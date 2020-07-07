Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

August Sun

August Sun

A man is torn between his bipolar mother and his life abroad.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Javier has spent the last three months in his hometown of Buenos Aires, where he has been caring for his mentally-ill mother Miriam. But he’s anxious to get back to his girlfriend and his job in Europe.

But navigating the bureaucracy of his mother’s healthcare is a slow and frustrating process, and he’s suing his mother’s insurance provider for not covering the costs of Miriam’s assisted-living home. Miriam, too, is aware that Javier has given up a lot to come to Buenos Aires to care for her.

Caught in a limbo between his loyalty and obligation to his mother and the life he has left behind in Vienna, Javier finds himself wrestling with complicated emotions, made even more difficult because of the bureaucratic hurdles he faces.

Writer-director Franco Volpi’s palpably affecting and empathetic drama concerns the difficult internal tug-of-war when the roles between parents and child change. Taking a subtle, understated approach to the emotions and refusing an easy sense of catharsis, it nevertheless achieves a powerful resonance in its recognition of an emotional complexity with no easy answers, and its depiction of the unspoken intimacies of family relationships, and the way that closeness both compels and stifles.

A sense of naturalism pervades the film at all levels, from the studied yet muted camerawork to the way the writing nestles quotidian details within moments of tension. There’s also a dry, almost absurdist sense of humor as well, along with a sharp eye for the way an impersonal governmental or corporate policy can ripple into the most personal of situations, creating seismic disturbances in the people they affect. Having to get a new prescription from the doctor with a proper date seems like no problem to company bureaucrats, but waiting a week to see a doctor for vital medication is potential agony for both Miriam and Javier.

The heart of the film is found in the mother-son relationship depicted in the story and brought to life by actors Miguel Di Lemma and Silvina Sabater. Neither performer erupts into histrionics or makes grand speeches, but their work is precise, subtle and deeply affecting. Javier’s exhaustion can edge into resentment, but it’s entirely understandable. Meanwhile, Miriam has a heartbreaking, helpless self-awareness of her illness and its impact on her family. Yet all the sadness is borne out of a deep core of love — one that arises from a tiny yet tender moment at the film’s end.

