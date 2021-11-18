Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Black Canadians: The Education System, Purple Shirt Day, and Remembrace Day

Black Canadians: The Education System, Purple Shirt Day, and Remembrace Day

The Dr. Vibe Show™: Black Canada Talking™ – November 7, 2021

by Leave a Comment

The Dr. Vibe Show™: Black Canada Talking™ – November 7, 2021

Black Canada Talking™ is a live online event that provides Black Canadians an opportunity to give their takes and POVs on stories that are of importance to them.

On this episode of Black Canada Talking™, the guests were: Cesar Ndema-Moussa and Ryan Oneil Knight

Some of the topics that they will be talking about are:

  • Purple Shirt Day
  • Black Canadians and the education system
  • Remembrance Day

Watch the full conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:01
lots of things works uh
00:03
since the last show two weeks ago had a
00:06
lot of conferences uh presentations and
00:08
also training
00:10
to senior leaders these senior leaders
00:12
in different sectors
00:14
uh truly advancing the issues that we
00:16
talk about regarding equity diversity
00:18
and inclusivity and now is
00:21
sharing
00:22
african
00:24
black wisdom
00:26
african black philosophy
00:29
because um and i mean we’re going to
00:31
talk about some important topics before
00:34
we talk about important topics yes true
00:36
but always important to bring
00:38
that black angle that pan-africanist
00:41
angle uh in terms of the realities and
00:44
the lived experiences of black people
00:45
worldwide so thanks for having me as
00:47
always
00:48
my pleasure and i hope the party doesn’t
00:50
get too loud downstairs
00:55
uh
00:56
peters is here with her children and uh
00:58
you know they’re having fun with our
01:00
daughter yes
01:01
wonderful
01:02
good stuff good stuff also with us today
01:05
ryan p ryan knight of the african
01:09
canadian business network and also my
01:12
co-host monday and friday mornings 9 a.m
01:14
on the morning vibe what is going on
01:16
ryan
01:18
things are good pleasure to be here
01:20
gentlemen always you dr vibe looking
01:23
forward to monday um yeah this weekend
01:26
has been
01:26
quite relaxing but we also did game
01:29
night acbn’s first ever game night so
01:31
for those that don’t know uh the cash
01:34
flow game
01:35
created by the guy
01:37
robert
01:38
yes that wrote rich dad poor dad so it
01:41
was cool to just get a few people in the
01:44
community together and play a game and
01:46
change our mindset around how we uh
01:49
deal with money and think about money so
01:51
that was cool cool well good to have you
01:54
on good to have you on as always got to
01:56
give a big shout out today before we go
02:01
any further to mob seafood for those who
02:03
live in the cheese eating on the air no
02:06
no no no no i’m not doing that no i want
02:08
to give them a big shout out great uh
02:10
food truck service in the gta they are
02:13
they um they do events alpha fantastic
02:14
stuff so i’m going to give them a plug i
02:16
went by the day because they were in
02:18
they’re hanging out today or in the next
02:20
few weekends near where i live so i went
02:22
there and support and i asked you know
02:23
what should i eat
02:26
what what do you recommend into the lady
02:30
he said monique who runs mob seafood had
02:32
a younger member of the crew there so i
02:33
said okay i asked young girl what should
02:36
i eat she goes i really like the shrimp
02:39
poutine i don’t usually eat poutine
02:40
but
02:44
it was good it was so good
02:46
so i just i told them if i enjoyed it or
02:48
if i didn’t enjoy it i push it out here
02:50
so i’m keeping to my promise but it gets
02:52
a thumbs up not something i’d eat on the
02:55
regular because i’d look like this i’d
02:57
be like this wide this wide if i had
02:59
poutine on a regular basis i think
03:00
they’ll give you two screens yeah
03:02
exactly well i got two screens from me
03:04
but i don’t want to take up two screens
03:05
right
03:08
so let’s get to our conversation topics
03:10
today and i’m looking forward and we’re
03:11
going to start off our first
03:12
conversation and cesar we want you to
03:14
leave this because you brought it to the
03:16
digital platform purple day you’re
03:19
wearing a purple shirt tell us the
03:21
significance in the background of purple
03:22
day
03:23
thank you so much for bringing this
03:26
important topic so
03:28
october we are in november but uh
03:32
october is child abuse uh awareness
03:35
month but of course we do understand
03:37
just like black history month in
03:39
february black history is every day
03:41
child abuse
03:44
in terms of perpetration but as well
03:46
awareness and prevention must be every
03:47
day
03:51
um this great initiative uh that really
03:53
comes in the canadian context
03:57
notably in light of the abuse of
03:58
so many
04:00
indigenous children
04:03
so when we talk about
04:04
you know some people in notably media
04:07
talking about the discovery of anmar
04:08
graves
04:11
that is a fallacy it is not a discovery
04:13
it has been known for a long time
04:15
indigenous people have been talking
04:17
about it for a long time it just
04:18
happened
04:21
right now notably yes we have to see it
04:25
with media that uh the rediscovery of
04:29
the public uh conversation about them is
04:31
bringing a greater awareness regarding
04:33
the topic of
04:35
abuse towards children
04:37
and when we talk about abuse towards
04:38
children too often
04:40
who tends to be forgotten out of the
04:42
conversation our children are black
04:44
children
04:46
it’s too easy to think in terms of abuse
04:48
of our black children in terms of uh
04:51
the school system and notably the school
04:54
to prison pipeline where too many of our
04:57
teenagers end up in jail
04:59
for information
05:01
uh as we live in a western country
05:04
canada another western country called
05:07
australia is a leading country in the
05:09
incarceration of children
05:12
uh in the age of eight um nine and ten
05:14
year olds and what those who do those
05:16
children tend to be
05:19
aborigines slash black indigenous
05:21
children australia
05:23
so i think it’s very important that we
05:25
do have this conversation
05:27
we do bring that awareness and
05:29
prevention because
05:31
and i say this of course with all my
05:33
pan-africanist love to all my black
05:36
brothers and sisters all our black
05:37
families
05:39
however
05:40
however
05:42
we cannot always look and point the
05:47
finger at the system no at the
05:49
mean or evil white people because that
05:50
is a lie
05:53
the abuse of black children too often
05:56
more often than not start in our black
05:57
families
05:59
it starts in the families of too many
06:02
black parents who are carrying the scars
06:04
of their own education
06:07
by parents who are still marked by the
06:08
scars of
06:12
slavery colonization and systemic racism
06:14
the logic of tough love that we have in
06:16
too many of our black families
06:18
leads to
06:21
too often disciplined that comes with a
06:22
belt
06:25
that is a problem i understand and i’m
06:27
not saying this because i’m a new father
06:31
and you here i am becoming sensitive no
06:33
it’s abuse
06:35
it’s abuse that
06:36
from
06:38
healing our children
06:40
