10 Annoying Comments People Without Kids Say to Parents

You know them. You’ve met them. You’ve tried to keep your mouth shut with their ignorant remarks.

Some will admit they know nothing about life with kids and others will just make the obnoxious remarks… adults without kids. This is to those who choose to make comments to parents as if they have the same lived experiences: just don’t. Please. Let me help you by not making a fool out of yourself — don’t say these things. Don’t act like you know. Guess what? Even parents don’t always “get it” because every child is different.

Leave the judgment and unsolicited advice. These are things said to me that have not been helpful:

“I’m not sitting next to THAT.” — said on a plane in reference to my 3-month old child. (Another passenger called the flight attendant over and asked to switch seats, commenting that I shouldn’t have to sit next to THAT — in reference to the passenger who made the rude remark. The “kind passenger” gave me their seat as they had a spare seat beside them. I was travelling “alone” (with my baby). After we landed, the “kind passenger” waited on the plane to see if I needed help.) “What?! Taking your kids to sports and spending the weekend at the arena for a tournament is how you choose to spend your free time. Why would you want to do that?” ummm… because I love to support my kids and it’s fun?! “10am is way too early to get up on the weekend.” We’ve already been to hockey practice, made brunch and visited Grandma and Grandpa by 10am. “You should take naps on the weekend. That’s what I do every Sunday.” How? “Why don’t you just get a babysitter?” After I win the lottery. “I get it. My pet…” Ahhh, your dog is kennel trained. I am not so certain, it’d be okay to leave my kid in a cage while I run to the grocery store. “I don’t want to have kids. I like having a life.” Yes, I am just going through some motions and not living? Completely confused. “Just tell them. Your kids have to listen to you.” You do realize children are their own human beings, don’t you? Are you mistaking my children for puppets?

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on A Parent Is Born.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash