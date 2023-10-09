7 Exciting Steps to Change Your Life in as Little as a Month

You’re coasting because you think you’ve all the time in the world. But anything can happen at any time. The future isn’t guaranteed.

Therefore you should challenge yourself to see how much you can improve your life over the next 30 days. At the end of the month, you’ll have a foundation to pursue your dreams and the discipline to stick to a plan. Let’s get started.

1. Learn to say this and watch your life improve.

First, you must eliminate all the stuff hindering your life. You can donate it, sell it or destroy it. Make your living space tidy. This leads to better focus, higher confidence, and better relationships. You’ll also have a surge in productivity from getting things done faster.

Now the hard part. Declutter your relationships. You may have people holding you back. They might be toxic, and you get nothing from them but misery and suffering. You need to purge these influences.

Start being picky about who you surround yourself with. By wasting time with toxic people, you prevent meeting people that will love and value you.

Not only is being alone better than being with toxic people, but you may be missing out on the love of your life.

Learn to say no and watch your relationships improve immediately. Start setting boundaries.

2. Prove to yourself how tough you really are.

Would your life change positively if you worked 10 hours daily for the next 30 days?

I chose ten hours because most people work for eight. So this gives you an extra two to devote to a hobby/side hustle. You also have weekends.

Following this schedule will help you realize many of your limitations are self-imposed. Freedom comes from breaking out of the jail you created for yourself.

Working this much sounds rough, but it shows you’re a formidable person because you have the power to commit to, and achieve difficult things.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Discipline, productivity, and the satisfaction of overcoming fear are all yours for the taking.

3. Learn one of these four skills.

To change your life in 30 days, I recommend learning about money, time management, courage, and sales.

Pick ONE of these and study it as hard as you can. I recommend the following books:

Watch by Back by Geoff Thompson (courage)

The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas Stanley (money)

Eat that Frog by Brian Tracey (time management)

$100 M Offers by Alex Hormozi (sales)

4. What does your future look like?

Take 10 minutes every day to think about your future. What are your dreams? What do you want out of life? Doing this will give you something that may motivate you for a long time. You’ll discover direction and purpose.

Your future might be working as a writer, having a partner, living in a fantastic house, or learning something new.

Whatever it is, you need a destination before you work out how to get there.

5. Stop being a control freak.

Repeat to yourself that you’re OK with not yet having everything you want and that you’ll survive whenever you have to let something go.

By letting someone go, you haven’t necessarily lost them. But if you hold on too tightly, you’ll drive yourself insane and lose the person anyway.

Give up the insecurity that comes from wanting perfection. Stop being a control freak. You have enough to focus on — making a better future by working on the things you CAN change.

6. This one will test you.

For 30 days, turn your phone off and replace it with one that only takes calls.

Get rid of all programs that are time-wasting traps and block access to websites that make you feel bad. It’s trendy to talk about the harm of pornography sites, but the news is way worse.

You can return to your old habits at the end of the 30 days. But you might like the silence and enjoy not being bombarded with doom and gloom.

7. Obsession isn’t always bad.

Consume so much information about one topic that it overwhelms you. Read every book, watch every video, and follow up every tip with deliberate practice.

Hold nothing back for 30 days. Feel what it’s like to master something. Would you be a better writer if you devoured everything about writing for 30 days? Maybe your thing is sports, chess, investing, entrepreneurship — whatever it is, give it your all.

A kickstart to the future of your dreams.

Thirty days may not be long enough to change your life completely. That’s why my tips are extreme. But what you can do is built habits, strong willpower, and a positive mindset.

After the 30 days, when your life is already better, dedicate the rest of your life to your continued success. See this as a kickstart to a beautiful future.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com