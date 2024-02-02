A Nurse Overdosed Me On Opioids, but Legal Experts Said I Was Too Healthy to Sue

Because I had a c-section to deliver my twins (both were breech), I was prescribed pain medication. A c-section requires that the stomach and uterus be cut into, so pain medication afterward is necessary. I was prescribed Dilaudid and oxycodone. While the pain medication worked well most of the time, whenever I coughed, laughed, got up, or sat down, the pain was considerable.

Each time my nurse, who was with me from immediately after my c-section at 1 pm to midnight, asked me my level of pain on a scale of one to ten, I told her, “It’s about a three, but if I laugh or cough, it’s about a nine.”

On my medical records, she wrote down a “nine” every time and administered pain medication to me based on that number. Soon after the nurse shift change at midnight, I started nodding off while trying to hold the hospital-grade breast pump to my breast. My husband told our new nurse this.

“Honey, she just had two babies. She’s going to be tired,” she told him.

“But she can’t even hold the breast pump. She’s nodding off like she’s had too many drugs,” he told her.

“You’ll just need to help her hold it then, and try to get some rest when your babies are resting.”

Around one in the morning, my husband alerted the nurse that I was unconscious and unresponsive. Our babies were sent to the nursery, where they were bottle-fed formula by the nurses, and my then-husband stayed by my side. MRI and CAT scans and bloodwork were done. Nothing was conclusive.

I regained consciousness sporadically. Every time I resurfaced, my doctor asked me, “Who are you? Why are you here? What year is it? What’s your birthday? Who’s the president? Who’s that man over there [pointing at my husband]? Who am I?”

I was only ever able to answer two questions correctly: who the man was in the room (my then-husband), and who the president was (Obama at the time). When they asked me who I was, my husband said I looked blank and puzzled. When they asked me why I was in the hospital, I believed I was there because I’d had a car accident. When they told me I was in the hospital because I’d just had my children, I said, “Yeah, okay,” like I didn’t believe them. When they asked me what year it was, I was convinced it was 2012 (it was 2016).

I didn’t entirely regain consciousness until twelve hours later, after my third dose of Narcan. Doses one and two had effected no change in me. When the opioids are stronger, it can take multiple doses to reverse their effects, and it took three for me.

Twenty minutes after I received the third dose of Narcan, I was conscious, and physically…fine. My then-husband cried and stroked my hair and told me about the harrowing twelve hours only my body had been present. When the doctors asked me their questions (“Who are you? Why are you here? What year is it? What’s your birthday? Who’s the president? Who’s that man over there [pointing at my then husband]? Who am I?”), I could answer each one correctly. Our babies were brought to us, and I breastfed them. It was like I was Lazarus risen from the dead, only I had no idea I’d died or for how long.

When a doctor came to see me several hours later, she said, “I’m so surprised you’re talking so well.”

“Why?” I asked.

“It looked like you’d have extreme brain damage.”

“Like how?”

“Like you wouldn’t even be able to speak.”

I was so stunned by her answer that I didn’t say anything else. It wouldn’t be until months later that I would finally understand how amazingly lucky I was and am. I shouldn’t have woken up, and if I had, I should have had extreme brain damage. What had happened to me wasn’t okay. It was actually terrifying.

The nurse who effectively overdosed me still has her nursing license and is still, to my knowledge, in employment at the hospital where I delivered. I was told that what had happened to me was simply a “fluke.”