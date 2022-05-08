7 Revealing Signs That Your Partner Will Cheat On You

“Cheating is the most disrespectful thing one human being can do to another. If you aren’t happy in a relationship, end it before starting another one.” — Abhishek Tiwari

Aurora got her first boyfriend when we were in our first year of university.

He had all the taggings of a playboy, but she would not listen to us. Three months later, they broke up because she found out he cheated with a pretty girl from his class. She was heartbroken.

Fast forward six months from then, and she was ready for a rebound. She felt prepared to get out there and mingle yet again.

She met a super handsome guy at a frat party, and they hit it off. Three weeks later, they were officially dating. One month down the road, she caught her boyfriend in bed with her best friend.

She started to blame herself. She believed it was all her fault and she was the reason why her boyfriends were cheating. Her self-esteem took a significant punch.

Are you, or has someone you know been in a similar situation?

…

“Earthquakes just happen. Tornadoes just happen. Your tongue does not just happen to fall into some other girl’s mouth!” — Gemma Halliday

It is easy to blame yourself, but it is not your fault if someone cheats on you.

There are many reasons why people cheat, whether due to a lack of love or compatibility in the relationship, social pressures, or even personal struggles.

However, it is essential not to let this experience define you.

Instead, take this as an opportunity to learn more about yourself and what you want from your relationships. With time, you will find the right partner for you, one who will love and respect you wholeheartedly.

So if you or someone you know has been cheated on, remember that it is not your fault — and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. With time, love, and self-compassion, you can move on and find true love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here are 7 Telling Signs That Your Partner Will Cheat On You:

1. Inability to communicate or resolve conflict effectively.

“People cheat when they are afraid. When there is no cost to being wrong or confessing ignorance, there is no reason to cheat or fake comprehension.” — Leah Hager Cohen

In relationships, one of the most significant predictors of infidelity is a lack of effective communication or conflict resolution.

When two partners cannot communicate openly and honestly with each other, they are far more likely to hide their feelings and fail to resolve conflicts in healthy ways. In many cases, this can result in pent-up resentment that breaks down the foundations of the relationship over time.

Additionally, a tendency to blame or shame one’s partner during disagreements can often pave the way for an emotionally charged situation where someone feels the need to seek comfort elsewhere.

If you notice that your partner is struggling to effectively communicate or resolve conflict in your relationship, it may be a sign that they will eventually turn to infidelity as a means of escape from their struggles.

How you can address this issue:

By acknowledging any existing issues and working together toward greater openness and honesty, you can build a stronger foundation for your relationship now and in the future.

…

2. Social pressures and lack of compatibility in the relationship.

“People should never start relationships based on how they feel (connect), but on how compatible they are because compatibility is what connects them and not just emotions.” — Mark Manson

In the search for a fulfilling and healthy relationship, it is essential to be aware of any warning signs that suggest that your partner may be unfaithful.

Social pressures and a lack of compatibility can often lead to dissatisfaction in a relationship. These feelings can eventually manifest themselves in thoughts or behaviors that indicate an increased risk of cheating.

This could include constantly comparing yourself and your partner to other couples, dwelling on negative interactions with friends or family members, and feeling increasing amounts of stress as a result.

Additionally, incompatibility in values, beliefs, and interests can also contribute to internal conflict and unease within a relationship.

While it is natural for couples to have different ideas at times, if there seems to be constant friction over core issues such as lifestyle choices or goals for the future, this may be a sign that your partnership has underlying problems.

How you can address this issue:

If you notice any of these warning signs in your relationship, it is best to address them quickly and honestly so that you can work towards creating a bond based on trust and mutual respect.

After all, finding true love means choosing someone who truly brings out the best in you — not someone who will only cause you pain down the road.

Don’t settle — stay vigilant.

…

3. Low self-esteem or personal struggles.

“Often those that criticise others reveal what he himself lacks.” — Shannon L. Alder

If you notice that your partner has low self-esteem or is struggling with personal issues, this could be a sign that they are more likely to cheat on you.

Low self-esteem can stem from various factors, such as stress, insecurity, or past traumas that have not been adequately dealt with or healed.

People who experience these kinds of personal struggles may find it easier to justify cheating or getting involved in an affair, since they tend to put their own needs and desires first.

Additionally, they may feel like they are not worthy of your love or attention and may therefore feel justified in seeking out someone else who can give them the affection that they desire.

