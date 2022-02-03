6 Reasons to Speed Date Online

A few weeks ago I stumbled upon an online event in my city for singles to mingle. It is basically like speed dating but on a Zoom call. You login in, meet a guy, talk for about 3 minutes, then decide to date or be friends with or to just toss.

It is like scrolling through Tiktok, you just jump from one guy to the other, without going out in this cold weather or putting on pants. How lazy can we possibly get?

Having said that, I found it extremely efficient as there is no swiping, no waiting for a response, no delaying of things to chat face to face (yes, I consider Zoom calls as face to face) and you can still swipe left, so to speak.

This is the world we live in now.

Lazy enough to even swipe, so we just order man on the menu and see what they’re like.

Dating is getting too disposal.

Should we take action?

Nah.

I’ll tell you why.

#1 — Dating is already frustrating and taking the suspense out is actually a relief.

#2 — If you count the amount of time to get dressed and maybe put on some makeup to go meet a guy who will only turn out to be a waste of time, the whole thing becomes too expensive.

#3 — It is so interesting to see what people can come up with in 3 minutes of time, you can tell if they are experienced, shy, attentive, or whatever.

#4 — When you see the background of someone, you can pretty much get a sense of what they are like. If they are in the game to find someone, chances are they’ll pick a good spot in their house, and you’ll get to see it without risking your life for it.

#5— If you meet them again, you’ll know what they look like. There won’t be any surprises to it. No dating app guarantees your date will turn up as they look on the app. (There is a downside to this though, as you also can’t tell their height, but still better to find out if they are a killer sooner than their height).

#6 — As they paired you with 5 different people, your chances get higher in terms of a so-called ‘date conversion rate’. If you swipe right on a guy, then there will be messages, then there will be the date, you will get dressed and worse maybe you will even have to take the train to meet them.

After all the hustle, they can be a waste of time, so you’ll come back home, thinking, what a wasteful Saturday afternoon that was. Speed dating on a Tuesday night on the couch though is not a waste of time.

#7 — It is sad. Extremely sad to meet people online. ‘Yeah kids, so mama was chilling on the sofa, and daddy was her date number 2 that night.’ — So then what happened mama? ‘ Yeah, after our chat, I decided to date him, and he wanted to date me too, so the event organizers shared our email with each other. The next day, daddy sent mummy an email.’

…

Dating. Sucks.Big time.

…

With much love,

April Moons

