8 Stupid Things Couples Do After a Quarrel

It can be said that no husband and wife do not have conflicts, no matter how good or loving the husband and wife are, there are times when they are angry and upset.

The difference is that the husband and wife are in conflict, and angry, and the way people deal with it is different, so the result may be different.

Some couples quickly resolve their conflicts. After every quarrel, the problem can be resolved, and the relationship is better so that the couple will become more harmonious and happy.

And for some couples, every quarrel is the accumulation and extension of the conflict, which not only cannot be resolved but also deepens. In the end, the emotional damage is undone and the marriage collapses.

So, do you know what stupidity can lead to worse results?

01 run away from home, play missing

Many women can’t stand the slightest grievance, and they run away from home at every turn. They are so angry that you can’t find her, or they just make you anxious. This kind of intentional running away from home is a headache for men.

Because, men don’t know where you go, what happens? Or fear that a woman will do something irreversible and impulsive.

However, he can’t find anyone, and he can’t intervene, or he can’t help when he encounters difficulties. This anxiety and helplessness are very tormenting for men.

Maybe, some women will say that what they want is this effect, and what they want is to punish a man, and see if he dares to make them angry in the future.

Yes, the purpose has been achieved, but the effect may have passed. Next time, after the next time, the man will stay away from you, let go of the marriage, and don’t dare to mess with it.

Or hurt a man’s heart, and the marriage will fall into misfortune.

02 bringing up old things again

Some women like to go through old accounts during a fight, it’s a headache, so forget about those sesame and mung beans.

03 speak without thinking of the consequences, exposing each other’s shortcomings

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When quarreling, the emotions must be very excited, the words that are said must not be good, and even the scars of others have to be exposed. It is like this every time we quarrel, who can stand it?

04 rejection of intimacy, sexual punishment

Generally speaking, even if there is a conflict between husband and wife, they should not hold grudges. As the saying goes, husband and wife do not hold grudges when they quarrel. Many couples often have conflicts that do not last overnight and should return to normal the next day.

Therefore, as a husband and wife conflict that is not serious, you should not easily punish each other, especially women, let alone refuse intimacy, refuse sex, and use sex to punish each other.

In this way, although it seems that he has a lot of means, this kind of punishment can easily cause a man’s frustration or rebellious psychology.

05 threatening each other with divorce

Nowadays, many married women like to use divorce to scare each other when they quarrel. She does not want to divorce, that is, she is just trying to talk about it quickly;

But if you say too much, your husband will think that you really have ideas about marriage, and then follow your wishes, then it will be too late for you to regret it.

06 revenge for cheating, hurt feelings

After a husband and wife are angry and have conflicts, one of the stupidest actions of a woman is to use extreme means to retaliate against each other, such as someone outside of marriage, in this way to attract the attention of men.

The signal to a man is, if you don’t cherish me if you don’t love me, I will find someone to cherish me, if you don’t love me, you will probably lose me.

Often, this method may be effective for a while, making men very alert and worried, worrying about losing a woman, feeling that women are too strong to be provoked, and going to extremes at every turn.

Therefore, this may have a certain effect in the short term and deter men, but this is only effective for some men.

But most men do not eat this set. When encountering such betrayal and revenge, when they directly hurt their feelings, they will resolutely let go and will not give women a chance.

07 no scruples, causing the child’s psychological shadow

Some couples don’t shy away from their children when they quarrel. You must know that many people are afraid of marriage because their parents always quarreled when they were young, leaving a shadow in their hearts, and they have been afraid of marriage since then.

08 quarrel escalates, use force to solve problems

Fight if you can’t fight, but no matter how powerful a woman is, she can’t beat her husband, and it turns out to be domestic violence.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***