10 Steps for Gen Z Career Success (Part 2)

Anyone who aspires to achieve career success first needs an effective plan to find their place in the fluid 21st century workplace.

This is Part 2 of my 10-Point Career Success Plan, which is applicable to people of all ages. However, this plan is intended most for the demographic of teens and 20-somethings who will dominate the global workforce in the coming years and decades.

That would be members of Generation Z, who were born with smart phones attached at the hip like an appendage.

Nevertheless, even if you’re a Gen Xer, like me, it’s never too late to change jobs, embrace a new profession and achieve career success.

You may have heard some of this advice before, but it really clicks when incorporating the points into a comprehensive plan with both short- and long-term goals.

Recap of Series Intro

It’s no secret that building a strong work ethic at a young age helps lay the foundation for short- and long-term career success.

For example, while I was fortunate to land my “dream jobs” in Congress and the White House while still in my early 20s, there was a lot of grunt work that preceded reaching these lofty goals — not to mention adversity.

Tedious work is usually the case at first, so don’t get too discouraged if it’s your first job in a high-profile workplace. Rather, consider it as a temporary steppingstone.

Some of today’s talented young people are not just dreaming of becoming NASA astronauts, but actively working toward their goal of venturing to Mars on a future manned mission.

Some members of Gen Z have big goals and big dreams. All they need is a roadmap to help them along the way.

Career Roadmap for Gen Z to Land Their Dream Jobs (Part 1)

Follow my 10-Point Plan for professional success at a young age…

medium.com

Living in a Digital World

As noted above, members of Gen Z can’t comprehend of a world without smart devices which allow them to instantly leverage mobile, digital and virtual technology at their fingertips.

This has serious consequences for young employees in the workplace. It raises issues such as flexible work arrangements, remote work, hybrid work, productivity, accountability and job satisfaction. These are some of the key ingredients for a good work-life balance (or work-life integration).

Moreover, many young job seekers consider working remotely as non-negotiable.

Even so, some old-school lessons regarding career success are still applicable today. In fact, these time-tested techniques are arguably more important now than ever.

These vital career success lessons have either been forgotten, only used piecemeal, or taken for granted all together.

First, you must have a dream and vision of success. Be bold and think big. Just make sure to be specific. Think about these questions:

What am I really good at?

What do I love doing?

What innate skills or God-given talents do I have?

What would I do for a living if money weren’t an issue?

In high school, I was always a good writer and fascinated by national politics and public affairs. Thus, I began writing an op-ed column about these topics for my college newspaper during freshman year at the University of Maryland. At first, my submissions were rejected.

Then I tried a new tactic…

I personally went to the newsroom, introduced myself to the editorial page editor, and volunteered to work as his assistant. Thus, my op-eds were soon published on a weekly basis while I learned the ropes from the inside and befriended the other editors.

That was the first step in what would become my fast-tracked journey to the White House at age 23.

Point #2 — Building Bridges

Obtaining academic knowledge and professional skills are needed to successfully position yourself in a competitive marketplace. But this is only the beginning of a career journey.

Finding good mentors to help you is also of critical importance.

Good mentors are key to sharpening your skills, imparting valuable knowledge, and putting an ambitious young person in touch with industry influencers to broaden their professional network.

Mentors take you under their wings and help lay the groundwork for your success. No one does it alone.

Point #3 — Dare to Think Big

An important part of my career advice to young people is this: Don’t be afraid to think big and follow your dreams, wherever they may lead.

In short, dare yourself to take risks in order to plant the seeds which will blossom into your dream job(s).

Get off the “hamster wheel,” get out of your comfort zone and take a leap of faith. Believe in yourself and your abilities!

In one of her last TV interviews the iconic American poet, Maya Angelou, was asked by ABC News what advice she would give to her “younger self.” She offered these words of wisdom:

“Dare — dare to be more than you think you can be — dare.”

In my experience, it’s better to think big and take risks at an early age to jump start your career. Don’t limit your goals by thinking small. Rather, set your goals high by thinking big.

Get psyched up and be passionate about it!

Don’t be timid in taking a leap of faith. Recall the saying, “No risk, no reward.” Do it while you’re still young and have your entire work life ahead of you.

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out on a limb if you want to achieve early career success ASAP.

Point #4 — Leverage the Four Pillars

Perseverance, positivity, personality and politeness — I call these the Four Pillars of Success or The Four P’s. They all go a long way toward achieving success of any kind in life. Don’t invent artificial reasons why you can’t achieve your professional goals at a young age, or any age for that matter.

Don’t be negative by talking yourself out of a dream before even trying to achieve it.

Rather, maintain a positive attitude, be positively expectant, persistent and perseverant despite the odds. Also, always remember to be polite, humble and kind along the way. Never burn your professional bridges.

Lastly, don’t give up too fast, particularly when facing initial failures or setbacks. Too many young people often fall prey to frustration and procrastination. Yet persistence and perseverance pay dividends.

If you face initial roadblocks then redouble your efforts, revise your strategy, and continue moving forward.

Go with your gut feelings and instincts if all else fails. Remember that persistence and perseverance pay off in the short term and over the long run.

The Takeaway

As it turned out for me, writing for the student newspaper freshman year quickly led to a promotion as editorial page editor as a sophomore.

In fact, I was the youngest editor on staff at the time and won a coveted writing award from The Society of Professional Journalists, which really helped to cement my credibility as a newbie in the newsroom.

But none of that would have occurred if I had simply sat on the sidelines hoping success would come my way. You’ve got to grab the bull by the horns, as the saying goes.

The job at the college newspaper served as a catalyst for my next big step: landing a high-level internship (for college credit) in the U.S. Congress, Office of the House Majority Leader, within the ornate confines of the U.S. Capitol building.

What came next?

Stay tuned for Part 3 of this series featuring Points #5–#7.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