The touching ending of “August Sun” is a perfect grace note and a fitting emblem for a film remarkable for its blend of social awareness, emotional realism and compassionate honesty. (It is also, sadly, all too relatable for many navigating complex healthcare systems around the world.) There are no easy feelings here, and no solutions — just a constant, steady recognition that all we can do is our best during such difficult situations.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:20
un día
00:31
mama
00:38
vamos cómo estás mal
00:58
y este auto pero
01:01
rubén el abogado de papá ahora me ama
01:06
01:20
no tiene parkinson
01:27
no por qué
01:30
pregunta por la mano
01:38
es por la medicación
01:42
y que tienes
01:47
soy bipolar
01:52
el maníaco depresivas
01:56
y
02:00
dijo que tienes
02:03
la tengo a ella
02:13
como nos sentimos hoy miriam
02:18
y mal doctora
02:20
mal porque cuénteme
02:23
sigo con impresión con angustia
02:27
cuánta olanzapina está tomando esta
02:30
media pastilla una pastilla una
02:34
partición entera
02:36
media pastilla por las mañanas media
02:38
pastilla por las noches es así
02:42
02:45
me recuerdas el seguro médico por favor
02:48
salud me de salud me ha gustado con un
02:51
temita legal con el show no estamos en
02:53
juicio
02:54
es por el pago del hogar de tu mamá y
02:57
cómo va eso justamente hoy estamos por
03:00
definirlo tenemos audiencia con el juez
03:04
no me puede dar media pastilla más
03:06
doctora yo la verdad si me permite la
03:10
veo mucho mejor cuando está menos médica
03:12
estás diciendo harry décima más está más
03:16
lucía más despierta que eso
03:20
está tomando la medicación correcta ni
03:24
más ni menos
03:26
bueno
03:29
en esto la medicación para el mes no no
03:31
no
03:32
justamente la salud de la semana pasada
03:35
y no me quisieron autorizar las órdenes
03:37
porque porque le faltaba su sello hagan
03:40
o si son de no creer
03:44
6
03:46
también tengo estos formularios que son
03:49
para la renovación de la tarjeta
03:51
necesito firma y 6 yo también
03:54
es eso bueno muy bien gracias
04:19
hasta cuándo te vas a quedar
04:22
no mucho tiempo más
04:26
te tienes que volver a venecia mamá
04:29
novio en venecia viva en viena
04:33
bueno te tenés que volver y si tengo el
04:36
trabajo
04:41
discúlpame ya que estamos te pido el
04:43
postre
04:45
no sé de qué querés
04:48
una copa helada
04:54
cualquier ocha
04:57
puede ser esta con dulce de leche encima
04:59
de como no
05:01
en la cuenta
05:08
y si trabajaba javi
05:11
con la computadora trabajo
05:15
pero haciendo que
05:20
soy traductor y editor en una página en
05:23
internet de apuestas de deportes casinos
05:25
y juegos
05:30
me parece que me está saliendo un grano
05:33
la entrepierna
05:42
con la computadora podéis trabajar desde
05:45
cualquier parte no
05:48
en teoría
05:51
y por qué no te mudas de nuevo acá
05:54
entonces y trabajar desde acá
06:02
a que la audiencia a favor
06:10
rubén dice que sí
06:12
y si estás en contra
06:15
flora y vemos
06:23
el juez pasan contras no me pienso
06:24
volver te aviso
06:26
flor escúchame yo no me puedo quedar
06:29
para siempre buenos aire me tengo que
06:31
volver a hace tres meses que estoy acá
06:35
como siempre ahora este cargo querido te
06:38
toca vos mirá si el juez llega a fallar
06:41
en contra vamos a analizar bien todas
06:44
las opciones yo también quiero resolver
06:45
este problema
06:49
bueno entonces benítez vos y cuida la
06:52
voz porque yo tengo una pareja tengo un
06:54
trabajo fijo y me es un quilombo venirme
06:55
todo el tiempo para acá te puedo mandar
06:57
más guita todos los meses y te ayuda así
06:59
pero benítez vos y cuidarla me entendés
07:01
lo que te digo
07:08
llora
07:11
no puedo saber
07:13
no me pidas que vuelva buenos aires no
07:15
no puedo volver allá
07:19
mi deseo y todo tipo
07:22
había una puerta sin operador
07:30
por qué
07:35
recibimos atiendan y llamábamos
07:39
qué pasa
07:41
qué tal este tránsito formulario para la
07:44
renovación de tarjeta de mi madre
07:54
acá pone firma aclaración y dni
08:04
y también tengo estas órdenes para
08:07
autorizar
08:14
esto no te lo puede utilizar
08:17
mira qué tan selladas tienen fecha de la
08:19
semana pasada y no podemos autorizar la
08:22
cómoda de cinco días hábiles vamos a
08:24
tener que hacerlas de nuevo disculpas
08:26
sabéis quién soy yo soy el que les está
08:29
haciendo juicio y una vez que lo hagan y
08:31
lo voy a demandar por daños y perjuicios
08:33
no me pienso mover de acá hasta que no
08:35
me autoricen las órdenes por las tardes
08:37
algún inconveniente es adversa
08:38
devastación caso pues yo ya no puedo con
08:40
esta gente esta gente necesita las
08:42
órdenes autorizadas inmediatamente
08:43
permítame voy a verdad
08:47
explicarle pero el mundo
08:50
lamentablemente no se la podemos aceptar
08:52
va a tener que pedirle a su médico que
08:54
se las haga de nuevo
08:56
y una vez que las tenga listas por favor
08:58
acérquese dentro de los cinco días
08:59
hábiles no discúlpeme
09:03
la médica de mi madre
09:05
la vez recién la semana que viene y ella
09:07
necesita los medicamentos soy me
09:09
entendés autorizarlas
09:12
lo entiendo pero como le acabo de
09:13
explicar señor no me diga señor hace
09:15
tres meses que me ve venir por acá sabe
09:17
perfectamente quién soy así que no me
09:19
digas señor estamos haciendo solamente
09:21
nuestros no no no no no no no no estás
09:23
haciendo solamente tu trabajo nos están
09:26
perjudicando nos están complicando la
09:27
vida a propósito sean señor le voy a
09:29
pedir por favor teorizar me las órdenes
09:31
señor por favor le pido autorizar las
09:33
órdenes
09:36
por qué
10:09
hola soy javier el hijo de myriam
10:16
ah
10:26
vete ya
10:46
[Música]
10:58
[Música]
11:04
[Risas]
11:09
[Música]
11:41
rubén y
11:45
tienes un pedazo de merengue en la
11:47
solapa del saco
11:51
en la solapa del saco
12:17
bueno
12:18
cuando entremos puedo hablar
12:22
te recomendaría que no salvo que el juez
12:25
te pregunte algo
12:27
tengo bastante cosa para que siempre
12:28
sabe imagina
12:34
era el partido de esta jugada sagrado
12:37
perdido sólo falta saber el resultado
12:40
[Aplausos]
12:54
el auto hace un ruido raro
12:57
chris dice anunció nada a la ciudad está
13:00
llena de pozos a mí no me hace ninguna
13:04
me parece es el amortiguador de adelante
13:10
si leyó hay lana me cobra
13:13
osvaldo sigue vivo
13:17
o cuando no se muere más
13:20
osvaldo
13:23
nunca vi tanto póster de minas en mula
13:25
como necesita ser
13:27
los postres siguiente 2 ahí
13:39
qué te pasa
13:41
yo nunca debería dar medidas de sapase
13:48
dijeron barco en llamas y dice lo que
13:51
pudiste como todo el mundo
13:55
y te juro de verme me la paso pensando
13:58
cuál es la mejor solución
14:00
yo sé que siempre hay una manera mejor
14:02
hacer las cosas porque para siempre la
14:04
mejor manera
14:06
pero no sé cuál es
14:12
sigue descubrirse habitable
14:29
adelante
15:02
europa o pasó algo
15:06
está bien
15:09
pero esto ya
15:12
a las dos y cuarto
15:14
cómo ha ido la audiencia
15:18
ganamos
15:20
y el juez falló a favor nuestro
15:26
no puedo creer
15:29
enhorabuena mi amor
15:32
cómo te sientes
15:36
cansado
15:46
no me vas a preguntar cómo me fue
15:50
perdón para no se me pasó con tan
15:56
espera espera un momento sí sí
16:05
sí sí
16:09
escucha
16:47
ah
16:52
como le van a poner
16:55
y sabemos estaba bien
16:59
ya tienen fecha
17:03
si agosto
17:08
va a ser frío
17:10
acá
17:12
allá va a hacer calor
17:17
es al revés cuando acá es invierno
17:25
no sabes cómo pega el sol de agosto se
17:28
parte la cabeza
17:32
soy
17:41
me pedís una con pelada
17:54
mirando
17:57
a canela copa de vainilla
18:00
postre tropical
18:05
y la bomba de chocolate
18:09
cuál quieres
18:45
y
18:48
[Música]
18:58
[Música]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

