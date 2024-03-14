4 Unexpected Signs You’re Secretly Falling in Love with Someone

Does your heart beat faster when you see someone special?

That’s how love makes you feel. I get it—Love is a magical feeling that can make you happy, excited, and sometimes a little nervous (I’ve been there)

It can also be scary to fall in love. You might be concerned about what they think about you or if you know this person as well as you think you do.

But remember that to love someone means to be brave enough to let someone into your heart, even after getting your heart broken.

Falling in love happens unexpectedly sometimes.

It makes you do things such as…

…

1. You rot in bed all day thinking about them.

Daydreaming about someone isn’t just something that happens in the movies. It’s something that happens in real life too. It’s like they become the main character of your life (but they shouldn’t; you’re the main character)

Have you ever thought so much about someone…

It felt like you were in a movie?

Well, movies aren’t real life, but we do make up fake scenarios in our heads with the person we have feelings for.

You spend hours thinking about the person.

It’s hard for you to get out of bed.

You begin to think of thoughts such as:

“I think I found my soulmate.”

“I feel like we’ve known each other for a long time.”

“I can’t imagine my life without this person.”

You start believing both of you met in a past life and got reunited.

And it’s hard… It’s really hard to get out of bed. It becomes like an addiction for you. Just thinking about them makes you feel high and divine.

But it’s not healthy in the long run. It’s a mistake to put them on a pedestal.

You should be on a pedestal, get out of bed, and do the things that bring you joy before meeting your crush.

But yeah, that’s what happens when you have a sweet crush on someone. You lay comfortably in bed, thinking about them all day long while listening to romantic songs and making up fake scenarios in your head.

It’s perfectly more normal than you think.

…

2. You feel a genuine rush or high when they send you a message.

It feels like you’re getting a reward, but from your favorite person in the world, and it makes you feel so special and loved. It’s sweet, isn’t it?

It’s true that love makes people act like fools, because why would you feel a rush or high when they send you a message?

It doesn’t rationally make sense.

You’re probably sitting and thinking:

“Whenever their name pops up on my phone, my heart starts to race like a car… This is the best feeling ever!”

It reminds me of a quote by Maya Angelou

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

And it makes so much sense in this situation.

When you like someone, it means you love the way they make you feel. Getting a text message from your favorite person is the best feeling in the world.

You feel a rush because your significant other makes you happy.

You don’t feel a rush or high when you receive a text message from someone you don’t care about… And sometimes, feeling the rush can make us fools.

And what happens after talking to your crush? You feel better afterward. You keep thinking about the conversations you’ve had.

It’s hard for you to sleep at night because you feel like you’re on drugs when you think about your favorite person, and it’s more normal than you think.

Getting a message from someone that makes you feel loved and special is something that stays with you long after the conversation is over.

…

3. Their physical appearance went from average to beautiful.

There is nothing more beautiful than seeing someone you love being full of joy and laughter.

Have you ever noticed how someone can go from just ‘okay’ to ‘wow’ after getting to know them more personally?

They weren’t your type physically, but somehow they became your type physically. Just hearing their attractive voice makes them look more attractive.

Their laugh sounds like music, and their smile makes your day better.

(Just be aware that being with someone only for the physical attraction is not a key to a lasting relationship.)

But suddenly, their smile seems brighter, and their laughter sounds like music.

It makes you think:

“I never used to pay much attention to him, but now I can’t stop noticing how handsome he is.”

You start to see this person in a new light once you understand them better.

When you’re in love, you can see how beautiful and interesting the world is.

Falling in love isn’t just about seeing someone as beautiful on the outside; it’s also about recognizing the beauty within them.

Being in a relationship can’t work if you get into a relationship with them because of their looks; it will only backfire on you really hard.

I’ve seen men who were good-looking but were manchild. I’ve seen men who were average-looking but had extraordinary personalities.

They knew how to charm everyone around them.

When you love someone, you see them as a bright light in your life who makes everything better just by being there.

By the way…

I am not saying you should be with someone even though they’re not your type physically. Be with someone you feel physically, mentally, and emotionally attracted to… And if you don’t find someone attractive, don’t date them. No one is forcing you to. You know you’ve found the one when the connection is flowing naturally.

…

4. You are worried this will ruin your friendship.

It’s normal to have this kind of fear.

I get that.

It’s because you value your meaningful friendship with this special person, and it makes you fearful that you might destroy this bond.

You may be thinking:

“I’m scared that if I tell her how I feel, it’ll ruin our friendship forever. I don’t want to lose her.”

And you’re not alone with this thought.

What you could do is ask your crush:

“Will this ruin our friendship if it doesn’t work out?”

That’s why communication is the key, and it’s important to maintain a friendship with your crush if things don’t work out as they should.

But sometimes, taking a risk is worthwhile.

If you genuinely care about someone, it’s worth risking your friendship to explore the potential of something deeper and more meaningful.

It’s important not to set high expectations and invest too much in a person… And you may never know if that individual is just a lesson for your personal growth.

When you have a deep connection with someone, the thought of losing them can be terrifying. You want to be more than friends with this person because your feelings for them are strong.

But you love them so much that the thought of ruining the friendship becomes your biggest fear. This shows that your special someone holds significant importance to you.

If they really mean so much to you, try to confess your feelings and talk to them about your fears and desires. Tell them you desire to be more than friends, but your biggest fear is ruining the friendship if it doesn’t go well.

…

The last words…

Don’t have a crush on someone without getting to know them.

It’s better to get to know your crush better in the early stages of having feelings for them. It will help you move on faster if you get disappointed.

Have no expectations, and just enjoy the time you spend with your crush and see what happens.

Making a genuine connection with that special someone takes time.

It’s easier to say you don’t wanna fall in love this year, but the thing is, life is complicated and full of surprises. You get what you don’t expect.

Sometimes you just fall in love unexpectedly. It’s not something you can control; it just happens, pulling you in without knowing what is going on.

Being in love makes you feel high in life.

—

Photo credit: iStock