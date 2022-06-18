ADHD, Working Memory, and Feeling Like a “Burden” With Pablo Chavez [Video]

By Understood

Pablo Chavez is forgetful and easily distracted, and he has trouble managing emotions. He’s also a playful, fun dad. He has a unique bond with his daughter, who has autism. When Pablo’s wife Britney noticed his trouble with working memory, she encouraged him to get evaluated for ADHD. Pablo reflects on how his ADHD-related challenges can sometimes make him feel like a “burden” at home. But also how his positive attitude brings joy to people around him.

We learned about Pablo’s story because he wrote to us! We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ad…

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “ADHD Aha!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts.

so my biggest aha moment was my wife

pushing me to get

the diagnosis you know after we

had several years of a big roller

coaster of really high highs and really

low lows depression and anxiety from

dealing with my issues she was like

no that’s it you know something has to

change

from the understood podcast network this

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

the moment when it finally clicked that

they or someone they know has adhd

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

director here at understood and as

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

i’ll be your host

i’m here today with pablo chavez pablo

is an electrician husband and a father

of two who lives in california and pablo

got in touch with us via email he wrote

in to us to talk to us about the show

and share his story and i was so

compelled that i wanted to invite him on

so thanks for coming on pablo and thanks

for emailing us

of course thank you laura for having me

and for anyone who is listening is

interested in sharing their story the

email address is adhd aha at

understood.org i read all of the emails

that come in i don’t always have time to

respond right away but i’m just so

thrilled to

be

hearing from amazing people like you who

are listening to the show and want to

share their own story it’s honestly a

really great podcast i’ve heard a couple

stories twice already

thank you that means a lot to me

pablo i would love to

know when did you get diagnosed with

adhd september october of 2021

was when i officially got diagnosed what

led to your seeking out an evaluation

and getting diagnosed with adhd

that’s kind of like a two-part series

because i struggled during

a change of positions at work having to

do with a lot more memorization

computer skills scheduling planning that

i’m not very uh strong and so my boss

would often get on to me like how could

you forget it’s on your schedule it’s on

your plan

what do you do again

i’m a union electrician sub categorized

as a low voltage electrician

and we deal with a lot of systems such

as access control

data networks cctv fire alarm gas

systems fiber optics sounding

communications i’m actually at airbnb

their headquarters in san francisco ah

so my company is contracted through

airbnb to manage their

access control systems globally so we

manage 16 sites

from beijing singapore

sydney paris dublin

portland montreal yeah all over the

place wow so you have a lot of

responsibility that sounds like a lot to

me

yeah it is it is and so we got to a

yearly review

and that’s when they told me like

your performance isn’t

up to par it’s not doing very well you

need to step up them telling me that

pushed me to start seeking help that’s

when my wife told me so what do you

think about adhd you know maybe your

symptoms coincide with what adhd is so

what was she noticing

memory was the biggest part to be honest

just even going to the store she sent me

for two three things i forget at least

one

or i’d have to call her multiple times

what was it again what was it again one

thing she she did mention often was that

usually at parties i would often ditch

her not purposely right just go oh i’m

gonna say hi to these guys really quick

and and then i’d get caught up with them

and jump to another group and go to

another group and at the end of the

night she’d be fairly upset you know you

barely hung out with me you know and

that i can understand

why someone would feel that way why

people would be like upset after their

significant other just didn’t hang out

with them in an uncomfortable setting

for her because she’s an introvert and

i’m very much an extrovert so

it’s just

me

not purposefully ignoring her just

accidentally getting caught up in other

things give me an example you’re

bouncing around you’re at a party and

you’re talking with someone and then

what happens and you move on to

something else tell me about that

yeah i just get my wife likes to call it

giddy i get really giddy really

childlike and

playful energy and i just bounce around

conversate get excited people seem eager

to talk to me because i usually seem so

interested because of that giddiness i

like to learn i like to hear stories i

guess i like

interaction it’s soothing it’s it’s fun

i imagine that was one of the things

that really drew her to you that

giddiness that playfulness yeah that’s

what she mentions

and um as soon as i started taking

medicine she was a little concerned she

thought i wouldn’t be myself anymore

just from

stories she’s heard was that the case

for you or did you maintain your

giddiness oh yeah very much

i’d like to go back to

that conversation with your wife when

she first suggested

could you maybe have adhd

do you remember what she said to you she

brought up a lot of symptoms like i

would have some extreme mood swings i’d

either be really happy or really

mad or upset and the way i

express my anger by shutting down i just

shut down i just don’t talk

no eye contact i’m barely even there so

maybe some trouble managing emotions is

that accurate

yes very much so yeah very much so

that’s really common actually pablo

people with adhd you know they might

tend to feel anger and frustration and

disappointment more intensely than

others it’s related to

trouble with executive functioning

yes oh that was the other one oh

executive function i would get

stuck nowhere knowing i had a lot of

things to do

but just was not able to start or i’d be

hyper focused on

a few things one thing maybe

just all day complete clearness what you

were describing to me earlier in the

conversation it sounded like trouble

with working memory which is absolutely

a sign of adhd it’s like the sticky note

in your brain where you’re storing that

short-term information exactly i heard a

perfect analogy of that that helped kind

of help me explain to my wife and a lot

of other people about what adhd is so

imagine having a list of tasks right

and then their sticky notes or their

little cards now put them on a desk and

shuffle them

that’s my memory wow that’s the order i

have to go in you know which one i don’t

remember i have to kind of look through

sort every time pablo i used to be a

server at a restaurant

