ADHD, Working Memory, and Feeling Like a “Burden” With Pablo Chavez [Video]

Pablo Chavez is forgetful and easily distracted, and he has trouble managing emotions. He's also a playful, fun dad. He has a unique bond with his daughter, who has autism. When Pablo's wife Britney noticed his trouble with working memory, she encouraged him to get evaluated for ADHD. Pablo reflects on how his ADHD-related challenges can sometimes make him feel like a "burden" at home. But also how his positive attitude brings joy to people around him.
so my biggest aha moment was my wife
pushing me to get
the diagnosis you know after we
had several years of a big roller
coaster of really high highs and really
low lows depression and anxiety from
dealing with my issues she was like
no that’s it you know something has to
change
[Music]
from the understood podcast network this
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
the moment when it finally clicked that
they or someone they know has adhd
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
director here at understood and as
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
i’ll be your host
[Music]
i’m here today with pablo chavez pablo
is an electrician husband and a father
of two who lives in california and pablo
got in touch with us via email he wrote
in to us to talk to us about the show
and share his story and i was so
compelled that i wanted to invite him on
so thanks for coming on pablo and thanks
for emailing us
of course thank you laura for having me
and for anyone who is listening is
interested in sharing their story the
email address is adhd aha at
understood.org i read all of the emails
that come in i don’t always have time to
respond right away but i’m just so
thrilled to
be
hearing from amazing people like you who
are listening to the show and want to
share their own story it’s honestly a
really great podcast i’ve heard a couple
stories twice already
thank you that means a lot to me
pablo i would love to
know when did you get diagnosed with
adhd september october of 2021
was when i officially got diagnosed what
led to your seeking out an evaluation
and getting diagnosed with adhd
that’s kind of like a two-part series
because i struggled during
a change of positions at work having to
do with a lot more memorization
computer skills scheduling planning that
i’m not very uh strong and so my boss
would often get on to me like how could
you forget it’s on your schedule it’s on
your plan
what do you do again
i’m a union electrician sub categorized
as a low voltage electrician
and we deal with a lot of systems such
as access control
data networks cctv fire alarm gas
systems fiber optics sounding
communications i’m actually at airbnb
their headquarters in san francisco ah
so my company is contracted through
airbnb to manage their
access control systems globally so we
manage 16 sites
from beijing singapore
sydney paris dublin
portland montreal yeah all over the
place wow so you have a lot of
responsibility that sounds like a lot to
me
yeah it is it is and so we got to a
yearly review
and that’s when they told me like
your performance isn’t
up to par it’s not doing very well you
need to step up them telling me that
pushed me to start seeking help that’s
when my wife told me so what do you
think about adhd you know maybe your
symptoms coincide with what adhd is so
what was she noticing
memory was the biggest part to be honest
just even going to the store she sent me
for two three things i forget at least
one
or i’d have to call her multiple times
what was it again what was it again one
thing she she did mention often was that
usually at parties i would often ditch
her not purposely right just go oh i’m
gonna say hi to these guys really quick
and and then i’d get caught up with them
and jump to another group and go to
another group and at the end of the
night she’d be fairly upset you know you
barely hung out with me you know and
that i can understand
why someone would feel that way why
people would be like upset after their
significant other just didn’t hang out
with them in an uncomfortable setting
for her because she’s an introvert and
i’m very much an extrovert so
it’s just
me
not purposefully ignoring her just
accidentally getting caught up in other
things give me an example you’re
bouncing around you’re at a party and
you’re talking with someone and then
what happens and you move on to
something else tell me about that
yeah i just get my wife likes to call it
giddy i get really giddy really
childlike and
playful energy and i just bounce around
conversate get excited people seem eager
to talk to me because i usually seem so
interested because of that giddiness i
like to learn i like to hear stories i
guess i like
interaction it’s soothing it’s it’s fun
i imagine that was one of the things
that really drew her to you that
giddiness that playfulness yeah that’s
what she mentions
and um as soon as i started taking
