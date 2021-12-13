7 Ways To Earn Respect in a Relationship

Love is very strong, it’s easy to let in and hard to let go. Love makes you question many things about a person, they are so perfect and loving when you meet them, love blinds you so hard and you can’t see anything past the smiles, the good talks and don’t forget the amazing connection. At some point in a relationship, you have to look back and analyze everything to see where you went wrong and get a clear understanding of what happened.

Adulthood is so messed up and to discover that you don’t have to dig into the web, look around your family. What makes it so messed up is the fact that that you have to make decisions and to be frank most of us aren’t so good at that. Human beings are incredibly good at cleaning up their mess, not because they love doing it but it’s because there’s no option, either clean up or stay in your mess.

Respect is very important in a relationship and unfortunately, when you get used to the same person for a long time, respect becomes a stranger. Here are some ways you can get that respect back.

Give up

Giving up doesn’t mean you leave a relationship, it simply means you seat and watch. One of the reasons people make bad decisions it’s because of dealing with everything at the same time and sometimes you don’t even know that’s what you are doing.

Silence is very important when you are in a crisis, it gives you time to think clearly and conclude soberly. Practice not caring when no one cares about you, what matters is for you to discover your value. Happiness is also very important when you are at this stage, to give up doing anything means you have to be calm, and to be calm you need to be happy.

Don’t try

This is almost like giving up, you can’t change a person in this world, what you can do is help them see the impact of their actions. Trying so much might make you crazy especially In this situation where you have no power over the other person.

To do something that’s out of your reach is like chasing the wind, you’ll get nowhere all you are doing is exhausting yourself for nothing. People get too comfortable and disrespectful when you let their actions disrupt your life or determine how your day is going to be. Learning to let go means not trying to engage in negative vibes.

Get your own damn money

This one has its own way of getting inside a person’s mind. Money is important in our daily lives but it can also make your life a living hell. People work hard for their money and sharing it with another person and having them dictate how you use your money is too much at some point.

Having your own money is another kind of freedom and it surely earns you respect on many occasions. Saying your spouse doesn’t take care of their duties seems better than telling yourself the real truth that you have to start making your money. You can be lectured about one thing the whole day to make you feel better but deep down you know the solution.

When you start paying your own bills some things change, you see a side of your spouse that you didn’t know.

Stop taking Shit

Creating boundaries helps in discovering yourself and the people around you. This helps you to see the other person for who they are, there are boundaries that they won’t cross at any cost. For instance, have you had a situation where you fight about the same thing every time and although the one making g these mistakes apologizes each time, they don’t really change. Setting a boundary here would be important because if they love you, they won’t cross it.

Love yourself

Love yourself enough to want the best for yourself. Self-love is different when you experience it, it gives you courage and keeps you awkwardly satisfied with your life.

Insecurity is what you are when you don’t have a love for yourself, what is so bad about insecurity it’s that it can be seen. Your actions and words tell it all and that is a bad position to be in especially in a relationship, this gives your spouse a golden ticket to emotionally abuse you, surprisingly most of them take it. This is a sure bet that you’ll not be respected until you take away the ticket and the only way to do that is to learn to be confident being you.

There are so many ways people get disrespected in relationships, for some it’s traumatizing and that’s why I compiled this list. Don’t let disrespect grow in your relationship, it gets to a point where things are hard to fix.