at a karaoke restaurant of all places i

remember having to keep track of

people’s orders like i would furiously

write them down i was i i have to tell

everybody i was actually a really great

server but i was so hyper aware that i

struggled with working memory that i

just i never missed a beat right i

always i wrote everything down to the

point where i would stay at their table

a little bit too long but i never forgot

anything because i wrote it down we’re

adaptive like that i think that’s kind

of what drives us a little bit is

knowing that fault

and

i am a perfectionist my wife calls me a

perfectionist and i am very much so

i am go big or

don’t do it

type of attitude and um

my giddiness is always go big don’t shy

away do it

when we last spoke you mentioned that

you felt like a burden

yes

very much so i think that just has to do

with the

rejection

i believe it’s called i think that

affects me quite a bit i remember

growing up

i

was afraid of a lot of things a lot of

things i was an illegal immigrant as a

child and i think that pushed me back

further

and

it just

kind of heightened my rejection

sensitivity

always felt like a burden i just felt

very

quiet like i would rely on people to say

things for me

and growing up it was pretty much the

same except i was a lot more confident

because i learned to mask a lot of my

symptoms

and it would be portrayed as

quiet and scary

you felt like people perceived you as

being quiet and scary

oh no i know they told me they told me

they told you

yeah i was really fit in high school i

was starting quarterback for the high

school and uh pitcher and outfielder for

for baseball and i went all league for

baseball we didn’t do too good in

football though

but i had an up-and-coming quarterback

right a freshman and he told me that i

was really scary really scary you know

quiet scary serious and as soon as we

started practicing and

he got to know me he was like dude you

are so funny you’re hilarious you’re so

cool i can’t believe i was afraid of you

that’s a big difference between how you

described yourself before in terms of

being giddy and the fun parent so

you were hiding a lot i was very much

masking a lot of my my symptoms in high

school

so that feeling like a burden pablo did

that change at all after you got

diagnosed

no no i don’t think it’ll ever change

because i don’t really have control over

my symptoms i feel like i always have to

rely on people more than i should

and it’s just it’s something i don’t

want to do

i’m learning to accept it i’m learning

that you know like my wife wants to help

me she’s very forgiving she’s

very

tender i guess you could call it i’m not

sure i i’m trying to find the right word

but i just can’t think of it but she’s

just she’s just a special person

you have two children as well right yes

two children they are

fun i’m the fun parent unfortunately

so they they come to me my daughter she

has autism she’s six years old now she

likes rough housing quite a bit she

likes very much sensory play and i’m

more physical i’m stronger i’m you know

i’m just

more hands-on with her

than my wife would be she likes to do a

lot more

crafts and building blocks and toys

where you kind of have to sit and stay

and

being a dad with adhd what does that

mean to you

it’s a struggle with my executive

dysfunction i tend to put their needs

second often so let’s say like my wife

steps out for the day she has you know

has a girl’s day she’s gonna go get her

toes done with her sisters which was

actually this last weekend right so my

day basically consists of

just kind of keeping them happy just

whatever they need when they get upset

or they tell me something

like they’re hungry and i often forget

until they tell me like three or four

times hey dad i’m hungry like you’re

right you’re hungry it’s three o’clock

it’s past lunch let’s go get something

to eat but it takes a couple of times to

really get me to notice that he’s hungry

or my daughter’s upset and i just kind

of brush her off for a second because

i’m busy cleaning or doing another task

around the house and until she has a

large meltdown then i’m like oh crap

why is she having a meltdown oh that’s

right she told me a couple times already

in her own way

so your daughter she’s five is that

right she’s just turned six she just

turned six and she has autism

do you relate to her

more now that you have a diagnosis i

don’t relate to her more i’ve always had

a special bond with her me and her we

just

we click i don’t know what it is we just

we understand each other and my wife

gets so jealous about it because

the way me and her just play she looks

at me and we just get each other’s

movements i don’t know what it is it’s

like synchronized really and even out in

public everybody looks at us when we’re

in line because she’s playing with me

i’m holding her

and

i’ve had multiple times people tell me

you and your daughter are so cute you

guys have such a cute bond

that makes a lot of sense to me i mean

adhd is

not

on the autism spectrum but adhd and

autism can be related in a lot of ways

they have a lot of overlapping symptoms

that relatability is that there for you

the yeah yeah very much so when i’m

focused and i am paying attention to my

kids especially to my daughter i can

kind of see what she wants kind of just

think

her thoughts if that makes any sense

you know like oh no she just wants this

and as soon as you do that that play

that activity or or give her that toy

she’s like oh yeah that’s what i wanted

does your daughter need a lot of

structure

she thrives on structure

but she is not opposed to change it’s

kind of like she thrives on

routine but she’s very adaptive it

sounds like she adapts to you

i’m her safe space i’m a safe zone tell

me more about that yeah when she gets

uncomfortable she just usually tries to

gravitate towards me

to hold her to keep her comfortable safe

i guess i’m not sure honestly i just

know she likes to be with me in

uncomfortable situations i tend to calm

her down quite a bit i play with her and

get her mind off of the situation the

new surroundings noise

etc i just tend to put her back in a

little bubble and then slowly

expand pablo my wish for you is that you

don’t feel like a burden thank you you

know yeah i hope it slowly fades because

i think that’s what i was trying to get

at when i was younger being an immigrant

being scared

and i’m not a citizen yet i’m a resident

working to get my citizenship but now

that it’s been probably like six years

now i see myself

breaking out of that shell of being

scared being timid i’m finding my voice

now you know what i mean

and i think

with time i will get out of that feeling

of being a burden i hope so thank you

are you happy that you got diagnosed

with adhd i’m very much happy i felt

relieved knowing

that we have a name for this that it’s

not just

i’m lazy or

i don’t care or things like that that

hurts you know that’s things that really

really bothers me sometimes still

and i think it’s just getting past that

letting people know that it’s not that i

don’t care i care a lot