medicine she was a little concerned she
thought i wouldn’t be myself anymore
just from
stories she’s heard was that the case
for you or did you maintain your
giddiness oh yeah very much
i’d like to go back to
that conversation with your wife when
she first suggested
could you maybe have adhd
do you remember what she said to you she
brought up a lot of symptoms like i
would have some extreme mood swings i’d
either be really happy or really
mad or upset and the way i
express my anger by shutting down i just
shut down i just don’t talk
no eye contact i’m barely even there so
maybe some trouble managing emotions is
that accurate
yes very much so yeah very much so
that’s really common actually pablo
people with adhd you know they might
tend to feel anger and frustration and
disappointment more intensely than
others it’s related to
trouble with executive functioning
yes oh that was the other one oh
executive function i would get
stuck nowhere knowing i had a lot of
things to do
but just was not able to start or i’d be
hyper focused on
a few things one thing maybe
just all day complete clearness what you
were describing to me earlier in the
conversation it sounded like trouble
with working memory which is absolutely
a sign of adhd it’s like the sticky note
in your brain where you’re storing that
short-term information exactly i heard a
perfect analogy of that that helped kind
of help me explain to my wife and a lot
of other people about what adhd is so
imagine having a list of tasks right
and then their sticky notes or their
little cards now put them on a desk and
shuffle them
that’s my memory wow that’s the order i
have to go in you know which one i don’t
remember i have to kind of look through
sort every time pablo i used to be a
server at a restaurant
at a karaoke restaurant of all places i
remember having to keep track of
people’s orders like i would furiously
write them down i was i i have to tell
everybody i was actually a really great
server but i was so hyper aware that i
struggled with working memory that i
just i never missed a beat right i
always i wrote everything down to the
point where i would stay at their table
a little bit too long but i never forgot
anything because i wrote it down we’re
adaptive like that i think that’s kind
of what drives us a little bit is
knowing that fault
and
i am a perfectionist my wife calls me a
perfectionist and i am very much so
i am go big or
don’t do it
type of attitude and um
my giddiness is always go big don’t shy
away do it
[Music]
when we last spoke you mentioned that
you felt like a burden
yes
very much so i think that just has to do
with the
rejection
i believe it’s called i think that
affects me quite a bit i remember
growing up
i
was afraid of a lot of things a lot of
things i was an illegal immigrant as a
child and i think that pushed me back
further
and
it just
kind of heightened my rejection
sensitivity
always felt like a burden i just felt
very
quiet like i would rely on people to say
things for me
and growing up it was pretty much the
same except i was a lot more confident
because i learned to mask a lot of my
symptoms
and it would be portrayed as
quiet and scary
you felt like people perceived you as
being quiet and scary
oh no i know they told me they told me
they told you
yeah i was really fit in high school i
was starting quarterback for the high
school and uh pitcher and outfielder for
for baseball and i went all league for
baseball we didn’t do too good in
football though
but i had an up-and-coming quarterback
right a freshman and he told me that i
was really scary really scary you know
quiet scary serious and as soon as we
started practicing and
he got to know me he was like dude you
are so funny you’re hilarious you’re so
cool i can’t believe i was afraid of you
that’s a big difference between how you
described yourself before in terms of
being giddy and the fun parent so
you were hiding a lot i was very much
masking a lot of my my symptoms in high
school
so that feeling like a burden pablo did
that change at all after you got
diagnosed
no no i don’t think it’ll ever change
because i don’t really have control over
my symptoms i feel like i always have to
rely on people more than i should
and it’s just it’s something i don’t
want to do
i’m learning to accept it i’m learning
that you know like my wife wants to help
me she’s very forgiving she’s
very
tender i guess you could call it i’m not
sure i i’m trying to find the right word
but i just can’t think of it but she’s
just she’s just a special person
you have two children as well right yes
two children they are
fun i’m the fun parent unfortunately
so they they come to me my daughter she
has autism she’s six years old now she
likes rough housing quite a bit she
likes very much sensory play and i’m
more physical i’m stronger i’m you know
i’m just
more hands-on with her
than my wife would be she likes to do a
lot more