this is not about raising them
06:42
white no it becomes abuse there are
06:44
other ways of discipline there are other
06:47
ways to notably pass on that affection
06:49
with our children
06:51
so that they don’t become scarred and
06:53
when i say scarred i don’t just mean in
06:54
terms of like
06:56
scars on the skin
06:59
i don’t even just mean in terms of
07:01
something that we see too often in our
07:04
black communities aka hyperemotivity
07:08
impulsivity i mean lack of trust
07:11
lack of trust in terms of one another
07:13
lack of trust in terms of even
07:14
something
07:15
as
07:18
remotely as we don’t often think of as
07:20
black people mean mugging one another on
07:23
the street because too often we grew up
07:26
in households of survival
07:28
socio-economic survival yes but
07:31
emotional and psycho-emotional and
07:35
affectionate survival where abuse
07:37
becomes visible but is too often
07:41
invisible and its cars are children i
07:43
put a link
07:45
i hope uh
07:47
uh our brother uh look of bi media is
07:49
gonna put the link but it’s important to
07:51
understand that when we see the negative
07:54
statistics so very purposefully i put an
07:55
american link just because it’s easier
07:58
to find but this these are true uh
08:02
whether we look at the us canada brazil
08:06
uh france the uk and australia
08:09
the abuse that go on in too many black
08:10
homes
08:12
tend to be hidden under
08:16
the system you know the abuse from the
08:18
white systemic white and arab by the way
08:21
white and arab systemic racist system
08:23
but also under religion
08:25
also under
08:26
we know this too often and not to be
08:29
black families
08:32
when a child tends to misbehave we tend
08:33
to think of
08:36
the devil the satan the demon and we
08:39
tend to hit that child to be harder when
08:43
a child uh would tend to manifest what
08:45
some people would call gay tendencies or
08:48
lesbian tendencies uh you know these
08:49
type of
08:51
corrective methods
08:54
that just propagate
08:56
hatred
08:58
that propagate pain
09:01
that propagate the very fact of
09:04
why we wonder later that we have so many
09:05
black adults
09:09
men and women will tend to be failures
09:11
in communication
09:15
failures in empathy towards our own
09:18
you will see very often black people be
09:20
very understanding towards the white
09:24
person the white latino
09:26
you know give excuses to other
09:28
communities but be extremely harsh
09:30
towards our own
09:33
that’s bad but also
09:35
the abuse in terms of alcohol
09:37
consumption
09:39
recreational and hard drugs in our
09:41
communities
09:44
self-harm
09:46
and taboo topic in our black community
09:48
suicide
09:50
people don’t just accidentally commit
09:52
suicide people don’t wake up one day
09:54
desiring to see
09:56
whether there really is a heaven or you
09:58
know why jesus after they kill
10:00
themselves no
10:02
years of abuse the depression the
10:03
anxiety
10:06
that becomes so much linked to the
10:08
psycho-emotional
10:10
pressures of surviving
10:13
in a society of systemic racism that too
10:14
often
10:16
parents
10:18
black parents and black adults
10:21
throw towards children that too often
10:24
are unprotected and it’s important to
10:25
remember this
10:27
it’s not talked enough from the news
10:29
when there’s a white child goes missing
10:32
we hear about it to no end so many black
10:34
children go missing
10:36
so many black children are killed and as
10:38
i’m saying that and allow me to finish
10:40
here because i want to make sure my
10:42
brother and your doctor get to speak on
10:44
this
10:46
let us remember what just happened uh
10:50
actually on october 27th the arrest that
10:52
happened in texas
10:54
a white male
10:57
and his black girlfriend were arrested
10:57
because they beat to death one of the
11:00
black children in the house
11:02
a year before and they left the child
11:05
body rocked in the house
11:08
and they let the three other kids
11:10
starve and fence for themselves to the
11:13
point where
11:14
the oldest was begging for food
11:18
to
11:19
neighbors
11:20
until he could no longer and he called
11:22
9-1-1
11:24
this is not a horror story on netflix
11:27
this is not some stephen king book
11:29
yes it is extreme but behind that
11:32
extreme example
11:34
there are too many abuses that go on and
11:36
too many of our black children
11:38
just as indigenous children but they’re
11:40
getting the spotlight too many of our
11:43
black children
11:45
that are abused
11:46
in silence and too often we shove it
11:49
under the rug
11:50
in the name of survival making them
11:52
tougher resilience
11:55
i know we create broken adults
11:58
as our great leader frederick douglass
12:00
said
12:01
in the 19th century
12:03
it is easier
12:05
to repair children
12:08
it is easier sorry it is easier to shape
12:11
children than to repair broken adults
12:14
allow me to leave it there for now
12:17
ryan
12:19
i i’m because as i’m listening
12:22
i start to think none of this is new so
12:26
in between i mean even before we came on
12:28
you had talked about you had been to
12:30
different conferences and
12:32
there’s a lot of talk about this topic
12:35
and i wanted to ask you like out of what
12:37
you’ve been seeing
12:39
what specifically is missing like at
12:41
these conferences what commitments are
12:43
made that would
12:45
make you feel like we’re on the right
12:47
path and what is missing that would
12:50
start to curb some of these um
12:51
statistics that we’re seeing coming out
12:54
over and over again
12:56
i think uh
12:58
i don’t want to necessarily say what is
13:00
missing but i think it comes a lot from
13:02
us
13:03
we have a sense of shame and taboo
13:07
and not wanting to speak up publicly of
13:09
our issues
13:10
but expect that it will be solved by
13:12
someone else or solved in the church or
13:15
in the mosque or that basically we can
13:18
just
13:19
pray it away hope it away etc so too
13:22
often one of the things that happens so
13:24
to give an example regarding mental
13:26
health
13:27
too often what happened is that
13:29
we tend to push the issue until it blows
13:31
up
13:32
whether it be rari or kisha
13:36
they’re suffering we know the suffering
13:39
but too often what do we do
13:41
we laugh we make jokes we basically
13:44
you know think it’s gonna go away it’s a
13:46
summer thing it’s growing up thing it’s
13:49
this and that and that and that and yet
13:51
the behavior of one of our own
13:54
children but also adults if you are
13:56
honest
13:57
it’s very indicative that there’s
13:59
something wrong going on in that child
14:03
in that young adult in that full adult
14:06
life
14:07
and sometimes i read a great uh
14:10
expression um on facebook last week not
14:13
this
14:14
week i’d rather take the time to listen
14:17
to your story than to attend your
14:20
funeral
14:21
it’s very important and when i say
14:23
funeral
14:24
i’m not just thinking in terms of
14:25
suicide
14:26
as black people it’s easy to point to
14:28
white people and talk about
14:30
school shooting and serial killers
14:33
but as black people
14:35
even our young
14:37
our teenagers our young adults will go
14:39
into gangs and commit murders
14:42
in toronto montreal and we know there
14:44
are gang stories
14:46
ottawa but as well in the states
14:48
they tend to come from broken homes that
14:51
