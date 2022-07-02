Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 15 Recipes That Declare Our Unending Love for Blueberries

15 Recipes That Declare Our Unending Love for Blueberries

Berries are nature's candy, and blueberries are the best summer berry!

by Leave a Comment

 

By Robyn

Berries are nature’s candy, and blueberries are the best summer berry! These delicious recipes declare our undying love for blueberries and celebrate summer in all its glory.

Whether you are going blueberry picking as part of a fun summer activity or buying some delicious berries from the store- these blueberry recipes are a perfect taste of summer.

Blueberry Cobbler

This Blueberry Cobbler is a quick, easy dessert, perfect for showcasing those summer blueberries! It comes together with just 10 minutes of prep and is amazing with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to top it all off!

Blueberry Cobbler

Wild Blueberry Ice Cream

This luscious wild blueberry ice cream is made with sour cream instead of regular cream for a unique tangy flavor you’ve just got to try.

Wild Blueberry Ice Cream

Small Batch Blueberry Muffins Recipe

These small-batch blueberry muffins are pure heaven and chocked full of ripe blueberries. The recipe makes just four standard-sized muffins.

Small Batch Blueberry Muffins Recipe

Mini Pop-Tarts

These mini vegan blueberry pop tarts with lemon icing and sprinkles can be any shape or size. The lower sugar content and a burst of color make them fun for Pi day, picnics, and potlucks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Blueberry Rhubarb Jam

This Aromatic blueberry rhubarb jam is made without pectin. This jam is a lovely upgrade from a  simple rhubarb jam. It is perfect on toast or an English muffin.

Blueberry Rhubarb Jam

Vegan Blueberry Cinnamon Rolls

These vegan blueberry cinnamon rolls are soft, buttery, and packed with blueberries! They are easy to make and use common pantry ingredients.

Vegan Blueberry Cinnamon Rolls

Sugar-Free Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with Lavender

This easy sugar-free blueberry cheesecake ice cream is a delicious dessert made from just five ingredients! You can make this recipe without an ice cream maker.

Sugar-Free Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with Lavender

Layered Blueberry Salad

You’ll love the combination of crunchy lettuce, creamy dressing, and sweet berries in this Layered Blueberry Salad. This delicious recipe combo is the perfect side dish for any spring celebration.

Layered Blueberry Salad

Refreshing Blueberry Lemonade

Cool refreshing blueberry lemonade is what you need to beat the summer heat. This refreshing “berrilicious” lemonade is a wonderful twist to classic lemonade. With a combination of tart lemons and sweetness from fresh blueberries, your new favorite summer drink is here!

Refreshing Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Frozen Yogurt

This blueberry frozen yogurt is a stunningly rich color. This perfect summer dessert will make you want to dive in headfirst. This slightly tangy, sweet blueberry frozen yogurt is a great summer treat that you can serve for breakfast or dessert.

Blueberry Frozen Yogurt

Lemon and Blueberry Keto Cake

This easy blueberry cake requires just two bowls and is topped with a smooth, creamy frosting for a dessert that’s just mouthwatering. And while simple, the presentation is beautiful enough for any special occasion!

Lemon and Blueberry Keto Cake

Keto Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

This healthy keto blueberry cobbler recipe with almond flour is ready in just 30 minutes! It’s a delicious way to enjoy juicy summer berries.

Keto Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

Healthy Blueberry Crisp Recipe

This Healthy Blueberry Crisp Recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free. Naturally sweet & delicious, the perfect dessert.

Healthy Blueberry Crisp Recipe

Blueberry Lemon Crumble

Blueberry Lemon Crumble is loaded with plump blueberries and lemon zest for a tart and tangy treat. The crumble topping is buttery and crisp, making this dessert outrageously good and easy to bake in just minutes!

Blueberry Lemon Crumble

Blueberry Cheesecake Pops

These Blueberry Cheesecake Pops are packed with everything you love about cheesecake, including sweet blueberries, cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and graham cracker crumbs! What’s not to love about a frozen cheesecake on a stick?

Blueberry Cheesecake Pops

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Wealth of Geeks

Michael blogs at Your Money Geek where he shares money hacks, unique insights, and profiles inspirational success stories. When he is not writing about personal finance Michael can be found enjoying a good sci-fi novel.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x