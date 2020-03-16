How to Teach Kids to Embrace Gender Equality

Gender norms and inequality are everywhere, including but not limited to:
parents / parenting
pre-school, school
books / tv shows / movies
clothing
language
terms of endearment “buddy vs. sweetie”
holidays
history
playgrounds / emergency rooms
toys
lego for girls — pastel colors / easy bake oven — purple / robots / stem
#StopSexism