have created broken children will become
14:54
broken adults
14:56
this is abuse abused
14:59
yeah this is where i’d want to push back
15:01
a little bit because at the beginning
15:03
you said you don’t feel like anything’s
15:05
missing but as you were talking you
15:07
mentioned
15:09
we’re pushing stuff to the side we need
15:11
to talk through what we’re working on
15:14
there’s a lot there’s always a saying it
15:15
takes a village to raise a child but
15:17
when things are going wrong who do we
15:19
talk to like we don’t have a plan as a
15:22
black community to say
15:24
this child whenever a child is born
15:27
we must create a plan around that child
15:29
to say we want to guarantee this child
15:31
success so that’s what i would say is
15:33
missing is that we don’t have a
15:35
community plan so all parents we’re just
15:38
winging it and it’s like
15:40
we wing it in our own way we’re running
15:42
our household as best we can dr vibe
15:45
always talks about the three things the
15:47
trauma repetition and symbolism yes but
15:50
dealing with trauma
15:52
we are just doing that repetitive
15:54
conferences talking about what’s
15:56
happening we can research it to death
15:58
there’s phds given out just talking
16:01
about social issues and child abuse but
16:04
in the article or the link that you had
16:06
put up
16:07
one of the main issues is
16:09
uh the child side was it
16:12
like in canada it’d be cis but child
16:14
protective services in the us
16:17
they’re contributing almost 30
16:20
of the abuse
16:21
well when i look at that statistic i
16:24
would say okay
16:25
why are we
16:26
having to rely on a certain system
16:29
we don’t in our community have the
16:31
infrastructure and a lot of these people
16:34
that are paid very well to work on
16:36
social issues
16:37
have not left us with any infrastructure
16:40
to actually deal with the problem do we
16:42
have our own first response for
16:45
uh
16:46
like child issues we should have our own
16:48
black run cas so that if a parent’s
16:51
having issues we don’t have to go to the
16:53
traditional one that is flawed in a lot
16:56
of ways our sister janelle scarad just
16:59
got hired to the york cis and
17:02
we’re hoping that that allows it to get
17:04
on the right path
17:06
but really still she’s locked up in
17:08
their system and now she has to figure
17:10
out from the inside how to adjust it and
17:13
that’s gonna be a tall tale and as
17:16
community uh like community
17:18
organizations we have to support her as
17:20
best we can
17:21
but even better
17:22
if
17:23
we had the resources to now put together
17:26
our own ces and hire her so that parents
17:30
when something’s going wrong
17:31
we can now look to our own
17:33
uh system whatever we build and say you
17:36
know what i’m struggling is there
17:37
something that can be done
17:39
and then i feel like it would have a
17:41
better outcome than what we have and
17:43
again i’m just like spitballing but
17:46
i feel like i don’t have any
17:47
infrastructure brother ryan you are 100
17:50
right and i’m gonna i’m gonna admit it
17:52
to you
17:54
you actually read between the lines and
17:56
you went further because you actually
17:58
exposed what i didn’t want to mention i
18:00
did not want to talk about the cases
18:03
because it’s a system and i’m a director
18:06
in child welfare
18:08
right right and i didn’t want to mention
18:10
it because it is part of a system that
18:14
too unfortunately in terms of statistics
18:16
the disproportionalities and the
18:18
disparities do prove the ongoing legacy
18:22
of abuse towards indigenous and black
18:24
children right i didn’t want to mention
18:26
sister janelle in terms of yes
18:28
congratulations to her for becoming the
18:31
first black
18:33
woman executive director of the cas but
18:36
i didn’t want to mention it why
18:38
because to put on her the pressure of
18:40
success because nothing she’s black when
18:42
the same
18:44
agency was in the toronto star and
18:46
others due to so many failures
18:50
that’s why i was trying to say
18:53
that we already have it everything there
18:57
but are we willing to really look into
18:59
what we already have and you said it it
19:01
takes a village the village is there
19:04
there are people willing to look at the
19:05
village are people so if i give an
19:08
example as we are here right now on the
19:10
show
19:11
we should be having 200 300 8 000 10 000
19:15
black people listening having it in the
19:17
mind that dr vibe is a show for us blac
19:20
canada talking addresses our issues
19:22
where are the hundreds and thousands of
19:24
black people listening now as if we were
19:28
of the jewish community a very minority
19:30
in some country where we know this
19:33
anti-semitism
19:34
we would have a show with 10 000 or 20
19:36
thousand plus jewish viewers listening
19:39
to get tips in terms of how can we
19:41
become a stronger community and have
19:44
more solidarity to help one another at
19:46
the same time i wish brother warren was
19:49
here because brother warren actually
19:50
addresses this issue in terms of
19:52
bringing together blackmail together in
19:55
terms of like his barbershop talk series
19:58
but at the same time we have our sisters
20:01
we have our sisters like al jones doing
20:02
great work in nova scotia but to what
20:05
extent are people going to reach out to
20:07
them reach out to you reach out to me to
20:10
all of us
20:11
to see i mean i’m saying this
20:13
uh it’s my wife who
20:15
basically was telling me about this
20:17
yesterday we had a group of friends
20:19
and we were helping them with the
20:21
relationship issues
20:23
so there’s no child abuse here per se
20:25
but
20:26
this couple
20:28
as friends what are friends for if you
20:30
know there to listen to give advice but
20:33
at the same time what is a community for
20:35
if we are not looking out for our most
20:38
vulnerable ones who are our children and
20:40
our elderly people right
20:43
so our community is here we know our
20:45
community is here because
20:46
we see that black person walking on the
20:48
street and yet too often we are
20:50
dismissive
20:52
we mean mug
20:53
we basically look at them in terms of
20:56
how high am i on the scale ladder of
20:59
white success you see what i mean so
21:01
these become problems we have the
21:03
elements here we know more and more
21:06
about our history we know our leaders
21:08
they’re right here like i put a paint i
21:10
have a painting behind me it’s symbolism
21:13
but it’s symbolism that is concrete in
21:15
terms of from community leaders will
21:17
actually do the work i’m not talking
21:18
about community plans who basically pick
21:21
the community
21:23
name for us for themselves and not only
21:25
get fund money i’m talking about people
21:27
really doing the work i’m talking about
21:29
people who are not afraid of being black
21:33
we are not pandering to politics to
21:36
religion to
21:38
media we’ll have a true speech for our
21:42
people
21:43
they are here
21:45
we have to reach out to them
21:46
we don’t need to listen in a different
21:48
structure people love structures and
21:50
systems
21:51
but when you are a minority that is weak
21:53
in terms of your identity in terms of
21:55
spirituality in terms of socioeconomics
21:58
and therefore in terms of
22:00
infrastructures
22:02
by default
22:04
the dominant system will maintain its
22:06
