We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

A Simple Practice for Improving Relationships

A Simple Practice for Improving Relationships

"A relationship is a living thing. Be at peace with your inner self and you will be at peace with everybody." — Nisargadatta

by

Emotions can be extremely difficult.  They can also be deeply rewarding. Most of us struggle more than it is necessary to try and feel the good in relations.  Here’s a simple method to experience the relationships you know are possible.

Each day stop your body often and in a moment of non-movement, pay attention to your breath. Be still, watch and notice when your breath goes in, when it stops, and when it goes out. Make a habit of appreciating this simple obvious mystery that connects us to life and life to us.

Each time you stop to appreciate your own breath, the more often you’ll be immersed in the enriching life which is here for us. The beauty and mystery of our own personal breath is part of the same miracle unfolding as all of life. When we stop to notice and accept with peace, we become again that original source of all life which is choosing to accept and value its own unfolding.

Moments of appreciation flower with a sense of common being. Stop and watch this body of yours breathe, and you return to being the breath for a moment. This identifying the breath immediately establishes the experience of wordless knowing. In the observation, we become both breath and observer. Now we are whole again and ready to move in a loving relationship.

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

