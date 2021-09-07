3 Ways You Can Help People Affected by Hurricane Season Right Now

Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans 16 years ago, costing countless lives and causing severe damage. The brave city rebuilt until Hurricane Ida recently made landfall, retraumatizing those who lived through the tragedy that occurred a decade and a half ago.

This natural disaster causes new headaches in the age of COVID-19 since hospitals are packed with patients. Plus, the 2021 season has only just begun. If you’re safe where you are, you might be wondering what you can do to assist. Here are three ways you can help people affected by hurricane season right now.

Donate

Many organizations have operations in the region or have dispatched volunteers. However, they desperately need funds and supplies. You can help those affected with your tax-deductible donation to one of the entities listed below.

1. Imagine WaterWorks

Imagine WaterWorks is a New Orleans organization with a global outlook. It recently created The Queer/Trans Guide to Hurricane Season and continues to hold space for those traditionally marginalized by society, such as the LGBTQ+ and disabled communities.

It strives to keep people safe before, during and after hurricane season by providing vital supplies like potable water. These monster storms bring to mind “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” quote “Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink.”

2. The Greater New Orleans Foundation

The Greater New Orleans Foundation played a critical role in distributing vital resources in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. It’s now hard at work assisting victims of Ida. It manages over 900 funds devoted to causes that make the region a better place to call home.

3. American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is sending Project HOPE volunteers to help with varied needs, particularly the medical community. These professionals were overburdened before the storm and now must deal with power outages and equipment malfunctions, pushing its already exhausted staff to the brink. It’s at the ready with a team of backup medical personnel to help ease the load.

4. Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together focuses on helping homeowners who have sustained damage through natural disasters and the passage of time, completing over 650 repairs and community revitalization projects since 2005. It’s currently accepting donations and accessing the best approach for tackling the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ida.

5. World Central Kitchen

Chef Jose Andres has made feeding people quality meals his mission since 2010. His team of volunteers dispatched and arrived in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida. They brought hundreds of sandwiches to unhoused residents before the storm. They prepared hot meals — penne pasta bolognese with parmesan and fresh basil — for first responders, shelters and impacted neighborhoods the day after the storm.

6. GoFundMe

If you know someone who lives in the area who could use help, why not pad their GoFundMe account if they have one? You can feel secure using the app, as all donations go to the named cause or family in question, not the person who set up the account, minimizing fraud.

Of course, you can never be sure the individual named is in need unless you know them. However, this idea could be the perfect way to perform a random act of kindness and be a miracle worker for a stranger.

Volunteer

If you’re short on funds but live in the region, you can also volunteer with the following organizations. Please consider doing so if you have time and special skills, such as construction or medical experience.

1. NOLA Ready

NOLA Ready is the City of New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign. Volunteers do everything from distributing COVID-19 vaccines to assisting with hurricane aid.

You will have to be trained before you can hit the streets. However, you can fill out the application online, and you’ll get priority if you have medical training.

2. Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief is a grassroots organization that offers volunteer opportunities in disaster areas. If you have special talents, such as graphic design, counseling or carpentry, consider reaching out to them to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery.

Share

One final way you can help people affected by hurricane season is to share information on social media. Post articles or links to where you donate or volunteer to encourage others to join the effort. Friends and family outside the region may not know what causes are legitimate or not — your advice could encourage them to give.

The 2021 hurricane season has been especially challenging due to COVID-19. We should all do our best to help people affected by the storms and make a difference in their lives and communities.

Shutterstock