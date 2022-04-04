10 Ways To Attract Women Without Being Rich or Handsome!

Have you ever been out on the town and seen a beautiful woman on a date with a guy and thought to your self, “wow, how did that guy get that girl, she’s out of his league? He must be rich or something”!

Perhaps, you’ve seen a beautiful woman, happily walking hand-in-hand, with a guy who doesn’t quite have the looks of a Brad Pitt or Denzel Washington.

What’s the secret?

Photo by Alexandru Zdrobău on Unsplash

Well those guys know something most guys don’t. See, most guys grow up thinking they know exactly what generates genuine attraction from a woman, but actually they don’t. So to help those having a challenge in this area, we’ve provided a list of 10 attributes that most ladies are known to be attracted to.

Well Groomed ~ A neatly cropped haircut, trimmed facial hairs, clean finger nails, white teeth and clear skin shows a women that you take care of yourself and keep your body clean. Well spoken ~ You don’t have to have a big vocabulary or a British accent, but you should be able to speak clearly, communicate well and hold a brief conversation. Well Dressed ~ It doesn’t require expensive clothing to be well dressed, just a clean shirt, clean pants and clean shoes. Iron and crease the shirts and pants and clean the dirt off the front and sides of the shoes. Next, get two belts: brown and black. Wear the brown belt with brown shoes and the black belt with your black shoes. A wise man once told me, “just because you’re broke, doesn’t mean you have to look like it”. Smell ~ A daily shower and good shampoo is the standard. However, invest in a brand-named, oil-based cologne. Trust me, this separates the men from the boys. Apply right after shower so the scent adheres better. Spray or dab on neck, chest or shoulders. Only 36% of the guys out there use cologne, so this is an easy level-up(fragrancex.com). Respectful ~ A mature woman notices how you carry your self and if you’re respectful to others in how you treat them and speak to them. This also let’s her know you have self respect and will likely show respect for her as well. Respected ~ When a man walks into a room and people stop to greet and acknowledge him with smiles, hugs and handshakes, that shows he is someone who’s respected. A woman noticing this from across the room will become intrigued and very interested in getting to know who this man is. Humor ~ If a natural sense of humor is already part of your personality, than use it to your advantage. However, if you don’t have a natural sense of humor, don’t worry, you don’t have to be the life of the party. Just gather a collection of funny, tasteful jokes, and season your conversations with one-liners. Ladies love to laugh, so give them what they want. Chivalry ~ In today’s society, chivalry is rare, so that’s why those who practice chivalry stand out and attract the attention of women. Most, if not all women, desire to be treated with adoration and respect. So, go ahead and open and hold the doors for them, flatter them with “ladies first” as you let them in the door ahead of you. Pull out her chair to help her sit at the dinner table. Talent ~ Do you have a cool talent like singing, juggling, magic tricks or impressions? If so, once again, use them to your advantage. Everyone doesn’t have the talents you have, so that unique quality about you is attractive to most women. Confidence ~ We only saved this one for last because, if you possess even just half of the attributes above, that should give you a tremendous boost of confidence in yourself and who you are. Speak with confidence, walk with confidence, the way you stand and even your facial expressions should show confidence. This is a quality that all women are attracted to in a man. It shows that he is sure of himself. Most women want something to believe in and it’s difficult for a woman to believe you, if you doubt or don’t believe in yourself.

Photo by Serhiy Hipskyy on Unsplash