power they will just put a black face to
22:08
tell you kambaya and everything’s all
22:11
good
22:12
100 and we’ve seen this play out over
22:15
the last 50 years
22:17
repetition over repetition a triggering
22:19
moment happens they create stop gap
22:22
programs and then another triggering
22:24
moment
22:25
no infrastructure really gets built and
22:27
like you said we have all of the pieces
22:30
that we need
22:32
so
22:33
pieces individually but it’s not like a
22:36
an actual cohesive
22:39
i was like macro level infrastructure i
22:41
always go back to infrastructure so
22:43
that’s where i feel like the resources
22:45
piece is missing because if we could
22:48
organize this
22:50
individual pieces and bring it together
22:52
and then when a child is born
22:54
as a as an entity we could go to that
22:57
parent and say what is the plan for your
22:59
child
23:00
whatever success looks like and now this
23:02
is the ecosystem that’s going to make
23:04
sure that that happens so
23:06
when they have questions they know
23:08
there’s somewhere to go to even we do
23:11
those check-ins the the story that
23:13
you’re telling about the parents that
23:15
beat the child to death and left the
23:16
others to fend for themselves
23:18
if a community was checking in
23:21
i don’t feel it would get to that point
23:23
you know like there’s no
23:24
we don’t take it upon ourselves to say
23:26
what is happening with our neighbor what
23:28
is happening with maybe even not in the
23:30
same city but just yeah this is not
23:32
exclusive to black people i just yeah
23:35
this is the community the society as
23:37
well please yes and that’s where
23:40
and hey if it’s resources that are
23:41
missing to organize ourselves i feel
23:44
like they’re at all these conferences
23:46
that i go to and typically when it’s
23:47
like in the social realm i’m more just
23:50
listening and an observer because i am a
23:53
black father husband with two children
23:56
so i want to see
23:58
what are the ideas of how to make this
24:00
as the best community possible
24:03
but typically i don’t hear any
24:05
commitments i always hear the
24:07
counterfeit yeses like yes no this is a
24:10
problem
24:11
yes we are going to do better yes we’ll
24:13
we’ll be more diverse in xyz
24:16
but and i’ll use economics for an
24:19
example so the federal government
24:21
they’re trying to support the black
24:23
community with their black
24:24
entrepreneurship program
24:26
300 million committed
24:28
and in that money there’s nothing to
24:31
build infrastructure if they took just
24:33
15 million of it and helped us create
24:36
our own financial institution
24:38
and then the rest of the 285 million was
24:42
housed in that uh bank
24:45
the leverage from that money and then
24:47
being able to lend against it would have
24:49
a way more profound ripple effect than
24:53
just saying here’s 300 million in
24:55
principle
24:56
still you have to go to the traditional
24:58
banks to get the money and when they
25:01
loan out the money the banks benefit so
25:03
what have they really built and then
25:06
when you ask the questions like okay
25:08
you know that sounds like you guys gave
25:10
us a plan 300 million here 30 million
25:13
to face to manage
25:15
can we do something different with it
25:17
and their answer is no they’re like
25:19
point blank
25:20
this is what the money is for you cannot
25:23
even come back with a counter offer of
25:26
what would be better for the community
25:29
even though they did consultations
25:31
across canada and in their own report
25:35
there were recommendations to use the
25:37
money differently than what they had
25:38
proposed and they chose to just stick to
25:41
their own um
25:42
stick to their own agenda so the
25:44
consultations were useless because they
25:47
didn’t use the recommendations it was
25:49
all just symbolism for them to show that
25:51
they’re doing something and listening oh
25:55
man
25:56
my fingers are going to get tired
25:57
talking about the government so now yeah
26:00
they do all that to say
26:03
this is the way that we want you to
26:04
spend the money and that and i see it in
26:07
the social sector but because i’m not in
26:09
it i don’t feel like i can speak to it
26:11
as directly as you could
26:13
i i just want to jump in just for a
26:14
second this is great conversation in
26:17
regards to
26:19
the whole issue
26:22
should we have a system where we look
26:24
after our own children
26:27
i will say yes
26:29
and then i will go back to what brother
26:30
ryan was saying but dr vav yes we should
26:34
but
26:35
if we were to receive money from the
26:38
federal or provincial governments that
26:41
include establishment of infrastructures
26:44
run and led by our own what would that
26:46
do that would make us
26:48
less to no subservient of the same
26:51
systems of power in place so it becomes
26:55
not to the interest and this is the
26:57
reason why this is not
26:59
accidental the the report itself we say
27:04
the solution is for people to become
27:07
self-independent in terms of having
27:09
their own infrastructures that they run
27:10
themselves but in order for that to
27:12
happen you need to have a community that
27:15
is strong regarding its identity and yet
27:18
we have too many black people whose
27:20
sense of value is kind of uh i take a
27:23
brother uh ice cube track no vaseline
27:27
aka the value is to be next to white
27:30
people
27:31
right
27:32
in terms of the acceptability of white
27:34
people aka to be called him or to be
27:37
steve herco and
27:39
or be white passing
27:41
a lack of spirituality aka
27:44
90 plus percent of black people in the
27:46
world
27:47
as we live today the studies in terms of
27:49
world religions speak that ninety
27:51
percent of black people in the world
27:53
ascribe to religions where they are seen
27:55
as inferiors
27:57
gods prophet messiahs don’t look like
27:59
them aka christianity islam and hinduism
28:02
as a mainstream religion and judaism
28:05
and religion that was given to them that
28:08
were in the beginning to them right that
28:10
were imposed with them we know very well
28:12
you know roots
28:13
my name is kunta kinte you shall call
28:16
yourself toby eventually in order to
28:19
stay alive call yourself toby as the
28:21
woman told them
28:23
so this is the reality but we don’t have
28:25
to scrap to that i give my conferences
28:27
and trainings to senior leaders worrying
28:30
my identity in full display they
28:33
understand they know it they’re not
28:35
they’re not running away they’re not
28:36
thinking i’m gonna tie them to a tree
28:38
and set them on fire like some
28:41
hollywood movie may have shown them
28:42
about africans eating white people no
28:45
exactly things have changed
28:47
we need to build a community from our
28:48
own because our failure our ongoing
28:51
failure as a group it’s not the failure
28:54
of ryan it’s not the failure of doctor
28:56
vibe or of bi media or of xyz community
29:00
leader out there
29:01
it’s a collective failure where
29:05
when you succeed as a black person even
29:07
if you’re a billionaire like kanye west
29:09
jay-z
29:10
byron
29:12
the richest black man in the world you
29:14
are still sing poor
29:16
versus when you are of certain other
29:18
identities as jewish and chinese you can
29:21
be poor
29:22
but black people will free you because
29:23
you’re feeling
