Are You Confusing a Trauma Bond With Real Love?

Oftentimes people think love at first sight or falling for someone head over heels is a sign of true love, a real fairy tale, finding the one. In opposition to that, it might actually be a trauma bond.

What Is A Trauma Bond?

When you come into this world, you grow up in a family system that teaches you how to give and receive love.

It helps to imagine this as a dance you have learned.

You learn very specific moves that match the rest of your family’s moves. It doesn’t matter whether the moves feel good or bad to you. They just are the only option you have in order to give and receive love, so you stick with them. You may call this your personal love dance.

Part of that dance might have been…

…caring for everyone else’s needs before caring for your own.

…needing to be perfect in order to be loved.

…needing to perform in order to be loved.

.…always needing to be strong in order to be loved.

…suppressing negative feelings because those weren’t validated.

…taking care of the troublemaker in the family.

…making trouble so the parents stop fighting.

…making no trouble because there was already too much of it.

Honestly, this list of examples could go on and on forever.

Of course, you also learned healthy and beneficial dance moves, but since this Love Letter is about trauma bonding, I’m now focusing on the less beneficial examples.

Okay. Fast forward 5, 10, 20 years. You’ve moved out from your home and are out in the world engaging with other people.

You go out on a few dates, you meet a few people but you just don’t feel like the chemistry is there. For my Germans in here “Der Funke Springt einfach nicht über”.

Then one day, you are at a party, on a date, or in a café and you meet someone who knows the exact matching steps to your dance.

This is usually when clients tell me “When I’m with him (or her) I feel like I’m coming home.”

That is all fine and good when your home was a great example of healthy relationship-building and nurturing. E.g. Learning healthy communication, respectful love, the freedom for each individual to be who they authentically are, and being loved unconditionally.

If that was not the case (like it wasn’t for many people), feeling like you are “coming home” is usually a warning sign that you are playing out the same unhealthy relationship patterns that you picked up in childhood.

Which is why it feels like home. 😊

Here a few moves from your dad, there a few moves from your mom, some from your brothers or sisters.

The reason I’m sharing this with you is because it is important to understand that only because someone feels like home, the sexual attraction goes over the moon, and you feel like there is a pull that you can’t resist, it doesn’t mean you should be with them!

It might very well just be a trauma bond, trapping you in repetitive and unfulfilling relationship cycles.

So, Why Do We Trauma Bond, you might ask?

Because unconsciously we tend to choose people who resemble the characteristics of our caregivers, expecting them to make up for what we haven’t received in childhood.

We long to rewrite our story.

Let’s say you had a dad who wasn’t there for you as a child. You might choose partners with similar character traits to him, to prove to yourself that you are worthy of someone like him giving you his attention.

Or you might choose a partner who always puts his kid’s needs before yours (as your parents have done with your sister), waiting for him to make you the priority that you never got to be as a child.

Or last example, you might choose a partner who is emotionally unstable and/or you have to take care of in order to be loved. It’s likely that this is how you received love as a child. Deep down you are hoping this person will finally be able to put their love for you before everything else.

And even though this explains why we tend to trauma bond I want to make clear that more often than not, doing the same will lead to the same outcome.

Meaning, choosing partners that have similar characteristics to the caretaker not having put your needs first*, will likely lead to not having your needs met in your current relationship.

Side note: There are exceptions. People can learn new dance moves if they are committed and open to it.

And, the best way to teach someone a healthy love dance is to stop engaging in the old unhealthy one. The moment your moves change, they’ll have to adjust.

*at least in some aspects

The Bright Side Of It All

FIRST: You can choose differently.

Get clear on what it is that you no longer accept in your relationships and what it is that you crave more of. Make a list and keep checking in with that, making sure you no longer settle for the same unfulfilling relationship dynamics.

SECOND: Subconscious Healing.

With deep healing meditations (influenced by hypnosis) I help my clients heal the wounds of their childhood and empower them to engage in healthy, loving, respectful, and appreciative partners.

Through the subconscious reprogramming of Deep Healing Meditations, you can literally show your subconscious an upbringing that was healthy and beneficial for your relationship building.

This way your brain learns how healthy love looks and feels like, allowing you to attract the relationships that you truly desire in your life (rather than re-attracting on autopilot).

THIRD: Start building an awareness of the people you attract into your life.

They say “Awareness is the first step to improvement”. This saying definitely applies to breaking the cycles of trauma bonding. Look at your last relationships and check for re-occurring dynamics. Which dynamics would you like to let go?

I hope my words helped you find more clarity around what a trauma bond is, how it might show up in your life, and why it’s important to break unfulfilling relationship cycles picked up in childhood. 🧬

…

—

***

—–