Therefore, if you see signs of poor self-esteem in your partner, it is essential to address the issue early on and work together to strengthen your relationship.

How you can address this issue:

With patience and understanding, you can build a stronger foundation for your relationship and create the loving connection both of you crave.

…

4. Difficulty accepting commitment or a fear of intimacy.

“You always have two choices: your commitment versus your fear.” ― Sammy Davis Jr.

One of the biggest signs that your partner will cheat on you is if they have difficulty accepting commitment or a fear of intimacy.

This means that they are afraid to be intimate with someone on an emotional level, which makes it more likely for them to seek out physical intimacy with someone else.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you suspect that your partner may be afraid of intimacy, it’s important to have a conversation about it.

Encourage them to open up about their feelings and let them know that you’re there for them.

How you can address this issue:

Ultimately, if your partner is able to overcome their fear of intimacy, it will make your relationship stronger and more resilient to cheating.

…

5. Emotional detachment, infidelity, or other relationship issues in the past.

“If you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences for what they did to your heart, then you’re allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.” — Shannon L. Alder

Emotional detachment is a sign that your partner may cheat on you. When someone is emotionally detached, they are not as invested in the relationship and may be more likely to stray.

If your partner has a history of infidelity or other relationship issues, this may also be a sign that they are more likely to cheat. If you are concerned that your partner may be cheating, it is important to talk to them about your concerns.

Open communication is essential in any relationship, and it can help to prevent problems like infidelity from occurring.

How you can address this issue:

If you suspect that your partner is cheating on you, trust your gut and take action to protect yourself.

…

6. Stress, jealousy, or dissatisfaction in the relationship.

“Jealousy has been linked to increased stress hormones in the body and even a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.” -Lindsay Holmes

When it comes to predicting whether your partner will cheat on you, there are a number of potential warning signs.

Stress, jealousy, or dissatisfaction in the relationship can all be indicators that something is not right. For example, chronic stress may lead to feelings of instability and an inability to trust your partner. This can cause you to feel jealous as you worry about your significant other being unfaithful.

Alternatively, if you notice that your relationship no longer feels fulfilling or satisfying, this may be a sign that your partner has started looking elsewhere for emotional connection or attention.

In order to avoid such outcomes, it is important to pay close attention to your own feelings and thoughts, as well as the behavior of your partner. By recognizing the warning signs of betrayal early on, you can take steps to address any issues or concerns before it is too late.

Whether you seek professional guidance or simply have an honest conversation with your partner about what is troubling you, taking action now can help protect yourself from heartbreak later on.

How you can address this issue:

Remember: if you’re worried that your partner might betray you, don’t ignore those warning signs — they could be a sign of much bigger problems ahead.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

7. A lack of love and respect for oneself and one’s partner.

“A lack of love is the cause for most problems in life, when love is missing, nothing can flourish, only pain thrives.” — Leon Brown.

A thriving relationship is built on a foundation of love and respect.

If you or your partner don’t have that basic level of respect and admiration for yourselves and each other, it’s a sign that your relationship is in trouble.

A lack of love and respect often leads to infidelity.

When we don’t feel good about ourselves, we’re more likely to seek validation from others. And when we don’t respect our partners, we’re more likely to cheat on them.

It’s not always easy to keep the flame of love and respect alive in a relationship. But it’s worth the effort, because it’s the best way to prevent infidelity.

If you’re struggling in your relationship, talk to your partner about your feelings.

How you can address this issue:

If you can’t seem to find the love and respect you once had, seek out counseling or therapy. It’s never too late to turn things around and build a healthy, loving relationship.

…

Final Thoughts

“Nobody has ever killed themselves over a broken arm. But every day, thousands of people kill themselves because of a broken heart. Why? Because emotional pain hurts much worse than physical pain.” — Oliver Markus Malloy

If you are experiencing any of these signs, it is important to take action to address them before they lead to infidelity or a breakup.

By being honest with yourself and working to improve your relationship, you can build a stronger, more fulfilling partnership that will last for years to come.

And remember — even if your partner has been unfaithful in the past, it doesn’t mean that they will always be unfaithful. Ultimately, it is up to both partners to create and nurture a healthy, loving relationship.

With hard work, honesty, and open communication, you can rebuild trust and prevent future infidelity from occurring in your own relationship.​

And Now Your Thoughts

I want to hear all about your perspective on this topic. Please let us chat in the comments section.

…

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***