A Discussion About Racism

By Into More
.
.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
I love this moment here we all are black
00:02
beautiful queer gay man
00:09
we’re living in America and I just want
00:12
to throw the question actually just say
00:14
you being the mature one a man of a
00:18
particular age in the group as Wendy
00:19
Williams would say how do you feel about
00:22
the state of the racial inequality in
00:25
the state of America in 2020 it’s scary
00:27
because now we are able to see what’s
00:31
going on in the past I tell people I
00:34
says I don’t think it’s any different
00:35
now it’s just that we have more access
00:38
to everything that’s going on this
00:39
that’s killing us and how is being done
00:42
and what’s not it’s not that it’s worse
00:46
yeah we just got cameras mm yeah I feel
00:49
the exact same way I felt years ago 20
00:52
years ago it’s like are we still at this
00:54
point you realize how far we haven’t
00:57
come honey I would love to throw the
00:59
same question out to you in a different
01:01
form so we are close to the same age and
01:04
I remember watching Rock McKee be beat
01:06
down in the street then him now you are
01:09
a black man growing up how do you feel I
01:11
don’t feel the same as I did last month
01:12
as I do right now I have been creating
01:15
social justice art and I started doing
01:18
that at the age of 10 because I could
01:20
see all of the turmoil in the world that
01:22
I was gonna grow up into as a person of
01:24
color and right now with the way that
01:26
the world has reacted to this movement I
01:28
have never felt more heard like this is
01:31
just the beginning but we are on the
01:33
precipice of change for the first time
01:35
ever yeah you know for me my reality has
01:39
been so altered because for the longest
01:42
time I couldn’t identify that I was a
01:43
black man I would say that I was other I
01:45
would say I was chocolate Kevin because
01:46
my surroundings were so white I did not
01:49
want to be perceived as the thug the
01:50
criminal the other everything that we
01:52
are portrayed in media and so I wanted
01:54
to just throw at the group everyone’s to
01:55
jump
01:56
what would you speak to as far as
01:58
perception in the minds of non black
02:00
people of who we are in America
02:02
it’s important right now – listen listen
02:07
to stories like this saying that we’ve
02:09
been censoring ourselves to be treated
02:11
differently to be treated fairly so
02:13
where I want to throw this out to you
02:14
same question just a different form what
02:16
do you say to yourself to keep going
02:18
because the reality
02:19
is muscle six-foot-four deep voice
02:22
without being the threat you are the
02:24
threat and that’s the threat that’s
02:25
perceived I can’t change like someone’s
02:29
mind even when they even when laws
02:31
change if your heart isn’t changed it’s
02:33
not gonna it’s it doesn’t check being
02:35
big and being I’ve had people say things
02:37
to me like oh my god I just didn’t
02:39
expect or you see people like kind of
02:41
look at me and then I’ll smile and it
02:43
will change the whole atmosphere of that
02:45
you know and it doesn’t matter how much
02:46
money I make it doesn’t matter how much
02:48
you know how many shows I’ve been on it
02:50
still rests in my mind that that’s how
02:55
you’re looking at so with all of this
02:58
talk you know right now it’s such a
03:00
heightened time everyone’s talking about
03:02
we need reform we need to defund the
03:04
police we need all of these things to
03:06
change how do we bring change to a
03:08
system that was built on hate we need a
03:10
real solution what do you think well I
03:13
think that policing people’s lives has
03:16
never been a solution imagine if when a
03:18
mother steals to steal something to feed
03:21
her kid as opposed to being thrown into
03:23
jail she met with a social worker who
03:25
asked her why she did it and prepared
03:27
her with the things she would need to
03:28
survive like imagine that kind of world
03:31
that’s where we need to move towards
03:32
it’s just like you’ve got the good old
03:34
boys still in there okay and you got
03:36
this one again and it doesn’t matter if
03:37
you have you know everybody was trying
03:40
to do all this all this change these
03:41
it’s so deeply rooted in there you can’t
03:44
have people that have been on a police
03:45
force for 20 years that hate black folks
03:48
or hate any Mexicans or whatever and
03:49
think that that’s going to change that’s
03:51
not going to change like that and it
03:53
also I thought of something is us voting
03:56
we talk we talk we talk so much but
04:00
maybe actions speak louder than words I
04:02
I have become as a 16-6 almost 67 year
04:07
old black man I know I do I feel good
04:09
too and but I I look at it and I get
04:14
aggravated now and I am using my voice
04:17
as the pendulum swings we are starting
04:19
to focus on the issues in every single
04:21
community not just the black ones but
04:23
also the black trans with all of them we
04:25
have to take care of all these issues at
04:27
once because now we can all see them
04:30
in closing gentlemen I feel like these
04:34
times don’t happen often where we kind
04:36
of get to have a black caucus moment
04:37
what would you say is the end goal like
04:41
I believe now people are listening now
04:43
friends who were like oh I thought it
04:46
wasn’t an issue but it is what can I do
04:48
what is it that we want what is the end
04:52
goal for black people what would you say
04:53
I think that more than ever it’s really
04:56
apparent that we need to start over and
04:59
a lot of different ways we have you can
05:01
only paint on a clean canvas so I think
05:04
that the the end goal is for us to look
05:06
into every aspect of our community and
05:09
of our government and figure out the
05:11
places that aren’t celebrating diversity
05:12
and aren’t equal because we really
05:16
shouldn’t be having the discussion
05:17
anymore about if we should or shouldn’t
05:19
treat people equal surround what would
05:22
you say me as a black man in America I
05:25
honestly don’t have an idea I don’t have
05:28
a clue to think to myself where do you
05:30
go from here like we could want this
05:32
because kick it scream but us as if
05:34
people have to want to work together and
05:37
do that
05:37
everybody was locked up in the house and
05:39
you had to face whoever you really were
05:40
now whether you decided to change it not
05:42
that was up to you but you had to we
05:44
just simply need to learn to love this
05:47
is kind of the best thing that’s ever
05:48
happened for us because everything’s
05:51
been hidden and now it’s coming out
05:53
right and everybody’s like what people
05:55
didn’t know we just need to start over
05:58
and my whole thing with starting over I
06:01
will want to propose to you at home in
06:03
to us here in this room is that we are
06:05
gonna have to challenge our levels of
06:07
comfort ability or comfort because in
06:10
starting over that means that we are
06:11
letting go of our pleasantries and the
06:13
things that keep us at bay because it
06:16
keeps the system alive no longer just a
06:19
seat at the table but we want to own the
06:21
table it is no one we’re good for me
06:23
just to be invited in the room that’s
06:25
fine I’ll build my own
06:30
you
06:32
[Applause]
06:34
[Music]
06:47
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
.