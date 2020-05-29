3 Keys to Stay Healthy in Stressful Times

—

I hope you are staying well and healthy during these challenging times.

I wanted to bring you someone on today’s Man Alive podcast with powerful information for your health.

Dr. Russell Jaffe is board certified in Clinical Pathology and in Chemical Pathology. He has over 40 years experience contributing to molecular biology and clinical diagnostics. He also has studied many wisdom traditions, including acupuncture and Ayurveda, and has thus cultivated a proactive, rather than reactive, relationship with health and healing.

In today’s conversation about your health we discussed:

• The three foundations of proactive health

• Four simple ways to self-assess your current health status

• Why it’s important to shift from the cultural norm of reactivity and take more control of your health

• What it takes to evoke your body’s natural healing response

• Dr. Jaffe’s advice in the time of COVID-19

