27 Reasons Why Your Partner Isn’t as Happy in the Relationship as You

It’s no secret that relationships can be tough.

But it’s especially frustrating when you feel like you’re giving your all and your partner just isn’t as happy as you are.

You may be wondering what you’re doing wrong. Well, before you start blaming yourself, take a look at these 27 reasons why your partner might not be as content in the relationship as you are.

Chances are, some of these things are out of your control — but knowing what they are will help you handle them better in the future. So read on and see if any of these ring true for your situation.

1. You aren’t surprising your partner.

If you’re always going out of your way to surprise your partner with a random gift, a date night or a loving message, chances are they will feel more valued and happier in the relationship. It can be as easy as leaving them a sticky note on their laptop with an encouraging message before they head off to work.

2. You keep bringing up their past

Maybe you keep bringing up their past because you want to warn them about their mistakes so they don’t repeat them. But if you’re constantly doing that, it may be a sign that you just can’t get over the past and that your partner will never be as happy in the relationship as you are.

If this is the case, then you need to understand why you keep bringing it up. Is it because you want to understand them better? Or is it because you’re not confident about their ability to change?

Once you figure that out, then you can both take steps in the right direction to see if things will work out.

3. You’re not romantic enough.

This may seem like a small thing, but if your partner isn’t feeling appreciated or loved, then they won’t be as happy in the relationship as you are.

Take time to show your partner how much you care about them and make sure they know that you appreciate everything they do for you. You need to invest emotionally in the relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sometimes partners need constant reassurance if their feelings are wavering or fading away. If you’re not doing enough for them, then it could be a sign that they’re not as happy in the relationship as you are.

4. They feel smothered.

If you have a hard time letting your partner do things for themselves and tend to be very “hovering”, they will quickly get frustrated. In order to be happy with you, your partner needs to know that you trust them and respect their independence.

5. They feel stressed.

This one is a biggie! If your partner feels like you’re always asking too much from them, they will get frustrated and unhappy in the relationship. That means that if you want to have a happy relationship with your partner, you can’t ask them to drop everything to take care of you.

6. You don’t see them as a priority.

If they never feel like you’re willing to put off your own hobbies and activities so that you can spend time with them, they will get more and more unhappy in the relationship over time. If your partner feels like you’re willing to always put them first, they will feel happier in the relationship.

Photo by Duane Mendes on Unsplash

7. You won’t compromise.

If you’re unwilling to make compromises and always feel like you should get your way, they will start to lose respect for you and be unhappy in the relationship. Happy relationships are built on compromise and understanding, so if you want your partner to be happy with you, show that you’re willing to meet them halfway.

8. They don’t feel respected.

If your partner doesn’t feel like you respect them, they will get frustrated and unhappy in the relationship. Whether it’s listening to their opinions or treating them as an equal, if you want your partner to be happy with you, make sure that they know that you value them as a person.

9. You’re always fighting.

If you’re constantly at odds with your partner, it will be hard for them to feel happy in your relationship. You need to make an effort to get along and catch up on the little things, so that they don’t feel like there’s constant tension between you. Remember — if you want your partner to be happy with you, they need to feel like there’s harmony in the relationship.

10. You share different values.

If your partner feels like you’re never on the same page as them, they will get frustrated and unhappy in the relationship. If you and your partner have very different values and opinions, it will lead to constant fighting and unhappiness.

11. They’re not feeling appreciated.

If you never acknowledge the things that your partner does for you, they will feel unappreciated and frustrated in the relationship. If you want your partner to be happy with you, show them that their efforts aren’t going unnoticed.

12. You don’t make them feel safe at home

Your partner may want to go out, but if they’d rather stay at home with you, then it’s probably because they feel safe around you.

When someone doesn’t feel secure or comfortable in their own skin, they won’t be able to relax and be happy. So, make sure your partner feels safe in the relationship by doing things like giving them space, not bringing up the past or talking behind their back.

13. They’re not feeling supported.

If you never support your partner’s goals and dreams, they will feel disenchanted with the relationship over time. If you want to have a happy relationship, your partner needs to know that you’ll be there to cheer them on as they pursue their dreams.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Olav Ahrens Røtne on Unsplash

14. You’re not willing to work on the problems.

If you’re unwilling to put in the effort when things get tough, your partner will start to feel unhappy and frustrated with the relationship. Remember: If you want your partner to be happy with you, they need to know that you’ll work through even the toughest times together!

15. They feel like they have to change who they are.

If your partner is unhappy in the relationship because you feel like they need to change, it might be time to reevaluate the relationship, and maybe even rethink whether or not you two should stay together. If you want your partner to be happy with you, don’t do things that make them feel like they’re not good enough for you.