crafts and building blocks and toys
where you kind of have to sit and stay
and
being a dad with adhd what does that
mean to you
it’s a struggle with my executive
dysfunction i tend to put their needs
second often so let’s say like my wife
steps out for the day she has you know
has a girl’s day she’s gonna go get her
toes done with her sisters which was
actually this last weekend right so my
day basically consists of
just kind of keeping them happy just
whatever they need when they get upset
or they tell me something
like they’re hungry and i often forget
until they tell me like three or four
times hey dad i’m hungry like you’re
right you’re hungry it’s three o’clock
it’s past lunch let’s go get something
to eat but it takes a couple of times to
really get me to notice that he’s hungry
or my daughter’s upset and i just kind
of brush her off for a second because
i’m busy cleaning or doing another task
around the house and until she has a
large meltdown then i’m like oh crap
why is she having a meltdown oh that’s
right she told me a couple times already
in her own way
so your daughter she’s five is that
right she’s just turned six she just
turned six and she has autism
do you relate to her
more now that you have a diagnosis i
don’t relate to her more i’ve always had
a special bond with her me and her we
just
we click i don’t know what it is we just
we understand each other and my wife
gets so jealous about it because
the way me and her just play she looks
at me and we just get each other’s
movements i don’t know what it is it’s
like synchronized really and even out in
public everybody looks at us when we’re
in line because she’s playing with me
i’m holding her
and
i’ve had multiple times people tell me
you and your daughter are so cute you
guys have such a cute bond
that makes a lot of sense to me i mean
adhd is
not
on the autism spectrum but adhd and
autism can be related in a lot of ways
they have a lot of overlapping symptoms
that relatability is that there for you
the yeah yeah very much so when i’m
focused and i am paying attention to my
kids especially to my daughter i can
kind of see what she wants kind of just
think
her thoughts if that makes any sense
you know like oh no she just wants this
and as soon as you do that that play
that activity or or give her that toy
she’s like oh yeah that’s what i wanted
does your daughter need a lot of
structure
she thrives on structure
but she is not opposed to change it’s
kind of like she thrives on
routine but she’s very adaptive it
sounds like she adapts to you
i’m her safe space i’m a safe zone tell
me more about that yeah when she gets
uncomfortable she just usually tries to
gravitate towards me
to hold her to keep her comfortable safe
i guess i’m not sure honestly i just
know she likes to be with me in
uncomfortable situations i tend to calm
her down quite a bit i play with her and
get her mind off of the situation the
new surroundings noise
etc i just tend to put her back in a
little bubble and then slowly
expand pablo my wish for you is that you
don’t feel like a burden thank you you
know yeah i hope it slowly fades because
i think that’s what i was trying to get
at when i was younger being an immigrant
being scared
and i’m not a citizen yet i’m a resident
working to get my citizenship but now
that it’s been probably like six years
now i see myself
breaking out of that shell of being
scared being timid i’m finding my voice
now you know what i mean
and i think
with time i will get out of that feeling
of being a burden i hope so thank you
are you happy that you got diagnosed
with adhd i’m very much happy i felt
relieved knowing
that we have a name for this that it’s
not just
i’m lazy or
i don’t care or things like that that
hurts you know that’s things that really
really bothers me sometimes still
and i think it’s just getting past that
letting people know that it’s not that i
don’t care i care a lot
[Music]
you’ve been listening to adhd aha from
the understood podcast network you can
listen and subscribe to adhd aha on
apple spotify or anywhere you get your
podcasts and if you like what you heard
today tell someone about the show we
rely on listeners like you to reach and
support more people
and if you want to share your own aha
moment email us at
adhdaha understood.org
i’d love to hear from you you can go to
u.org
adhd aha to find details on each episode
and related resources that’s the letter
u as an understood dot o r g
adhd aha understood as a non-profit and
social impact organization
we have no affiliation with
pharmaceutical companies
learn more at understood.org
mission
adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali
say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d
wright created our music seth melnick
and brianna berry are our production
directors scott cochier is our creative
director
and i’m your host laura key editorial
director at understood thanks so much
for listening
[Music]
you
