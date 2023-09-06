Executive Steve Ziemke Shares Lessons Learned From Fatherhood

—

Steve Ziemke is a senior vice president for Gulf Coast Western. But his favorite title is much shorter: Dad. “When it comes down to the end, it’s really all about family,” he says. “Family’s so important to me, and it’s always been as I was growing up,” explains the proud dad of three children and grandpa of three.

If three decades of fatherhood have taught him anything it’s that parenting and being a business leader have plenty of parallels.

“While the kids were growing up, the biggest thing I learned was to listen and to understand their perspectives. That’s something I believe was really important,” he says. Ziemke believes that these same principles have led to his success in the business world. Whether it was employees in the insurance companies, or clients and prospective clients in his current role, it is crucial to focus and listen, and make sure you understand where they are coming from.

‘Be a Role Model’ Says Steve Ziemke

Steve Ziemke believes that fathers have an obligation to set an example for the next generation. “Just be a role model. Instill values into them,” he says.

Ziemke looks to his own father, who passed away a few years ago, as an example. “My dad was a role model. Growing up, he was always a hard worker, and he was always fun and just upfront,” Ziemke says.

But it’s possible for both children and adults to find role models in unexpected places . For Ziemke, he found another role model and friend in his former manager. “Back when I worked for California Casualty Insurance, my division manager, Frank Walter, was definitely a role model. He helped me along and mentored me, and again, instilled the values of what life was really all about. I used to go fly-fishing with him, and we were real friends,” he explains.

Embrace and Enjoy Challenges

Parenting is a difficult but rewarding experience. Steve Ziemke believes embracing its challenges makes him a better father and executive. “Doing things that may be uncomfortable will help a person grow and become stronger,” Ziemke shares, ”We would go camping with the kids when they were young, and when a rainstorm came up we had to batten down the hatches and get through the tough times.”

In Ziemke’s view, uncertainty builds confidence, and that confidence leads to achieving goals . It is awesome watching your children achieve their goals. “If you don’t have goals and they’re not in front of you and you’re not always tracking them and learning from them, then you’re not on pace to being the best you could be,” he says. He uses this principle in working toward and achieving his goals at the office.

Explore and Be Curious, Says Steve Ziemke

Like any father, Steve Ziemke is overjoyed when all of his children and grandchildren can gather in the same place at the same time. “What makes me happy is when the family’s together,” he reveals.

But as a lifetime adventure-seeker, Ziemke enjoys combining family time with exploring the great outdoors or traveling. “ Just being outside is what I love doing,” he says. More than anything, Ziemke loves to camp with his family, although the Ziemke brood also enjoys exploring exotic locations together. Last fall, Steve took the whole family to Kauai, Hawaii. “That was one of the best trips I’ve ever had,” Ziemke adds.

Next up for the Ziemke clan is a jaunt to Italy. We spent one week in Venice and Florence then on to the highlight to a small town called Ortisei, in the Dolomites ,” he explains. “It’s unique because you take a gondola up from Ortesi to a plateau at a higher elevation where there are lifts and gondolas all over the region. There are large mountains with jagged peaks surrounding the area, and this is where you begin your hike. It’s just beautiful.”

Spending time with our sons and their families in Italy was amazing,” he says.

And then? It’s back to business.