16. They feel like the relationship is one-sided.

If your partner feels like you don’t put in as much effort into the relationship as they do, or if they feel like the majority of things are done for them, they will lose respect and start to become unhappy with their relationship.

Remember: if you want your partner to be happy with you in the relationship, they need to feel like it’s a two-way street.

17. You’re not ready for a long-term relationship.

While it may seem like they’re slipping a ring on your finger, chances are that person isn’t fully ready for the intensity of being in a serious relationship. Chances are, if you aren’t ready to be in a long-term relationship, they won’t be either.

Remember: If you want your partner to be happy with you in the relationship, they need to know that you’re equally committed and ready for it.

18. They’re still hung up on their last relationship.

It’s only natural to compare your current relationship to past ones, especially when someone was hurtful enough to leave a long-lasting impression.

Although you may think your partner is over their ex, if they were really happy in that relationship, chances are they still have some lingering feelings for them — and comparing you might make them feel inadequate.

19. Your social life is taking priority.

While it’s important to help each other grow and become independent, if your partner is spending more time at the gym than they are with you, there might be some trouble in paradise.

Your bond might not be as strong as you originally thought — and trying to compete with their social life isn’t worth it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash

20. They’re always waiting for you.

Whether it’s to finish their chores, go out with you or answer a text, your partner might be acting like they’re too busy for you.

If this is the case, chances are they don’t see your relationship as a priority and aren’t willing to make time for it. And if you’ve tried talking it out and they refuse to change their ways, it may be time to re-evaluate the relationship.

21. You’re keeping secrets from them.

You aren’t being completely honest with your partner — and even though it might not be a huge deal, if there’s some sort of secret going on. It can cause them to distance themselves. Some of these secrets may be criminal and may seriously affect the future of the relationship negatively.

22. You’re not interested in their day-to-day life.

If you’ve been together for a while, it’s common to drift apart naturally, but if your partner never wants to hear about how your day went or doesn’t ask any questions about what you’re up to lately, chances are they aren’t as invested in the relationship as they used to be.

Instead of trying to change their ways or find out what’s wrong, it might be better to ask them about it directly if you’re unhappy with the way things are going.

If your partner is really invested in making this work, they’ll have no problem opening up and being honest with you.

23. You’re not communicating effectively.

Even if you’re providing what your partner wants, there’s still a chance they aren’t as happy with the relationship because you haven’t been able to communicate effectively.

Maybe you don’t feel like it’s important enough to have serious discussions about your issues. Or maybe you’re just not skilled at doing so.

Either way, if you want your partner to be as happy with the relationship as you are, make sure the two of you communicate regularly and express your feelings.

Photo by Mitchel Lensink on Unsplash

24. They feel lonely.

Your partner may love spending time with you, but if they get lonely when you’re not around, that may affect their overall happiness.

For example, maybe you constantly cancel plans to hang out with your friends. Or maybe you’re constantly working and never have time for them.

It’s important that you find a balance between spending time together and doing your own thing. That way, they won’t feel like you’re ignoring them when you’re not around and they’ll continue feeling happy in the relationship so long as you’re around.

25. They’re not compatible with you.

Sometimes, your partner may be unhappy with the relationship because they just aren’t compatible with you. This could be because of things like different values, interests, opinions and personalities.

You can get past these differences by understanding them and trying to work through them. But if they seem insurmountable, you may want to reconsider the relationship and whether it’s worth staying in.

26. You’re not trusting each other enough.

It’s normal to have trust issues from time to time, but if you constantly feel like you can’t trust your partner, they’re probably not as happy in the relationship as you are.

For a relationship to work out successfully, both people need to be able to let their guards down.

If you’re not feeling secure or comfortable with your partner, then it may be time to reevaluate things. If nothing seems to be working, then the only thing that may help is breaking up and finding someone who’s more compatible with you.

27. You’re not accommodating enough

Maybe you want to go out with your friends or hang out at home, but if your partner wants to do other things, then it may be time to compromise.

A relationship is like a team sport. If someone is constantly trying to go it alone, then there’s a chance they’re not as happy in it as you are.

Don’t always go for what you want if it means your partner won’t be happy. If they want to spend time with you and you don’t, that may affect their overall happiness.

And the bottom line is…

If you feel like your partner is always unhappy in the relationship, even if things are generally going well, you’re not alone. A lot of couples go through this phase where one person is consistently more content than the other.

While it’s normal to have some differences in how happy we are with a situation, if your partner seems deeply unhappy most of the time despite being in a stable and good relationship with you, there might be some reasons why. The above points are the possible explanations for why your partner isn’t as satisfied as you are in the relationship. Use them to your advantage.

And remember, communication is key. If something is bothering you, talk to your partner about it. They may not even realize that they’re making you feel less than content, so tell them how you feel and see what happens.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***