Anti-LGBTQ Christian School Needs to Stop Being Cowardly and Answer Me

A few years ago I read an article about religious schools in Florida banning and expelling LGBTQ students. And staff and faculty.

Keep the campus drug, alcohol, tobacco and gay/bi/trans free!

Because you know how it goes, Jesus loves you, this I know, because the Bible tells me so. But hey gays, it’s simple! Just don’t ask don’t tell! And hells bells, don’t marry or even think about joining the clergy!

God has limits in His love you know. So hide or change who are. As Jesus and his dad intended.

Those guys weren’t no homo-sexuals! Straight cisgender heterosexual all the way baby.

After I read the article I contacted my local Master’s Academy in Oviedo Florida (a suburb 45 minutes north of Disney). A private Christian school.

I wrote the principal a pointed but respectful letter. I included the school’s anti-LGBTQ policy and pointed out that it’s not very Christ-like to kick kids out or ban them for being who they are.

I said egregious discriminatory policies like this shame, incite bullying and contribute to depression, anxiety and suicide in kids.

I may have mentioned that since they’re not acting Christ-like, this makes them the “anti-Christ.” I relished in the discomfort that blasphemous phrase may have caused.

Technically I am correct. If you aren’t acting Christ-like, you’re an anti-Christ.

I never heard back from the principal so I messaged the school on Facebook.

No word.

Every few months I post about this issue and tag the Master’s Academy. My posts have become increasingly sarcastic. Seeing as my delicate approach tanked.

I’m genuinely confused why they won’t answer.

Since the school still has the policy, it clearly stands by it. Why not defend itself to little ole me?

I have no power. I might even seem like a bully. Master’s might get some sympathy donations from people who see them as doing God’s work.

Keeping out the gays and all the other abominations of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Pure hearts and minds for our impressionable youth. Straighten up. If you kill yourself for being rejected by the school and your parents, so sad. God loved you and tried to heal your pain. You just didn’t listen to Him hard enough.

The righteous shall prevail in closeting or converting or as one woman on my Facebook page commented to me, “Laura God loves everyone! He hates seeing homosexuals bullied! They just need to stop having homosexual sex and become heterosexual to align with Christ!”

Whoopee!

I’m a fearless bulldog about religious bigotry, especially when it hurts kids.

So I say, speak up Master’s and all bigoted Christian schools. Defend thy policy in the name of Jesus.

I post about LGBTQ bigoted schools pretty regularly. Knowing full well that I have lots of friends who send their kids to Master’s and who probably don’t appreciate me going after their kid’s school.

I have no bone to pick with parents sending their children to a religious school. Most are stellar academic institutions. My problem is with their anti LGBTQ policy.

I don’t care that they’re protected under “religious freedom.” Their version of God and Jesus sucks. It’s outdated cruel group think devoid of true Jesus-love and compassionate critical thinking.

These policies discriminate. Period. Let’s not pretty it up with “protecting my religious freedom” euphemistic legal protections.

I just can hear the thought bubbles on my frequent sarcastic posts: “Holy crap Laura! Enough already! Bully much? Parents can just send their kid to some other school!”

So not the point.

What if Master’s denied black people or the blue eyed? See how well that illogical statement would sit with them.

But that’s different Laura. The Bible says it’s okay to be black or blue-eyed!

If you need the Bible to tell you what to think, you’re missing all the benefits of thinking for yourself. The Bible should only be a reminder for you to be kind, loving and — inclusive.

Master’s and all Christian schools, stop hurting kids with your disgusting discriminatory policy and I’ll gladly shut up.

Until then, I’ll go after you with every poison pen in my power.

Amen.

Hey Master’s you know what you can do with your Leviticus 20:13 reference in your policy?

I say repent. You shall find peace in practicing an inclusive loving heart. Laura Owens 10:15.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

