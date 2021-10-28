3 Benefits of Reading Fiction

If you are anything like me, you struggle with reading fiction. Not because you don’t like it, but because you don’t think it’s beneficial. It’s just a way to relax, as much as watching TV or playing video games is.

This kind of thinking makes me nervous to pick up the next book, even though I know I’ll love it.

I started thinking and wondering, though, what makes reading so much more engaging and interesting than watching TV?

Why does reading the Lord of the Rings engage me so much more than the movies? Don’t get me wrong, watching Lord of the Rings is one of my favorite pastimes! In fact, reading the books heightens the movie-watching experience.

But that’s the thing, reading the books engages and excites me to learn more about the lore, characters, plots, and themes that are present in the real world!

I’m here to tell you about 3 great benefits to reading fiction proven by science (and my own experience) that can give you the excuse you need to enjoy guilt-free fiction reading!

My research comes from an essay in the British Journal of General Practice.

1. Great brain exercise

Reading fiction is definitely a restful, relaxing experience. An escape from reality, if you will. But how does it differ from TV?

Reading, unlike its competition, is an active form of relaxation.

Have you ever watched an episode of Brooklyn 99 and it feels like a couple of seconds have gone by when in reality it’s been 30 minutes? Watching a show is not active, it’s very passive and we often just let that time roll by. However, reading fiction is an active form of rest.

It’s the same rest and relaxation, but it takes actual brainpower! In fact, The British Journal of General Practice (from here on out, BJGP) says that there is research being done that proves reading fiction can reduce the risks of dementia!

Use your brain! I’m not the first to think so either! Pharaoh Ramses II named his library the “house of healing for the soul.” He truly believed that reading fiction would help heal the soul more than any self-help book could.

2. Helps us live better lives

We are just one person and we only get to live once. Isn’t that the saying?

The unfortunate truth of life is that we cannot experience everything. I often wish I could be a professional rock climber, snowboarder, mountain biker, writer, and yet always have time to invest in the newest hobby. However, each of those things takes determination and extraordinary amounts of time to become a professional at. We simply cannot do it all.

But you know who can? The characters in fiction books! We can read about thousands or hundreds of thousands of lives in our one lifetime! As the BJGP puts it,

“We watch safely as the protagonist (who could be a memoirist) fails, adapts, and perseveres through challenge and adversity, often providing gems of wisdom and inspiration directly transferable to our own lives.”

When we read fiction, it can still transfer wisdom and knowledge to our own life! I love Michael Crichton’s work because he takes so much time to do immense research on the historical/scientific context of what he’s writing about. I learn so much when I read his books! Topics on paleontology, French history, the French and English opposition, and even quantum mechanics! All from reading fiction!

Empathy can be learned through fiction too! Some researchers argue that being able to read about a character’s struggles can actually turn our prejudices and judgments into understanding.

We cannot possibly experience every kind of trauma and struggle that exists, and why would we want to? But fiction can help us understand what another person may go through. It can help us empathize rather than judge. It can help us reach out to real people going through genuine struggles.

We’ll never fully experience them, but I believe fiction can get our head and heart in the right place so we can have impactful conversations with people who are truly suffering.

3. Become a better writer

This is oh so true if you are writing fiction! I’ve learned so much about how to make a story flow, how to use more powerful verbs, and some really interesting takes on dialogue! All from reading fiction!

The more I read the more I pick up what I like and dislike as I form my style! I’ll be reading a fiction book while writing my own, and when I see something new or interesting in the book, I’ll try the technique out in my story. If it fits, it’s great! If not, I learned something new!

However, It’s not just fiction! We all read for a story, whether we like it or not. The story might just be the journey of me learning the basics of bitcoin. But as do the people over at StoryBrand, that building a business and marketing strategy is born out of a good story!

What better way to learn how to tell a good story than to read them?

There we go! 3 reasons to read fiction!

Improve your brain health

Improve your life

Improve your writing

