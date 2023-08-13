African Americans and the Revolutionary Potential of AI

Artificial Intelligence(AI) is revolutionizing the world with its boundless potential. AI is the ability of machines to perform the cognitive functions normally associated with the human mind. Machines can process data in ways than far supersede human ability, and perform tasks including recognizing patterns, decision making and assessment decisions. Concerns have arisen regarding the ways AI technology will alter technology as well as the workforce, potentially displacing numerous workers. For African Americans, the rise of this technology has benefits and drawbacks. The goal is to determine how to balance this reality and utilize technology to create an egalitarian and inclusive society.

African Americans play a pivotal role in shaping AI’s development and trajectory. Black contributions span various domains, from research and development to entrepreneurial ventures. Some of AI’s Black pioneers include Roy Clay, a programmer involved in the development of software languages for Control Data mainframe computers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He later joined Hewlett Packard and was the lead developer for the HP 211GA minicomputer. Marian Croak, is currently Google’s Vice-President for site reliability for ads, corporate engineering and YouTube. In the 1990’s, she was a leading contributor to the development of Voice over IP (VOIP). This technology allows voice communication to be transmitted over Internet Protocol rather than traditional telephone networks. Dr Gladys West created a detailed geodetic model of the earth which served as the foundation for the Global Positioning System (GPS). These pioneers are just a small number of the African American scientists who have contributed to the creation of AI.

Despite its revolutionary potential and the outsized contributions of African Americans to its creation, AI’s use presents problems for African Americans. Discriminatory algorithms present one of the most significant challenges. In housing, credit evaluation, and hiring, biased AI perpetuates historical inequalities. Such algorithms reinforce systemic discrimination, hindering opportunities and access. The technology also presents challenges regarding privacy, security, and surveillance. This reality is disturbing because it affects African American communities that have historically faced unjust surveillance practices.

Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in AI fields, Encouraging African Americans to pursue careers in AI, and providing opportunities for meaningful contributions and diverse perspectives. African American participation in the field is important to unlocking AI’s full potential. Encouraging and supporting their pursuit of AI careers will diversify the industry, enriching it with diverse perspectives.

AI has immense potential to benefit the African American community. In healthcare, AI-driven innovations can improve medical access and outcomes, reducing healthcare disparities among African Americans. AI-powered education tools can bridge the achievement gap, providing personalized learning experiences to enhance educational opportunities for African American students. Furthermore, AI’s crime prediction and prevention capabilities can contribute to safer neighborhoods. Ethical AI governance is vital to address biases and privacy concerns. Advancing inclusive AI research and addressing unique challenges faced by marginalized communities, leads to more equitable solutions

By addressing issues like discriminatory algorithms, lack of inclusion, and privacy concerns, AI-driven innovations can lead to significant improvements in healthcare, education, and community safety, narrowing societal disparities and fostering a more equitable society. With the dedication of pioneers and increased representation, coupled with ethical AI governance, the future holds promise for leveraging technology to create positive change and build a more inclusive society for all. By embracing the potential of AI and ensuring its responsible development, we can further empower the African American community and create a brighter, more equitable future for everyone.

