August Sun

Javier has spent the last three months in his hometown of Buenos Aires, where he has been caring for his mentally-ill mother Miriam. But he’s anxious to get back to his girlfriend and his job in Europe.

But navigating the bureaucracy of his mother’s healthcare is a slow and frustrating process, and he’s suing his mother’s insurance provider for not covering the costs of Miriam’s assisted-living home. Miriam, too, is aware that Javier has given up a lot to come to Buenos Aires to care for her.

Caught in a limbo between his loyalty and obligation to his mother and the life he has left behind in Vienna, Javier finds himself wrestling with complicated emotions, made even more difficult because of the bureaucratic hurdles he faces.

Writer-director Franco Volpi’s palpably affecting and empathetic drama concerns the difficult internal tug-of-war when the roles between parents and child change. Taking a subtle, understated approach to the emotions and refusing an easy sense of catharsis, it nevertheless achieves a powerful resonance in its recognition of an emotional complexity with no easy answers, and its depiction of the unspoken intimacies of family relationships, and the way that closeness both compels and stifles.

A sense of naturalism pervades the film at all levels, from the studied yet muted camerawork to the way the writing nestles quotidian details within moments of tension. There’s also a dry, almost absurdist sense of humor as well, along with a sharp eye for the way an impersonal governmental or corporate policy can ripple into the most personal of situations, creating seismic disturbances in the people they affect. Having to get a new prescription from the doctor with a proper date seems like no problem to company bureaucrats, but waiting a week to see a doctor for vital medication is potential agony for both Miriam and Javier.

The heart of the film is found in the mother-son relationship depicted in the story and brought to life by actors Miguel Di Lemma and Silvina Sabater. Neither performer erupts into histrionics or makes grand speeches, but their work is precise, subtle and deeply affecting. Javier’s exhaustion can edge into resentment, but it’s entirely understandable. Meanwhile, Miriam has a heartbreaking, helpless self-awareness of her illness and its impact on her family. Yet all the sadness is borne out of a deep core of love — one that arises from a tiny yet tender moment at the film’s end.

The touching ending of “August Sun” is a perfect grace note and a fitting emblem for a film remarkable for its blend of social awareness, emotional realism and compassionate honesty. (It is also, sadly, all too relatable for many navigating complex healthcare systems around the world.) There are no easy feelings here, and no solutions — just a constant, steady recognition that all we can do is our best during such difficult situations.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:20 un día