29:25
and white people and arab will fear if
29:28
not respect you because they know you
29:30
have the backing of a bigger and
29:32
stronger community behind you
29:34
our children and elderly people end up
29:36
being the ones suffering from our
29:39
collective failure not an individual
29:41
failure
29:43
failure that’s just that i think that’s
29:45
a really political statement i think
29:47
it’s a really yeah nice very good way to
29:50
start off and yes with the purple day we
29:52
we and and i agree with you cesar we
29:55
have just we as a environment have to
29:57
look at how we’ve treated our own
30:00
children and how we were treated as
30:02
children also because it’s systemic and
30:05
it’s not systemic from the culture
30:07
systemic within our own
30:10
yes yes
30:11
within our own not from the outsiders so
30:14
yes there are organizations that have
30:16
questionable practices like cas towards
30:19
black children but we have questionable
30:21
practices to our own children
30:24
absolutely
30:26
no white person comes into a white
30:28
no white person comes into a black home
30:30
and say beat your kid
30:33
they don’t
30:34
every time this is not two million years
30:36
ago there comes a point we have to stop
30:38
saying the white people the arab people
30:41
the slavery the colonization absolutely
30:42
those are still impacts like doctor joy
30:45
de grace wrote post-traumatic slave
30:47
syndrome just like franz fanon wrote
30:49
about uh the wretched of the earth and
30:52
black skin white mask absolutely those
30:54
are still impacts
30:56
but it comes a point of accountability
30:58
in terms of saying
30:59
hey you know what
31:01
pops and mom treated me a certain way i
31:04
see the consequences on me
31:06
maybe i need therapy
31:07
maybe i need someone like dr vibe ryan
31:10
sister l sister uh
31:13
whoever i need warren
31:15
maybe i need a sister a brother someone
31:18
looks like me to unpack so that i can
31:21
become like a better human to my
31:23
children
31:24
leslie mcewen our own systemic problems
31:27
agreed and leslie i’d love you to touch
31:29
base with me because i know you’re part
31:30
of an organization of black therapists i
31:33
was on their website the other day and i
31:36
would love to get a represent from that
31:38
organization on black canada talking as
31:41
soon as possible because there are
31:44
many i’m getting to the point in my
31:47
journey that every black person needs a
31:49
therapist i’m getting to that point
31:52
and we need we need the organization
31:54
you’re a part of leslie to come on and
31:56
talk about it so people across our
31:58
country black people need to know about
32:01
this uh
32:03
next comment sophia jacob
32:05
you know us it would be good to have our
32:07
own infrastructure however we must
32:09
resource it and fund it with our own
32:11
dollars or else it won’t have a full say
32:13
on what happens before this even happen
32:16
we must look in with ourselves and start
32:18
a healing process absolutely so ryan you
32:21
i know you’re glad
32:22
yeah you got a last comment we’ll move
32:24
on to the next conversation yeah so when
32:26
and this comes up a lot especially when
32:28
i talk about resourcing our own
32:29
infrastructure
32:31
the inf the system that’s in place right
32:34
now is already funded with our dollars
32:37
so if we collectively
32:40
decided that our money that we’re
32:42
already paying to the government through
32:43
our taxes
32:45
instead of going to the current broken
32:47
cas i’m using them as an example
32:50
we want to divert it to a new entity
32:52
that is black run black owned and black
32:54
serving that
32:56
so
32:57
my thought process is if we are running
32:59
our entity yes there’s going to have pro
33:02
there’s going to be problems
33:03
but
33:04
it’s our problems to now analyze and
33:07
then do better right now we have a
33:10
system that is external to us
33:12
that has problems and the only way we
33:14
can fix it is begging them to do better
33:17
i would rather have control of our
33:19
destiny to say you know what we’re going
33:21
to work through 50 years from now it’s
33:23
going to be something that we can be
33:24
proud of but it’s going to take time to
33:27
get there and patience
33:30
we’ve had enough patience with the
33:31
current cas or whoever entity you want
33:34
to appoint there we’ve given them time
33:37
and they’re getting our money already
33:38
through the government i say let’s
33:40
divert it and hey
33:42
things can be done parallel a lot of
33:44
times you get
33:46
distracted with the defund the police
33:48
because of the the language that they
33:50
use
33:51
this is not about defunding cas and now
33:55
creating something new
33:56
it’s while cas is running we want to
33:59
also build our own thing and i believe
34:02
our thing will be better than this thing
34:04
eventually that we can just con take
34:07
care of our stuff ourselves but until
34:10
you give us that space
34:12
every time i talk to an mp
34:14
and we get to the point where i’m asking
34:16
okay so what dollars will you put into
34:18
us building our infrastructure oh you
34:20
know
34:21
we have to make sure we do it right
34:24
we don’t want to give money and then
34:26
something goes wrong i was like no no no
34:28
no
34:29
jewish communities you give them money
34:30
they do program they fall flat on their
34:32
face and they get money again to try
34:34
again what are you talking about you
34:36
can’t get it wrong with the black
34:38
community give us space to fail to and
34:41
learn
34:42
they just it’s a weird
34:44
dynamic the way that the government
34:46
treats us it’s part of the system
34:48
criticism and at the same time yes but
34:50
at the same time when talking about
34:51
accountability and i say this very often
34:54
because this is a model that i use in
34:56
terms of roots and culture canada as
34:59
president
35:00
if black people gave 10
35:03
of either the salary or even 10
35:06
of something that they earned like
35:08
contract notably black professionals
35:11
into the community organization
35:13
organizations they would not need to be
35:16
funded
35:17
from the same institutions and the same
35:19
systems that do practice entire black
35:22
racism
35:24
this is what we do so ten percent i give
35:26
ten percent ten percent of my contracts
35:27
go go back to my organization
35:30
10
35:31
yes
35:32
instead of wasting it into you know the
35:34
church the mosque and you know
35:36
entertainment i’m not bashing them i’m
35:39
just calling you what it is because what
35:41
do you think the jewish and chinese
35:42
community they do
35:44
all right let’s move on to our next
35:46
conversation piece and let’s lean i did
35:48
get your message so i’m looking forward
35:50
to hearing from you our next and this
35:52
segways nicely into our next
35:53
conversation piece
35:55
black canadians in the education system
35:57
so ryan we’ll let you lead on this
35:59
conversation piece go ahead
36:01
and hey it’s not because i am no expert
36:04
in the education system actually i would
36:07
love to do a shout out to you a
36:09
colleague of mine danielle dowdy that’s
36:11
been in here brampton peel and really
36:13
fighting hard and among
36:16
there’s a slew of people fighting like
36:18
the um the issues in our education
36:20
system
36:20
but
36:21
my observation is
36:24
i think like we’re oh the repetition
