weeks of birth.

Treatment Options

Treatments of Erb’s Palsy might include any of the following procedures:

Various types of daily therapy

Range-of-motion exercises

Nerve graft surgery

Surgical nerve transfers

Imaging techniques (X-rays, MRIs, ultrasound, etc.) pursued to give doctors in-depth insight into the nonworking areas of the arm.

Two types of complications sometimes occur. The first is that the affected arm might be shorter than the other arm. The second is that the affected arm might lack strength and the ability to perform circular motions.

As you can imagine, nerve grafts, surgery, and MRIs are not by any means cheap medical procedures. For this reason, if you suspect that a doctor, a nurse, or the hospital is liable for your child’s condition, you should ask for compensation to cover the costs of such medical interventions and offer the child full access to recovery.

Risk Factors for Erb’s Palsy

A sudden fall or another traumatic incident often triggers Erb’s palsy cases from a previously sustained injury. Most injuries leading to Erb’s palsy occur during the birth process, but the injuries might remain hidden until a triggering event causes the condition to manifest.

Risk factors for developing Erb’s Palsy include breech birth when babies are positioned feet first.

Gestational diabetes can also trigger episodes of palsy if the diabetes is not properly managed.

In addition, infants larger than normal are subject to greater rates of injury risks during the routine birth process.

Moreover, C sections increase the risk of an infant developing Erb’s palsy.

Gaining too much weight during pregnancy also serves as a warning sign.

High birth weight also increases the chances that your child could develop Erb’s palsy.

Final Thoughts

Planning in the time leading up to birth can often identify risks proactively for the obstetrician and pregnant mother. Typical plans might include ensuring that qualified medical staff and advanced equipment are available. Most Erb’s palsy cases resolve within a few months of birth, but others require highly-specialized testing and treatment. You should not allow the responsible parties to get away with their negligence, even if your little one suffers minor consequences.