00:31 mama

00:38 vamos cómo estás mal

00:58 y este auto pero

01:01 rubén el abogado de papá ahora me ama

01:06 sí

01:20 no tiene parkinson

01:27 no por qué

01:30 pregunta por la mano

01:38 es por la medicación

01:42 y que tienes

01:47 soy bipolar

01:52 el maníaco depresivas

01:56 y

02:00 dijo que tienes

02:03 la tengo a ella

02:13 como nos sentimos hoy miriam

02:18 y mal doctora

02:20 mal porque cuénteme

02:23 sigo con impresión con angustia

02:27 cuánta olanzapina está tomando esta

02:30 media pastilla una pastilla una

02:34 partición entera

02:36 media pastilla por las mañanas media

02:38 pastilla por las noches es así

02:42 sí

02:45 me recuerdas el seguro médico por favor

02:48 salud me de salud me ha gustado con un

02:51 temita legal con el show no estamos en

02:53 juicio

02:54 es por el pago del hogar de tu mamá y

02:57 cómo va eso justamente hoy estamos por

03:00 definirlo tenemos audiencia con el juez

03:04 no me puede dar media pastilla más

03:06 doctora yo la verdad si me permite la

03:10 veo mucho mejor cuando está menos médica

03:12 estás diciendo harry décima más está más

03:16 lucía más despierta que eso

03:20 está tomando la medicación correcta ni

03:24 más ni menos

03:26 bueno

03:29 en esto la medicación para el mes no no

03:31 no

03:32 justamente la salud de la semana pasada

03:35 y no me quisieron autorizar las órdenes

03:37 porque porque le faltaba su sello hagan

03:40 o si son de no creer

03:44 6

03:46 también tengo estos formularios que son

03:49 para la renovación de la tarjeta

03:51 necesito firma y 6 yo también

03:54 es eso bueno muy bien gracias

04:19 hasta cuándo te vas a quedar

04:22 no mucho tiempo más

04:26 te tienes que volver a venecia mamá

04:29 novio en venecia viva en viena

04:33 bueno te tenés que volver y si tengo el

04:36 trabajo

04:41 discúlpame ya que estamos te pido el

04:43 postre

04:45 no sé de qué querés

04:48 una copa helada

04:54 cualquier ocha

04:57 puede ser esta con dulce de leche encima

04:59 de como no

05:01 en la cuenta

05:08 y si trabajaba javi

05:11 con la computadora trabajo

05:15 pero haciendo que

05:20 soy traductor y editor en una página en

05:23 internet de apuestas de deportes casinos

05:25 y juegos

05:30 me parece que me está saliendo un grano

05:33 la entrepierna

05:42 con la computadora podéis trabajar desde

05:45 cualquier parte no

05:48 en teoría

05:51 y por qué no te mudas de nuevo acá

05:54 entonces y trabajar desde acá

06:02 a que la audiencia a favor

06:10 rubén dice que sí

06:12 y si estás en contra

06:15 flora y vemos

06:23 el juez pasan contras no me pienso

06:24 volver te aviso

06:26 flor escúchame yo no me puedo quedar

06:29 para siempre buenos aire me tengo que

06:31 volver a hace tres meses que estoy acá

06:35 como siempre ahora este cargo querido te

06:38 toca vos mirá si el juez llega a fallar

06:41 en contra vamos a analizar bien todas

06:44 las opciones yo también quiero resolver

06:45 este problema

06:49 bueno entonces benítez vos y cuida la

06:52 voz porque yo tengo una pareja tengo un

06:54 trabajo fijo y me es un quilombo venirme

06:55 todo el tiempo para acá te puedo mandar

06:57 más guita todos los meses y te ayuda así

06:59 pero benítez vos y cuidarla me entendés

07:01 lo que te digo

07:08 llora

07:11 no puedo saber

07:13 no me pidas que vuelva buenos aires no

07:15 no puedo volver allá

07:19 mi deseo y todo tipo

07:22 había una puerta sin operador

07:30 por qué

07:35 recibimos atiendan y llamábamos

07:39 qué pasa

07:41 qué tal este tránsito formulario para la

07:44 renovación de tarjeta de mi madre

07:54 acá pone firma aclaración y dni

08:04 y también tengo estas órdenes para

08:07 autorizar

08:14 esto no te lo puede utilizar

08:17 mira qué tan selladas tienen fecha de la

08:19 semana pasada y no podemos autorizar la

08:22 cómoda de cinco días hábiles vamos a

08:24 tener que hacerlas de nuevo disculpas

08:26 sabéis quién soy yo soy el que les está

08:29 haciendo juicio y una vez que lo hagan y

08:31 lo voy a demandar por daños y perjuicios

08:33 no me pienso mover de acá hasta que no

08:35 me autoricen las órdenes por las tardes

08:37 algún inconveniente es adversa

08:38 devastación caso pues yo ya no puedo con

08:40 esta gente esta gente necesita las

08:42 órdenes autorizadas inmediatamente

08:43 permítame voy a verdad

08:47 explicarle pero el mundo

08:50 lamentablemente no se la podemos aceptar

08:52 va a tener que pedirle a su médico que

08:54 se las haga de nuevo

08:56 y una vez que las tenga listas por favor

08:58 acérquese dentro de los cinco días

08:59 hábiles no discúlpeme

09:03 la médica de mi madre

09:05 la vez recién la semana que viene y ella

09:07 necesita los medicamentos soy me

09:09 entendés autorizarlas

09:12 lo entiendo pero como le acabo de

09:13 explicar señor no me diga señor hace

09:15 tres meses que me ve venir por acá sabe

09:17 perfectamente quién soy así que no me

09:19 digas señor estamos haciendo solamente

09:21 nuestros no no no no no no no no estás

09:23 haciendo solamente tu trabajo nos están

09:26 perjudicando nos están complicando la

09:27 vida a propósito sean señor le voy a

09:29 pedir por favor teorizar me las órdenes

09:31 señor por favor le pido autorizar las

09:33 órdenes

09:36 por qué

10:09 hola soy javier el hijo de myriam

10:16 ah

10:26 vete ya

10:46 [Música]

10:58 [Música]

11:04 [Risas]

11:09 [Música]

11:41 rubén y

11:45 tienes un pedazo de merengue en la

11:47 solapa del saco

11:51 en la solapa del saco

12:17 bueno

12:18 cuando entremos puedo hablar

12:22 te recomendaría que no salvo que el juez

12:25 te pregunte algo

12:27 tengo bastante cosa para que siempre

12:28 sabe imagina

12:34 era el partido de esta jugada sagrado

12:37 perdido sólo falta saber el resultado

12:40 [Aplausos]

12:54 el auto hace un ruido raro

12:57 chris dice anunció nada a la ciudad está

13:00 llena de pozos a mí no me hace ninguna

13:04 me parece es el amortiguador de adelante

13:10 si leyó hay lana me cobra

13:13 osvaldo sigue vivo

13:17 o cuando no se muere más

13:20 osvaldo

13:23 nunca vi tanto póster de minas en mula

13:25 como necesita ser

13:27 los postres siguiente 2 ahí

13:39 qué te pasa

13:41 yo nunca debería dar medidas de sapase

13:48 dijeron barco en llamas y dice lo que

13:51 pudiste como todo el mundo

13:55 y te juro de verme me la paso pensando

13:58 cuál es la mejor solución

14:00 yo sé que siempre hay una manera mejor

14:02 hacer las cosas porque para siempre la

14:04 mejor manera

14:06 pero no sé cuál es

14:12 sigue descubrirse habitable

14:29 adelante

15:02 europa o pasó algo

15:06 está bien

15:09 pero esto ya

15:12 a las dos y cuarto

15:14 cómo ha ido la audiencia

15:18 ganamos

15:20 y el juez falló a favor nuestro

15:26 no puedo creer

15:29 enhorabuena mi amor

15:32 cómo te sientes

15:36 cansado

15:46 no me vas a preguntar cómo me fue

15:50 perdón para no se me pasó con tan

15:56 espera espera un momento sí sí

16:05 sí sí

16:09 escucha

16:47 ah

16:52 como le van a poner

16:55 y sabemos estaba bien

16:59 ya tienen fecha

17:03 si agosto

17:08 va a ser frío

17:10 acá

17:12 allá va a hacer calor

17:17 es al revés cuando acá es invierno

17:25 no sabes cómo pega el sol de agosto se

17:28 parte la cabeza

17:32 soy

17:41 me pedís una con pelada

17:54 mirando

17:57 a canela copa de vainilla

18:00 postre tropical

18:05 y la bomba de chocolate

18:09 cuál quieres

18:45 y

18:48 [Música]

18:58 [Música]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video