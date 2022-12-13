We believe all Black people deserve to thrive in a world free from patriarchal violence. During the 16 Days Against Patriarchal Violence campaign, M4BL and our partners have been using our platforms to spread the word about this critical issue that harms our people in so many ways. The #16DaysofActivism campaign is working to raise awareness to end the epidemic and legacy of patriarchal violence, so that all Black people can thrive free from violence. Join us in calling for the abolition of all forms of patriarchal violence!

What is patriarchal violence?

Patriarchal violence is a massive, sticky web of abusive behaviors, policies, narratives, practices, and beliefs that traps our freedom and ability to live in safety. It is demonstrated through police violence, intimate partner violence, institutional violence, gendered poverty, and state-sanctioned violence. Patriarchal violence attacks Black women, children, queer people, and gender-expansive people in our bodies, our homes, and at work.

Here’s how we can end patriarchal violence together:

Put survivors first. Centering survivors of patriarchal violence is essential in working toward healing justice for survivors. We must rely on the leadership of survivors and believe, support, and love on them. We must also fight for reproductive rights and autonomy, which affect Black women, queer, and gender-expansive people the most. Educate for a better future. Working toward a future free from patriarchal violence starts early. We must educate our communities about the historical role that Black men and masculine folks have held to uphold patriarchy, and work to ensure a shift toward love and care. We can do this by expanding the scope of comprehensive sexual education, so that we all understand patriarchal violence as early as possible. Invest in our communities. To end patriarchal violence, we must create alternatives to policing and practice accountability models within our communities. Making interventions, such as Black feminist safety pods, can reduce violence toward Black women, girls, and gender-expansive folks.

Patriarchal violence has infiltrated so many parts of our lives—but together, we can reclaim our safety and freedom. Join us in working toward a better future for all Black folks by supporting our member organizations, which are centered on abolishing patriarchal violence: Black Feminist Future, In Our Names Network, and Girls for Gender Equity.

Photo credit: iStock