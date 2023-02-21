5 Body Language “Tells” of a Woman Who Is Attracted to You

How a lady behaves around you is an excellent indicator of whether or not she is attracted to you, has feelings for you, or possibly even in love with you. The use of body language may tell everything. All that is required of you is to pay attention. However, never use these signals as signs of sexual consent! Sexual consent must be explicit and enthusiastic.

Here are some examples of things you might notice in a woman’s body language when she starts to care about you.

1. Maintains Consistent Eye Contact

Because it is both private and public conduct, intense eye contact can sometimes have important meanings. It’s possible that showing intense eye contact or being able to keep a steady gaze for at least four seconds is a sign of love. Both eye contact and attraction are incompatible states of mind.

2. There Is A Change In Her Tone

It’s possible that the pitch and tone of her voice will shift as she becomes interested in you. Look out for this and see if you can notice it! Is the pitch of her voice higher, is it louder, or does she have a voice that is warmer, more empathetic, or more intense?

3. Her Pupils Are Dilated

Her pupils might become dilated due to several factors. but sometimes it could be caused by an increase in the levels of the feel-good chemicals oxytocin and dopamine that occur when a person falls in love. It is thought to be proof that the lady in question is head over heels in love–or at least has some attraction to you.

4. Her Conversational Style

It’s not so much what she says as how she says it and how she reacts to the questions you ask that matter. It’s possible that she’s just being kind and paying attention because she shows a real interest in what you have to say when she listens to you. It’s also possible that she genuinely cares about what you have to say and wants you to find out this information for yourself. Also, does she ask a lot of questions about YOU? Is she genuinely curious? A lady who treats you in this manner may well be indicating that she has feelings for you.

5. She Dresses To Impress

Many ladies strive to always appear their best. Looking her best if she is attracted to you may help her feel secure around her. She could be wearing something that you’ve complimented in the past, like a color you liked. That said–she should also be comfortable in how she looks. It’s certainly not something you should judge her on. Look for her personality to come shining through regardless of what she is wearing!

