4 Things I Think Men Do Better

Oh boy.

Let me start with a few disclaimers to set the perfect stage for this convo.

I am a relatively cool middle-aged woman. I have raised 4 millennial daughters. They are healthy and well-adjusted in spite of having divorced parents. They are modern young women, and they don’t hate men.

All that to say, I’ve seen life from a very female perspective.

Most of my friends are women, though, throughout my life, I’ve always felt much more comfortable with the guys, as far back as high school.

It was just easier.

Still is, at times.

. . .

Here’s why — in my humble opinion.

They Don’t Hang On To Things

I’ve seen many disputes, arguments, and downright fights between men, be it at work or in a personal capacity. They don’t hold anything back.

Not at all.

They don’t mince words, try to spare feelings, or care how things sound. They just go.

You might think there will be tension the next day or the next time there is an interaction between the feuders, but there isn’t. It’s like nothing happened.

Somehow it’s forgotten.

They don’t walk around thinking about how awkward it’s gonna be, or if there is anything they should be prepared to say with regard to the previous encounter.

Nope. It’s just done. They said their piece, they didn’t leave anything out, so now they can just let it scab over and be done. They got it all off their chest, done and done.

We’re not as good at doing that. Things aren’t just over. They linger. Grudges may be held. We hang on to stuff. We pick at scabs.

. . .

They Keep Their Code

I’m not sure if you’ve ever heard something, mmmm…let’s say questionable about a guy and then tried to get the details from one of their male friends, but it’s impossible to do.

They don’t even have to say, “please don’t tell anyone what happened tonight”. They don’t have to say it because they have each other’s back and all parties involved inherently know it.

It’s some kind of weird unspoken code and they do not break it.

We’re not as good at doing that. There are going to be times that we tell something. We feel like we have to give the “don’t tell anyone” instruction because we can’t be sure it will be kept private.

. . .

They Don’t Talk About Each Other

As a guy, you never have to worry about walking to the bathroom at dinner and having the other two guys talk about you or what you’re wearing. They don’t do that.

There probably won’t be a follow-up coffee or lunch to talk about the dinner the other night and everything that was weird about the night in general.

They don’t have much to say about each other unless they’re with each other. In fact, I’ve seen them get annoyed at something being brought up in gossip format from a previous day.

Is it that they don’t care that much about something that has passed, or maybe they just weren’t paying that much attention?

Maybe a combination, but either way, it’s not something they do.

We do that. I’m not proud of it, but somehow we do tend to go backward and want to evaluate a past situation, talk about the people involved, and identify the weird parts. We just can’t let it go sometimes.

. . .

They Don’t Question Their Value

Rest assured, most guys won’t ever have a problem asking for a raise, communicating what they need from their boss, or highlighting the great things they do.

It may or may not be exactly true, but they also don’t seem to have a problem with the idea of embellishing it a little to get it done.

They aren’t paralyzed with doubt about the conversation and are fairly certain that things are going to go their way.

We’re not as good at doing that. It’s getting better, but we aren’t as confident as our male counterparts when it comes to expressing our value and fully expecting it to be acknowledged and compensated for. Getting there, but not there yet.

. . .

As I noted in the subtitle, these are generalizations and as in life, there are exceptions to everything.

But I have a few years of wisdom on my side, so I’ve had some time and the opportunity to study these patterns.

I could easily write a follow-up piece with what women are better at, and it too would be a good list.

Maybe I’ll do that.

. . .

In summary, I see this type of male behavior in action every day and it’s a bit of a contrast with the general M.O of my female counterparts.

I think we could learn a little something from them, and so what? We can all learn something from each other.

At the end of the day, I love my girlfriends, we definitely “get” each other, and I wouldn’t trade us for anything.

I just think it’s fair to say we could be a little less complicated at times.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

