2 Men, God, and a Story About Luck

Webster defines the word Luck as a noun that means, “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” One’s own actions are the critical phase. I have a personal vendetta against the word Luck because people have told me for years how lucky I am because of my genetics. They genuinely believe that I am still fit and healthy at almost the magic age of 30 because of my genetics. I call bullshit. Calling a person lucky discredits all the hours of work and the mental battles they had to overcome.

What they don’t see is me awake at ungodly hours at the gym and/or outside, killing my body with workout routines and investing thousands into supplements and coaching to optimize my body. Luck is a poor man’s word, and I hope after today you never look at it the same too. Indeed I hope you understand that Luck is created, not some divine woo spiritual magic. Any man has the power to create Luck.

Imperfect Action Creates Luck

I want to share the tale of 2 men with you. Both men have been let go from their jobs and are now seeking a job. Both men go to church and pray, shout, dance, and believe God will give them a job.

Then, they go home, 1 man gets up early and applies to 10 jobs. The other man prays that God will bring him a job and the proper divine connection will happen. He even hops on the prayer line and prays for others too.

The man who applies at 10 places gets denied by all 10 jobs he applied to on Monday, but he sets out to apply at 20 jobs on Tuesday. He gets 2 interviews for Wednesday and Friday. He goes to both interviews and does okay, but nothing extraordinary. Finally, he goes home and applies at 20 more places. He even fixed his online job profile based on a couple of articles he read.

The other man wakes up gets on the prayer line. Drops his kids at school and his wife at work too. He goes home and prays hard that God will bring him a job. He scans social media and even goes on Linkedin and reads a couple of articles. He believes any day now, God will grant him this job he is faithfully waiting for.

The man that applied at 20 more places is now working at a pizza shop down the road. He saw the now hiring sign and went into the pizza shop and asked for the job. He was hired on the spot and even given the assistant manager position. He would work on his resume in the morning, apply at jobs, do interviews, and work at the pizza shop during the evening.

The Creation Of Luck

The other man believes any day now, God will grant him this job he is faithfully waiting for. He prayed hard on the prayer line every day faithfully. He went to church and gave his almost last dollar away. He served faithfully and even gave rides to different members of the church. Yet, that man still believed and waited for God to provide him with a job.

That man that started working at a pizza shop decided to learn a new skill. He even got certified in unique skills and added them to his resume. That alone got him a job making $110,000 a year. Add the pizza shop job as an assistant manager, and he was making $130,000 a year. I failed to mention that this man has no degree and only a high school diploma.

This man went on to learn more skills that now help him to earn $152,000 a year. His life is way different because money is not an issue at all for him. He is paying off debt and saving money. He saved over $10,000 for the 1st time in his life.

The other man is still going to church faithfully. Still on the prayer line and has more faith that God will soon give him a job. He doesn’t have the know-how; however, he believes God will work it for him as he waits at home.

Did you see this coming?

I can not tell you who that man is at home praying and believing God. But I can tell you that the man that started to work at the pizza shop down the road from his house is me. I worked at dominos as an assistant manager for $12.00 an hour. Then I applied like hell and got my now old job making $100,000 a year. From all that applying and application I put in, I got more calls, and now I make a total of $160,000 a year with a $3000 bonus I will receive after 1 year with the current company I am with.

Hear me out here

I share this story because you must know that Luck is a creation that is held by any man of action. When you keep putting in the work, the results may not come how you like. Plenty of times when I was applying and investing money to learn skills, I felt like I was never going to find a good job again. From all my applying and time invested, I finally was offered a job that pays me super well and pays me more money than I ever had in my life.

The other man that is only praying and believing is a real man. So I will respect their identity and not put them online like that. This article is not to discredit God and the divine. But it is meant to shed light and a new perceptive on Luck.

I believe in the divine, but I do not believe in Luck. Luck says you did nothing to get this. Divine says you walked by faith and God guiding your blind steps. Two working together. So again, I want to tell you that Luck is created by MASSIVE imperfect action.

***

