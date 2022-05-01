1980 Shooting at a Gay Bar Leads Gay Man To Learn Resiliency at the Onset of the AIDS Epidemic [Video]

In late 1980, Kevin Usher was out at Ramrod, a gay bar in the West Village in NYC, when a homophobe began shooting into the bar. When the violence subsided and Kevin was safely out of harm’s way, he was faced with a choice: stay home out of fear or get back out and live life on his terms. He ultimately chose the latter – a lesson he would take into the following year with the onset of the AIDS epidemic.
