7 Irresistible Texts to Flirt From a Distance

Hey 🙂

In today’s video, I’m bringing you some practical advice on how to flirt at a distance.

Some “Quarantexts,” if you will. Ahem.

Think of them as little bits of irresistible charm that you can send to the guy who is on your mind right now.

These texts are designed to bring a smile to his face (and yours), as well as kick off a playful dynamic so you can develop (or strengthen) your bond – even when you’re not physically together.

Just because we’re stuck inside it doesn’t mean we can’t flirt, whether it’s with someone we’ve been seeing for months or someone we just met. In fact, we must flirt – none of our romantic situations will survive without it.

Thinking of you, friend.

P.S. Stay to the end of the video to get a whole list of cheeky texts you can use to keep the attraction going. #8 is my personal favorite – adorable and sexy at the same time.

00:00 hey guys something a little more

00:01 lighthearted this week I know we’ve been

00:02 going through a difficult time together

00:04 but I thought we’d have a bit of fun

00:05 with something different this is a live

00:07 I did on tick-tock where I gave out a

00:10 bunch of different messages that you can

00:12 send to someone that you’re not with

00:14 right now

00:15 to create tension and flirt check them

00:17 out alright one great text you can send

00:20 is send the person that you’re talking

00:21 to a message that says you’re so

00:23 annoying now that’s going to pique their

00:25 interest they’re gonna ask why when they

00:28 say why you say because you’re one of

00:32 the main people who’s making staying at

00:35 home so difficult right now okay that’s

00:38 such a beautiful sweet playful message

00:41 and it’s such a flirt you know what

00:43 you’re so annoying why because you’re

00:46 one of the main people in my life making

00:47 staying at home so difficult right now

00:50 if you see an outfit let’s say you’re

00:52 watching tick tock you see a video where

00:53 someone like ladies let’s say you see a

00:56 guy wearing an outfit in a tick tock

00:58 video and you think oh that’s a really

01:00 cool jacket that’s a really cool shirt

01:02 take a picture of that or share that

01:04 tick tock with him and say this jacket

01:07 this shirt would look really hot on you

01:10 this one’s a little I’m gonna say this

01:12 one’s for someone you’re seeing maybe

01:15 not someone you just met because it

01:16 might come across as a little too

01:18 forward or sexy but this is a super sexy

01:22 text to someone you send them a message

01:24 saying it’s probably a good thing we

01:26 can’t see each other right now I have a

01:28 feeling you and I would be trouble it’s

01:31 probably a good thing you and I can’t

01:32 see each other right now because I have

01:35 a feeling you and I would be trouble

01:36 when someone hears the word trouble

01:39 there’s a sexiness there’s a fun to that

01:41 like trouble what does that mean get

01:44 someone thinking take a picture of the

01:47 seat next to you if you’re sitting on

01:48 the sofa watching a movie take a picture

01:50 of the part of the couch next to you and

01:52 say you’re supposed to be sitting there

01:55 right now like this is I saved this seat

01:57 for you where are you

01:59 of course you’re being playful you know

02:00 they can’t show up but it’s designed to

02:04 be playful and silly if someone sends

02:06 you a message out of the blue right now

02:08 and says thinking of you which by the

02:10 way these are I would say this has to be

02:13 one of the main messages flying around

02:15 right now is miss you thinking of you

02:17 and especially I know that so many

02:21 people get these messages from people

02:23 that have not spoken to them in days or

02:26 weeks suddenly out of nowhere especially

02:29 because people are lonely

02:31 they’re sending each other those

02:32 messages thinking of you here’s what I

02:34 want you to send back you don’t have to

02:35 send back thinking of you – especially

02:37 to someone who’s just gone off the radar

02:39 and has decided to ignore you for the

02:40 last three weeks someone says you a

02:42 message that says thinking of you I just

02:44 want you to send back well duh that

02:48 message is you’re still texting someone

02:51 back but you’re sending something so

02:53 confident and self-assured that that

02:55 person now is going to be even more

02:56 attracted to you you could always say

02:58 you could always be watching a scary

02:59 movie and be like I mean who I watched

03:02 contagion the other day I don’t know

03:04 what I was thinking that was a terrible

03:06 idea I watched the movie Contagion

03:08 because I guess I wanted to what put

03:11 myself in the mood for what’s already a

03:13 global pandemic but I watched contagion

03:16 that if you watch a scary movie like

03:19 that you could say I just watched

03:21 contagion I need a cuddle

03:23 I just watched contagion I need a cuddle

03:26 or hug if you wouldn’t use the word

03:29 cuddle I’m not sure if cuddle is more of

03:31 an English thing to say if someone

03:33 compliments you if someone sends you a

03:34 complimentary message you say back to

03:37 them

03:37 my roommate or my family or whoever

03:40 lives with me is going to be asking me

03:41 why I’m blushing

03:43 right now remember just because we’re

03:46 going through a serious time it doesn’t

03:48 mean we have to be heavy in our energy

03:50 all the time when we’re trying to flirt

03:52 with someone or keep a romance going we

03:54 don’t want to be just talking about how

03:56 difficult everything is we also want to

03:58 be flirting and being romantic and

04:00 keeping the excitement that’s the whole

04:02 point of these messages it’s so that

04:03 there’s a different note you can go to

04:05 if you want more like that I have a

04:08 guide some of you have this some of you

04:10 don’t but it’s nine texts calm it’s a

04:13 free guide that gives you nine more text

04:15 messages you can use for all different

04:16 situations with someone you want to

04:19 create more attraction with go check it

04:20 out I will see you there

04:29 you

—