36:27
it’s like the ndp uh the provincial ndp
36:31
calls a town hall last week about the
36:34
racist acts happening uh in the
36:36
different school boards i think a
36:38
teacher showed up a halloween party and
36:40
blackface
36:41
teachers are tying up students with
36:43
masking tape and putting them in the
36:45
closet as punishment
36:47
so
36:48
what progress have we made and this is
36:50
where i go back to talking about
36:52
infrastructure for two reasons one
36:55
if we had our own black led black
36:58
surveying black run uh school board
37:02
we would be able to have better
37:03
conversations with the current school
37:05
boards because right now we’re all just
37:07
like the participants
37:09
begging the
37:11
the masters or the powers that be to be
37:13
better and we’re seeing over the last
37:16
like decades at least
37:18
it’s not getting better and every report
37:21
that comes out like
37:23
says the same thing so
37:25
again like i said should we divert money
37:27
from something that’s broken to help us
37:30
build our own so that’s one piece but
37:32
the other piece around infrastructure is
37:34
the current system we can’t get rid of
37:37
the bad players i can’t understand
37:40
when a teacher
37:42
cold-blooded
37:44
like deliberately
37:46
either their acts racist or acts
37:48
unethical or like puts children and at
37:51
harm
37:52
we can’t get rid of these people
37:54
and so we’re really stuck with all these
37:56
bad players i just asked the question
37:59
what progress have we made and again
38:02
could we not start building our own
38:04
infrastructure so at least our parents
38:06
have options and we’re not just stuck
38:08
with this uh school board wherever you
38:11
might be tdsb york peel
38:14
the stories just keep coming
38:19
i would basically uh say that when we
38:22
talk about the
38:24
education system in black canadians
38:28
as one who
38:31
is uh
38:32
privy to giving conferences on racism in
38:35
high schools
38:37
and as well who actually is an equity
38:41
trainer
38:42
to senior leaders in the education
38:44
system
38:46
i must mention the fact that
38:50
it is all part of ongoing systemic
38:52
criticism i don’t think i’m surprising
38:53
anyone and too often the notion just as
38:56
we’re just talking in terms of cas
38:59
and having sister janelle being uh
39:01
becoming executive director at york
39:04
the putting of a black face in the
39:06
leadership just as of even black
39:08
teachers
39:10
it doesn’t change really the reality
39:13
beyond the symbolism and the importance
39:15
of representation
39:16
the issues are uh embedded deep in terms
39:20
of the fabric of this society i’m
39:21
purposely saying something general
39:24
because it’s important that we remember
39:25
this in terms of dismantling it our
39:28
brother malcolm x uh
39:31
notably said
39:32
uh
39:33
talked about you know having our
39:35
children being educated by the enemy
39:37
don’t get me wrong this was before he
39:39
did his pilgrimage when he thought all
39:41
white people were evil and going to hell
39:43
whatever whatever so i’m not here saying
39:47
simply being white makes one an enemy of
39:49
the black community what we’re talking
39:51
about is the systems of oppression upon
39:54
blacks and as such i go back to what
39:56
brother ryan was saying in terms of the
39:58
infrastructure but also in terms of what
40:00
i was saying in terms of the
40:01
accountability of the black community
40:03
these systems will not change unless
40:06
there’s a power struggle that happens
40:08
that that power struggle cannot wait
40:10
uh two or three decades uh when in terms
40:13
of demographics africa becomes the most
40:16
populated place in the world and we have
40:18
like ten times more black people here
40:20
that’s what we should be waiting for we
40:22
should be active right now
40:24
in ensuring that
40:26
black parents attend the parents
40:29
teachers meetings
40:30
we should be active now in making sure
40:33
that we do have black community
40:35
organizations that attend as region
40:39
culture canada does that attend
40:41
what happens in the school system the
40:43
school console where our black children
40:46
are present and at the same time black
40:48
parents know there is a black community
40:51
organization nearby that when there’s an
40:53
issue at school you can call cesar you
40:56
can call ryan you can call dr vaughn you
40:58
can call l you can’t call xyz person to
41:02
represent you
41:03
if you don’t have the language if you
41:06
fear that your immigration status may be
41:09
an issue if you fear that your education
41:13
level
41:14
makes you intimidated to confront the
41:16
school authority
41:18
because too often and i have to say this
41:21
not in defense of the school system
41:22
please don’t get me wrong i have to say
41:25
this in terms of the reality on the
41:27
ground
41:28
very often what happens in these cases
41:29
of racism in schools are not so much
41:32
necessarily that the teacher per se is
41:34
racist
41:35
but the miscommunication and the
41:37
misunderstanding that occur from the
41:39
from the reality of the situation
41:42
make it that it becomes a racist
41:44
situation
41:45
i gave a very simple example that
41:47
happened in a school here
41:49
in um
41:50
in more than one school so i’m thinking
41:52
right now about an english and a french
41:54
school
41:55
two schools two high schools
41:57
uh one in the east one in the west of
41:59
ottawa so these children
42:03
they speak english they speak french two
42:04
different schools
42:05
and yet very similar situation of
42:08
disturbance
42:10
by black students
42:12
in the english school the teacher was
42:13
white in the french school the teacher
42:15
was black
42:16
a haitian brother
42:18
disturbed by the children
42:20
mr cesar me coming to give a conference
42:23
on racism
42:24
and i had a direct conversation with the
42:27
children
42:28
of teenagers
42:29
in front of the white peers and guess
42:31
what happened
42:33
they were just looking for attention
42:35
because they don’t get valued enough
42:37
academically
42:39
they don’t get valued enough
42:40
academically and too often their own
42:43
parents they expect that
42:45
80 90
42:47
a and a plus grades
42:49
but i know that happened to the
42:50
homeworks
42:52
these black children who don’t know each
42:54
other in two different parts of the city
42:57
will speak french speak english
43:00
they said the same thing
43:02
the conference on racism
43:05
had the 30 minutes conversation
43:08
them me and the white students listening
43:11
in shock why because therefore they were
43:13
just stupid therefore they were just
43:14
trying to be funny therefore they were
43:16
just acting like some rapper or whatever
43:19
some athlete
43:21
and they suddenly had this vision into
43:24
too many black homes where
43:26
our children become victims of racism
43:28
and i don’t want to necessarily say
43:30
everything is because of the black
43:31
parents no but our children become
43:34
victims of racism
43:35
because too often our black parents are
43:38
missing at the table are missing and
43:40
advocating for the children are missing
43:42
and bringing along the black community
43:45
leader that can give them voice that can
43:48
stand up for them i’ve had in giving
43:51
conferences of racism to our children
43:53
i’ve had black teenagers
43:55
