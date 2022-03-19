10 Reasons Being a Toddler’s Dad Is Amazing

“I am not ready; I don’t think I can handle it.” Have you ever entertained such a thought? You will never know how amazing and intriguing it is to be a dad until you become one; Then, you wouldn’t want to trade that beautiful experience for anything in the world.

A baby could bring overwhelming joy and peace to your life, and there is no more incredible feeling than being a dad, so here are ten reasons why I think being a dad is amazing.

Reading Happy Books

Reading children’s books is an excellent way to relax after a long day; a Toffler could make you read them. Most toddlers never get tired of hearing you read to them. Reading children’s books could help you develop a special bond with your child. There are so many happy books you can read to your child, such as bedtime stories.

Becoming a Better Person

Do you know that your toddler could make you do a lot more than usual? You might want to work more, study more, and spend more time with your family. Hence, you see yourself becoming better at the things that matter instead of your usual life of fun, going out with your friends, and trust me, if you initially had any ounce of self-centeredness in you, being a dad is going to drain it from you.

Unrestricted Love

The unrestricted love of a father’s child is one unique thing I love so much about being a dad. So many dads had attested that they were amazed when they realized how much they loved their child. Most fathers can confidently say that they love their children more than themselves.

A dad’s love towards his child is naturally unexplainable; you find yourself voluntarily giving your all to your child. However, a father’s love plays a vital role in his child’s life.

Take Responsibility for Someone Else’s Life

As a toddler’s dad, you experience the great feeling of being responsible for another person’s life while the person in question shows little or no concern for themselves; it’s funny.

You might think this responsibility is tiring and scary, but you won’t see yourself in this position every day, making the experience all more thrilling.

Understanding How Your Dad Felt About you

When you were younger, you may have thought your parents were always overreacting or that you were right most of the time. Well, now you know better.

You might have done some silly and annoying things and fought with your dad, but he kept pouring his love on you and giving you everything a good father can offer his son. With this understanding, you will learn how to tolerate your child more.

Joy and Peace

There’s no doubt that a baby brings joy and peace to a home. Everyone becomes friendly and happy when a newborn arrives; a baby’s innocence and relaxed look could easily influence the behavior of others.

Imagine yourself watching a baby sleep, seeing them smile without worries; what could be more peaceful than this? Imagine the feeling that engulfs you when you hold the hands of a bit of child, such feeling is priceless isn’t it?

Watching a Baby Grow

I think watching your child grow from a newborn into a toddler and thereafter into an adult is fascinating. Imagine the feeling of witnessing every stage of your child’s growth, and encouraging them all the way is magnificent.

The Unexplainable Bond

Fathers have a different way of bonding with their children. Of course, it’s not the same as the bond between a mother and child, but it’s just as unique and extraordinary.

Some men have challenges bonding with their babies, primarily due to lack of time; because, compared to dads, moms spend more time with their children, making it easier for them to develop a great bond with their mothers.

Nonetheless, as a dad, your bond with your child doesn’t have to be the same as that of the mother, but you should know that your child will recognize and love your pattern of bonding with them, and I promise it will feel super amazing.

Father’s Day

Father’s day is a day to celebrate fathers worldwide; now I have great news for you, it’s your turn to be celebrated. It’s a day that is all about you, isn’t it exciting?

There are so many fun things you can do with your family on father’s day. For example, you could plan a family picnic, go on a vacation, cook a special meal for your family; you can also invite your neighbors and extended family for a get-together. Wow, I feel excited already just telling you about it.

Cuddling

Cuddling is a relaxing activity everyone loves. The experience is enjoyable and friendly with toddlers; it helps bond with your kid and is one of the few things you can do with your baby, earning you an instant reciprocation of love.

If you have never tried this with your child, you are missing a lot; when you eventually try it you would find yourself cancelling important meetings just so the cuddling experience would last longer.

I bet after reading this; you will realize that there’s a lot to appreciate and enjoy on your journey of being a dad; also, check this out for more helpful tips about being a toddler’s dad.

—

Shutterstock image