We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / 3 Keys to Stay Healthy in Stressful Times

3 Keys to Stay Healthy in Stressful Times

The Man Alive podcast

by Leave a Comment


I hope you are staying well and healthy during these challenging times.

I wanted to bring you someone on today’s Man Alive podcast with powerful information for your health.

Dr. Russell Jaffe is board certified in Clinical Pathology and in Chemical Pathology. He has over 40 years experience contributing to molecular biology and clinical diagnostics. He also has studied many wisdom traditions, including acupuncture and Ayurveda, and has thus cultivated a proactive, rather than reactive, relationship with health and healing.

In today’s conversation about your health we discussed:

• The three foundations of proactive health
• Four simple ways to self-assess your current health status
• Why it’s important to shift from the cultural norm of reactivity and take more control of your health
• What it takes to evoke your body’s natural healing response
• Dr. Jaffe’s advice in the time of COVID-19

LISTEN HERE


Talk to you soon.

Photo courtesy Shana James

Previously published in shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

