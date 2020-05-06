Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 7 Irresistible Texts to Flirt From a Distance

7 Irresistible Texts to Flirt From a Distance

Some practical advice on how to flirt at a distance.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

Hey 🙂

In today’s video, I’m bringing you some practical advice on how to flirt at a distance.

Some “Quarantexts,” if you will. Ahem.

Think of them as little bits of irresistible charm that you can send to the guy who is on your mind right now.

These texts are designed to bring a smile to his face (and yours), as well as kick off a playful dynamic so you can develop (or strengthen) your bond – even when you’re not physically together.

Just because we’re stuck inside it doesn’t mean we can’t flirt, whether it’s with someone we’ve been seeing for months or someone we just met. In fact, we must flirt – none of our romantic situations will survive without it.

Thinking of you, friend.

P.S. Stay to the end of the video to get a whole list of cheeky texts you can use to keep the attraction going. #8 is my personal favorite – adorable and sexy at the same time.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey guys something a little more
00:01
lighthearted this week I know we’ve been
00:02
going through a difficult time together
00:04
but I thought we’d have a bit of fun
00:05
with something different this is a live
00:07
I did on tick-tock where I gave out a
00:10
bunch of different messages that you can
00:12
send to someone that you’re not with
00:14
right now
00:15
to create tension and flirt check them
00:17
out alright one great text you can send
00:20
is send the person that you’re talking
00:21
to a message that says you’re so
00:23
annoying now that’s going to pique their
00:25
interest they’re gonna ask why when they
00:28
say why you say because you’re one of
00:32
the main people who’s making staying at
00:35
home so difficult right now okay that’s
00:38
such a beautiful sweet playful message
00:41
and it’s such a flirt you know what
00:43
you’re so annoying why because you’re
00:46
one of the main people in my life making
00:47
staying at home so difficult right now
00:50
if you see an outfit let’s say you’re
00:52
watching tick tock you see a video where
00:53
someone like ladies let’s say you see a
00:56
guy wearing an outfit in a tick tock
00:58
video and you think oh that’s a really
01:00
cool jacket that’s a really cool shirt
01:02
take a picture of that or share that
01:04
tick tock with him and say this jacket
01:07
this shirt would look really hot on you
01:10
this one’s a little I’m gonna say this
01:12
one’s for someone you’re seeing maybe
01:15
not someone you just met because it
01:16
might come across as a little too
01:18
forward or sexy but this is a super sexy
01:22
text to someone you send them a message
01:24
saying it’s probably a good thing we
01:26
can’t see each other right now I have a
01:28
feeling you and I would be trouble it’s
01:31
probably a good thing you and I can’t
01:32
see each other right now because I have
01:35
a feeling you and I would be trouble
01:36
when someone hears the word trouble
01:39
there’s a sexiness there’s a fun to that
01:41
like trouble what does that mean get
01:44
someone thinking take a picture of the
01:47
seat next to you if you’re sitting on
01:48
the sofa watching a movie take a picture
01:50
of the part of the couch next to you and
01:52
say you’re supposed to be sitting there
01:55
right now like this is I saved this seat
01:57
for you where are you
01:59
of course you’re being playful you know
02:00
they can’t show up but it’s designed to
02:04
be playful and silly if someone sends
02:06
you a message out of the blue right now
02:08
and says thinking of you which by the
02:10
way these are I would say this has to be
02:13
one of the main messages flying around
02:15
right now is miss you thinking of you
02:17
and especially I know that so many
02:21
people get these messages from people
02:23
that have not spoken to them in days or
02:26
weeks suddenly out of nowhere especially
02:29
because people are lonely
02:31
they’re sending each other those
02:32
messages thinking of you here’s what I
02:34
want you to send back you don’t have to
02:35
send back thinking of you – especially
02:37
to someone who’s just gone off the radar
02:39
and has decided to ignore you for the
02:40
last three weeks someone says you a
02:42
message that says thinking of you I just
02:44
want you to send back well duh that
02:48
message is you’re still texting someone
02:51
back but you’re sending something so
02:53
confident and self-assured that that
02:55
person now is going to be even more
02:56
attracted to you you could always say
02:58
you could always be watching a scary
02:59
movie and be like I mean who I watched
03:02
contagion the other day I don’t know
03:04
what I was thinking that was a terrible
03:06
idea I watched the movie Contagion
03:08
because I guess I wanted to what put
03:11
myself in the mood for what’s already a
03:13
global pandemic but I watched contagion
03:16
that if you watch a scary movie like
03:19
that you could say I just watched
03:21
contagion I need a cuddle
03:23
I just watched contagion I need a cuddle
03:26
or hug if you wouldn’t use the word
03:29
cuddle I’m not sure if cuddle is more of
03:31
an English thing to say if someone
03:33
compliments you if someone sends you a
03:34
complimentary message you say back to
03:37
them
03:37
my roommate or my family or whoever
03:40
lives with me is going to be asking me
03:41
why I’m blushing
03:43
right now remember just because we’re
03:46
going through a serious time it doesn’t
03:48
mean we have to be heavy in our energy
03:50
all the time when we’re trying to flirt
03:52
with someone or keep a romance going we
03:54
don’t want to be just talking about how
03:56
difficult everything is we also want to
03:58
be flirting and being romantic and
04:00
keeping the excitement that’s the whole
04:02
point of these messages it’s so that
04:03
there’s a different note you can go to
04:05
if you want more like that I have a
04:08
guide some of you have this some of you
04:10
don’t but it’s nine texts calm it’s a
04:13
free guide that gives you nine more text
04:15
messages you can use for all different
04:16
situations with someone you want to
04:19
create more attraction with go check it
04:20
out I will see you there
04:29
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.