12 to 19 years old
43:57
cry
43:58
at the powerlessness of their parents
44:01
in light of situations of racism that
44:03
they go through in schools
44:06
i’m being very serious
44:08
it becomes a problem these schools are
44:11
systematically designed
44:14
not for our children
44:16
1983 last segregated school
44:20
in canada 1983 this is not in black and
44:24
white
44:25
this is not somewhere in the usa with
44:27
the transportation and joe biden signing
44:30
here or there no this is right here in
44:32
canada 1983 a year before trailer
44:38
so this is a matter of system but we
44:40
need to have our people represent i
44:42
cannot be here giving this
44:45
lecture regarding racism in the
44:46
education system
44:48
addressing the fact that it’s not enough
44:49
to put a black face as a principal as a
44:52
teacher or even on the school council
44:55
board whatever
44:57
and myself become a parent who is not
45:00
present at the parent-teacher meetings
45:03
i’m already advocating for our children
45:05
i’m advocating for our families
45:07
i do get calls i get calls from uh
45:10
last week
45:11
a black somali a veiled woman
45:14
calling me to step up
45:16
to advocate for her uh disabled child
45:20
in a situation that’s been going on for
45:22
three years
45:26
and it was such an important point that
45:28
you mentioned around
45:29
the parents having an entity to be able
45:32
to call
45:33
to just
45:34
give them leverage give them the right
45:36
terminology the language because when
45:38
the parent peel feels powerless
45:42
that now the because the child is
45:44
looking at their parents like they’re
45:45
superheroes
45:46
yet dealing with the school
45:48
you see your parent like just freeze up
45:51
and not even listen to you or not even
45:54
believe you and what you’re saying
45:55
because they’re taking the teacher’s
45:57
side so many dynamics and a lot of times
46:00
if they had a bit of um
46:03
it’s almost like uh not an army but
46:06
ammunition to use like listen i can call
46:09
because and what triggered in my mind i
46:11
remember hearing about
46:13
an organization i believe they’re in
46:15
hamilton that when and it’s for autistic
46:17
children so if there’s an issue with the
46:19
autistic child
46:21
the school does not call the parent to
46:23
come in and try to figure out what’s
46:25
going on they call this organization
46:28
and the organization comes and sees it
46:30
because they’re like behavioral
46:31
therapists so they see if they can work
46:33
with the child and get them to
46:35
you know calm down and get back to
46:37
school
46:38
but for us in our community if we get
46:40
that call and we have to leave work
46:43
then we come in we don’t know what to do
46:45
because
46:47
the child is something happened and you
46:49
don’t know and as a parent you just feel
46:51
like i’m failing my child i don’t know
46:53
what to do so you take them home now you
46:55
have to stay home the ripple effect just
46:57
becomes too much to handle
46:59
but that idea of where you’re talking
47:01
about having that entity to be able to
47:04
call
47:05
goes back to that infrastructure where
47:07
like the first responses in our
47:09
community are missing and i feel like if
47:11
we could build those even if they start
47:13
small
47:14
like you said if it’s me if it’s dr vibe
47:17
if it’s you
47:18
just a couple people to be on call for
47:22
certain things
47:23
that i feel like would go a long way and
47:26
yeah to be the part a part of something
47:28
like that would be amazing allow me to
47:30
add something very important brother
47:32
ryan and dr vibe
47:34
in terms of the
47:36
pervasiveness of racism in the education
47:39
system
47:40
it’s very important for our listeners to
47:43
understand this and i’m speaking here
47:46
in terms of real case scenarios
47:49
so now we understand there is the link
47:53
in terms of the school to prison
47:55
pipeline
47:57
but there is another link that we must
47:58
understand
48:01
and i give the i mean it doesn’t have to
48:03
be the only example but it’s a classic
48:05
example of
48:06
the caribbean or african
48:09
migrant
48:10
what comes to canada
48:12
the us uk or france
48:16
they’re not fluent in english or french
48:19
in terms of as it’s spoken here
48:22
the child growing up here becomes more
48:25
fluent or even born here
48:28
in some cases the child becomes a
48:31
translator to the parents
48:34
when a case of racism occurs
48:37
the powerlessness of the parents who
48:40
let’s be fair
48:42
our black parents very often are in
48:44
survival mode they’re trying to survive
48:47
this system
48:48
but one of the things that happened in
48:50
terms of the pervasiveness of racism not
48:52
only the education
48:54
sector so we have to understand adults
48:56
go to work children go to school that’s
48:59
like kind of the work area
49:02
it becomes often a disintegration of
49:04
respect and value in the relationship
49:07
between parent and child because some of
49:10
our children not all some of our
49:12
children
49:13
in seeing the powerlessness of the
49:15
parents come to
49:18
become convinced
49:20
school is useless
49:21
my parents don’t have my back they can’t
49:24
protect me
49:25
why am i even trying to succeed when
49:28
they keep reminding me that i’m only
49:29
good at becoming a um whatever some
49:33
musician athlete or go do some um
49:37
you know some some low-paying job
49:40
the sense of value
49:43
in terms of the destruction
49:46
of the psycho-emotional well-being of
49:48
the black child
49:49
in terms of things that they can’t
49:51
understand we’re talking about children
49:53
but not to be teenagers we don’t have
49:55
all the context of the ramifications to
49:57
understand your parent is not abandoning
49:59
you your parent might come from a
50:01
country where hey the teacher has all
50:03
the authority and whoa you’re telling me
50:05
a white teacher
50:06
of course they must be right how can a
50:08
white teacher possibly be wrong you know
50:10
we coming from colonial systems where
50:12
well i mean
50:14
you know the mr smee for madame julie
50:17
of course they’re right like you know
50:19
i’m not going to school i don’t need to
50:21
go to advocate for you wrong
50:23
we need change type of patterns of
50:26
faking
50:27
because it destroys our youth
50:29
and it deserves our young adults in
50:31
terms of them not valuing the education
50:33
when they see too often the plight that
50:36
occurs
50:39
right anything else you want to add
50:41
no i mean yeah
50:43
i just want to get that off my chest
50:45
i appreciate the conversation but yeah i
50:48
feel like hey if the next uh black can
50:51
of talking you can bring somebody that
50:53
has a bit more expertise to replace me
50:56
to talk about education and be with
50:57
caesar i’d be happy to listen and just
51:00
see
51:01
what puzzle piece i play that i can
51:03
support what needs to be done in the
51:05
education system you
51:07
i think just uh to close this part of
51:09
the conversation i think you mentioned
51:11
at the beginning daniel dowdy we need
51:13
more daniel dowdies 100 and we also need
51:17
our environment whether you have
51:20
children or not
51:21
to get some skin in the game
51:24
very true you know
51:26
like showing up at the pga meetings
51:28
because things can’t be so good that
51:30
parents aren’t showing up at pta
51:32
meetings
51:34
