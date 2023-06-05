Abandon These 3 Habits and Unleash the Power of Amazing Conversations

1. Stop doing this and instantly become more attractive.

If you want to tell someone you don’t give a damn, keep interrupting them.

Whether conducting a police interview, buying time, or going on a first date, interrupting someone can ruin the conversation and destroy any chance of a meaningful relationship with that person.

Interrupting doesn’t just show you aren’t listening. It shows you don’t think the person is even worth your attention.

Take the first date example. People love to talk about themselves. If you want to make an excellent first impression, you facilitate letting your date talk. Not only is this attractive, but it also stops you from being nervous.

What a relief not to have to keep thinking of things to say. This is the ultimate solution to awkward silences.

For me, stuck in the house with the maniac, I asked him about his dog, and then I shut up. The longer he talked, the more time I bought and the more distracted he was.

Here are a few things you can do to stop interrupting people.