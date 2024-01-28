In the 2019 AFC Championship, Quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 37 – 31 in Overtime. On the New Heights podcast hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Tight-end Travis Kelce and his brother Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes spoke about his conversation with Tom Brady after the game when he was about to get into his car.

Tom told Patrick, “Hey Man, I want you to know that you’re doing it the right way.” Grateful Patrick said to Travis and Jason, “The GOAT is literally saying you’re doing it the right way… That’s helped me become who I am.”

28-year-old Patrick Mahomes has been to 3 Super Bowls and won 2. He’s led the Kansas City Chiefs to 6 straight AFC Championships. 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) NFL Quarterback. Patrick Mahomes may possibly be the next GOAT. I believe that Tom knows that.

On Tom’s podcast Let’s Go!, Tom spoke with NFL MVP Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar also reverses Tom as the GOAT, his hero. Tom told Lamar that to be the greatest that he can be look at “What are our weaknesses? What do we have to improve on?” Lamar took the advice to heart from the GOAT.

Tom said, “What are you willing to do and what you are willing to give up, to be the best that you can be?” That in large part distinguishes Tom as the GOAT. Tom knows that someday the next GOAT will come along and replace him, although not for years. That might be Patrick. That might be Lamar. Who knows.

Tom’s meaningful legacy as the GOAT Quarterback and Good Man is in giving away his greatness to others like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. His greatness perpetuates far beyond himself. In turn, Patrick and Lamar pass on their greatness to the next generation, and so on. A meaningful legacy serves and makes a difference for others for generations to come. In a sense, a meaningful legacy is immortal.

I will not define my legacy. Others I’ve made a difference for or touched in some way or another shall define my legacy after I’m gone. By definition, I’ll never know my legacy. That’s just the human design.

The late Mizukami Sensei taught me Aikido for 25 years until he passed away. He trained me to be a good man, be of service to others, and make a difference. Sensei said, “Just train.” I practice Aikido technique over, and over, and over again. Sensei gave away everything he had.

Several years ago in Sunday morning Aikido practice, Sensei said, “You’re a better a teacher than me.” That was not entirely truth. Still, I got his profound acknowledgement. Sensei wanted me to be greater than him. That was his purpose in the bigger picture. He created the space to invent the greatest version of myself. He brought me up to his greatness. I love Mizukami Sensei with all my heart. He was the most important man to me on Planet Earth. He still stands by my side.

Mizukami Sensei taught both Ishibashi Sensei and me. Now, Ishibashi Sensei is my Sensei, my big brother. He is great. Sensei taught me to work on myself, not on others. That’s all that I can do.

I worked with Ishibashi Sensei on yoko-iriminage (strike to the side of the attacker’s head) in class. Sensei instructed what to do. He said, “If I can do it, you can do it.” I practiced yoko-iriminage over, and over, and over again. I invite the attack. Don’t oppose the attack. I enter the attack, enter the danger. I apply the technique to myself, not to the attacker. Everything quiet inside me.

If Sensei can do it, it’s possible I can in my own way. Ishibashi Sensei gives away all that he has. I take his greatness. I put my head down. Put in the work. I work on myself. Maybe, I can be as great as Sensei. I’m the greatest I can be.

My time on Planet Earth is finite. I’m not the GOAT of anything. Whatever greatness that’s given or shared with me, I pass on to others. A meaningful legacy honors those who come before and those in the present, who give of themselves by passing on all that I have. Perhaps, the world is greater for that. That’s my sincere wish. Just train.

—

Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash