A Note to Asian American Activists Right Now

It is our personal responsibility to show up for the Black community in solidarity now and always.

I know at first I was unsure how to help but we must commit to listening, educating ourselves, and taking ACTION. We live in an unjust world and that means holding ourselves, our friends, and the systems that contribute to this injustice overtly and through silence accountable. We must actively be ANTI-racist, not just “good people.”

Leverage any privilege you have. Asian Americans, that means us. Asians perpetuate anti-black racism in our daily lives. Colorism, cultural appropriation, and staying silent are the ones that continually stick out to me.

30+ Ways Asians Perpetuate Anti-Black Racism Everyday

I know that for many of us, we have often been told it is safe or better to put our heads down and keep our mouths shut, but “staying in our lane” is selfish. It is a clear lack of empathy. We cannot begin to understand the experience of blacks and how society has so completely been built against them, but we do know what injustice, discrimination, and overt racism feel like.

Start by talking to friends and family and having difficult conversations about how we can do better.

What kind of world do you want to live in and leave behind?

Resources to help right now:

Ways You Can Help — Donate! : https://blacklivesmatter.carrd.co/#

List of Bail Funds: https://bailfunds.github.io/

Sign this petition: https://act.colorofchange.org/…/justiceforfloyd_george_floy…

Research and donate to the many grassroots organizations

Educate yourself:

– Anti-Racist Reading List: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/29/books/review/antiracist-reading-list-ibram-x-kendi.html?fbclid=IwAR2ZJpxGtfXMED5VWaWWraqyKgICjT8_WIFfG4rKIEJjkqjcx3jYfMUXnhI

– Trevor Noah’s Video on Looting: https://www.haaretz.com/…/trevor-noah-police-in-america-are…

– How to Educate Yourself about Racism and White Privilege: https://enfntsterribles.com/how-to-educate-yourself-about-…/

-What to Read and What You Can Do: https://www.wmagazine.com/story/george-floyd-protests-minnesota/

Follow organizations doing important work surrounding racial equity and justice, involve yourself in uncomfortable conversations, and check in on others. Be compassionate but fierce. It is your responsibility, not the black community’s, to actively research and find ways to help.

If you get to sit in your home comfortably and have the privilege to not think about living in a black body every day, then you understand why we must act now.

Be the ally who learns more, reflects, and puts your energy into the things that really matter in this world.

“I do my best because I’m counting on you counting on me.” — Maya Angelou

Photo credit: Micheile Henderson on Unsplash