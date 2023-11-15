Beyond Protection to Preparation

“It’s not just about shielding our children from the storm but teaching them to dance in the rain.” — Anonymous.

The essence of parenthood extends far beyond the traditional notion of protection.

While protecting children from harm is essential, the actual depth of parenting lies in preparing them for the complexities of life. As you never know how things will turn out.

The role of a parent is multifaceted, as you have to equip children with the necessary tools, wisdom, and resilience to navigate their futures.

The Protective Instinct

No day doesn’t go by that I am not on guard for my kids. But I cannot be everywhere every time, so I rely on the fact that I prepare them well.

Protection is often the first instinct of any parent. It contains physical safety, emotional security, and the creation of a nurturing environment. This protective shield is vital when children are most vulnerable in their early years.

However, as they grow, the scope of parenting evolves.

As they age, the kids don’t feel like they need our parents protecting them because they want independence.

Preparation for the Real World

Preparation involves teaching children life skills, instilling values, and fostering independence.

It’s about guiding them to make informed decisions, handle setbacks, and embrace responsibilities. This shift from protection to preparation is crucial for their development into well-rounded, capable adults.

1. Building Resilience:

Parents must encourage resilience, allowing children to experience and learn from failure.

I used to walk myself to school at age nine and never had issues. When I mentioned this to one of my friends, she said she would never let her son walk to school alone, at least not until age 13, even though the school is right across the street.

To each, their own, but overprotection or helicopter parenting can hinder the development of coping mechanisms for dealing with life’s challenges.

By the time that kid reaches 13, he might feel awkward walking to school alone.

2. Imparting Life Skills:

From basic chores to complex decision-making, teaching practical life skills is critical. These skills empower children to handle real-world situations confidently.

Skills like understanding the body language of danger and getting help in an emergency.

Other life skills include financial literacy, budgeting, cooking, cleaning and organization, time management, resourcefulness, and personal hygiene, to name a few.

3. Value Education:

Instilling solid values and ethics sets a foundation for personal and professional interactions. Parents play a crucial role in shaping these principles.

Everything you do as a parent is being watched by your children, so it’s essential you want to do the behaviors that you don’t mind them adopting.

4. Fostering Independence:

Gradually giving children more autonomy prepares them for independence. This includes allowing them to make choices and face the consequences of their actions.

The level of independence you want to give is at your discretion.

As I mentioned earlier, the mother who won’t let her son walk to school alone until he is 13 would have a heart attack if she knew how my other friend gives his kid independence.

My buddy Kevin lets his son have free range at 8; he knows how to cook, shoot bow and arrow, and fish. His dad is an avid outdoorsman, so his son is well-versed in those activities. But comparing the two, the level of independence is stark.

Balancing Protection and Preparation:

Finding the right balance between protecting and preparing children is the essence of parenting. It involves understanding when to step in and when to step back, allowing children to explore, make mistakes, and learn.

Even though I have been a parent for 16 years, I still have my spots where I need to balance protection and preparation, which usually involves how much preparation is enough.

I have my kids learning how to cook, organize, and make minor fixes around the house to prepare them for when they are older.

I am in the process of enrolling them in karate and other self-defense courses. The biggest challenge is seeing what will stick.

Conclusion

Parenthood is an evolving journey of guiding a new life into adulthood.

While protection is vital to this journey, the ultimate goal is to prepare children to face the world on their terms.

Remember, every step you take towards preparing your children for the future contributes to their growth into capable, confident, and resilient individuals.

I hope this helps out.

Also — What are some ways you prepare your kids for adulthood?

…

