Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / How to Teach Kids to Embrace Gender Equality

How to Teach Kids to Embrace Gender Equality

How do we deconstruct gender norms in our youngest learners?

by Leave a Comment

Gender norms and inequality are everywhere, including but not limited to:

parents / parenting
pre-school, school
books / tv shows / movies
clothing
language
terms of endearment “buddy vs. sweetie”
holidays
history
playgrounds / emergency rooms
toys
lego for girls — pastel colors / easy bake oven — purple / robots / stem

LISTEN TO THE DISCUSSION HERE:

#StopSexism
WEDNESDAY 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/stop-sexism/

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About Amanda Vining

Amanda Vining is a writer and activist focused on child welfare, gender equality, and abuse prevention. She is the president of FemCity Tampa Bay.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.