unless you’re living you know you’re in
51:36
a good situation which i know many black
51:38
parents are not when it comes to their
51:39
education systems but again it takes the
51:42
collaboration
51:44
the collaboration
51:46
and i’ve seen at the pta because i’m on
51:48
the parent council with danielle for our
51:51
at our school and the recommendations
51:53
that are made that get implemented that
51:56
impact the children
51:58
happen because of a meeting where i
52:00
witnessed it i’m like so if she wasn’t
52:03
there to make that recommendation it
52:06
doesn’t happen so this is what parents
52:08
need to understand we have to be in the
52:10
room to influence what’s happening in
52:13
this in the system it’s like we can’t
52:16
you know
52:19
it’s like one of the things i used to
52:20
say a lot i don’t say as much anymore
52:22
you’re either
52:23
at the table or on the table
52:25
right or i heard like on the menu or on
52:28
the menu right at the top yes so this is
52:31
the thing so after you get
52:33
at the table then your next step is to
52:34
build your own table
52:36
and that that’s where my mind is there
52:39
it’s like what can we build parallel
52:42
that becomes an option a lot of times we
52:45
we
52:46
we don’t have we don’t have alternatives
52:48
so we’re stuck with what we have no you
52:50
know what we have alternative we don’t
52:52
dream big
52:53
we don’t think yeah
52:55
we don’t think we we
52:57
again we have this trauma inside of
52:59
saying oh the only way it can be done is
53:01
with someone else’s help
53:03
we have that trauma side into us over
53:05
these criminal years that only we can’t
53:07
do it ourselves because they got to do
53:09
it
53:10
no
53:11
break that chains
53:13
you know
53:14
we just gone through 16 to 18 months
53:16
where they’re basically there was
53:18
homeschooling
53:19
yes
53:20
right
53:22
right and i know more and many are black
53:24
parents saying you know what i’m taking
53:26
my child or children out of the system
53:29
and i’m going to do it myself
53:31
i hear that
53:32
so
53:33
we will move on
53:36
very quickly in 30 seconds
53:39
so um
53:41
look i’d like for a look to share uh
53:44
um in a moment the video that i shared
53:47
this is a video that i use in training
53:50
to senior leaders in the education
53:52
sectors
53:53
but as well to senior leaders in all
53:55
sectors actually
53:57
november 2nd
54:00
senior leaders in the government
54:02
municipal
54:03
hospital
54:04
prison
54:06
child welfare
54:08
drugs and addiction
54:11
the video look please if you can share
54:13
it
54:14
i want our black people to see this
54:17
it won’t surprise them
54:19
but i need for black people to see this
54:21
video it’s on youtube i think it’s okay
54:23
for me to share it i mean it’s youtube
54:26
so anyone can see it
54:28
youtube are hidden biases
54:31
are hidden biases
54:33
and it focuses on a black family it’s a
54:35
short
54:36
minute video that i use notably on
54:39
racism
54:40
um
54:42
on my uh on my conferences and
54:44
presentations trainings on racism equity
54:46
diversity inclusivity and notably
54:49
unconscious bias
54:51
it’s important that we see because this
54:53
is not just a matter of speaking of
54:55
racism it’s not just a matter of
54:56
speaking of black people it’s a matter
54:58
of speaking of systems to different
55:01
sectors
55:03
how they impact
55:05
the individual
55:06
and the collective
55:08
if we talk about for example police
55:09
brutality
55:11
as black people and not to be black men
55:13
we know it
55:15
anytime we get pulled over
55:17
we could be the next george floyd
55:21
thank you
55:23
no problem and just before we move on to
55:25
our last subjects sophia jacob saying
55:28
yet we have yet to see black history and
55:30
culture curriculum to be part of
55:31
everyday learning and education and
55:34
education system throughout canada will
55:36
be interesting because
55:38
and we won’t get into this deep but
55:40
there were some elections last week in
55:42
the united states and particularly there
55:44
was election in the state of virginia
55:46
and one of the hot issues there was what
55:49
was being taught to children in the
55:52
education system there and there is many
55:55
a person who is non-melanated who does
55:58
not feel that slavery should be taught
56:01
to children in the school system
56:04
so do mark my words people maybe i’m
56:06
crazy but i wouldn’t be surprised one
56:08
day
56:10
that something like that comes up here
56:12
people saying no we should not teach how
56:14
indigenous well it’s not taught here how
56:17
indigenous people have been treated
56:18
really in public schools so before
56:22
before even black people’s history gets
56:24
taught
56:26
if it indigenous that aren’t you’re not
56:28
seeing black people before the
56:29
indigenous
56:30
so i hear you sophia but i think there
56:33
but i think let’s just let’s be wary we
56:36
hope that that
56:37
mindset
56:39
doesn’t come up across let me let me
56:41
shock you dr vibe uh there is a school
56:45
council in texas where
56:47
in the education
56:49
history manuals for
56:52
all children i think in elementary but
56:55
also high schools
56:57
slavery basically africans kidnapped
57:00
into slavery
57:02
was replaced by workers i know
57:05
i know i saw the story there you go that
57:08
gives you an example and in virginia
57:10
what you end up having is a conversation
57:12
on
57:12
critical race theory oh yes well
57:15
basically you end up having
57:17
especially white conservatives uh i mean
57:20
it’s not only why conservatives who are
57:22
racist there are white liberals who are
57:24
racist many of them of course but
57:26
especially why conservatives
57:28
will criticize the notion of critical
57:30
risk theory because it dares to bring
57:33
truth
57:34
to the history of what has happened
57:38
factually
57:39
yeah
57:42
yep all right let’s move for our last
57:44
conversation piece so our last one is uh
57:47
we’re broadcasting live on november 7th
57:49
and november 11th in canada is
57:51
remembrance day
57:53
so any thoughts in regards to members
57:56
daniel cesar you want to talk about
57:57
black soldiers
57:59
i just really wanted to uh you know
58:02
as november 11 is happening this coming
58:04
week i just wanted to remind our black
58:07
people
58:08
but really are people that
58:12
remembers day is not just a white thing
58:16
remembers the i mean
58:18
here in ottawa and i don’t know in other
58:21
parts of canada
58:22
they will uh lower the flag regarding
58:25
indigenous remembrance day
58:27
but at the same time we must never
58:29
forget that black people have been
58:31
fighting
58:33
in world war one as world war ii and
58:36
they were also present
58:38
in the korean war and other wars
58:41
aka white wars
58:43
we must not forget if i take the example
58:46
of world war one world war two that
58:48
africans but also caribbeans were
58:50
enlisted in force
58:52
in africa a common tactic to bring in
58:54
black soldiers was
58:57
the threat of setting fire to the
58:59
village
59:00
raping your mother your wife your sister
59:03
threatening to kill your father
59:05
when there is an expression in french
59:07
called le tierra yes
59:11
basically the senegalese
59:14
shooters if you want
59:16
it wasn’t exclusive to senegalese people
59:19
we must not forget that one of the
59:21
things that colonization did if i take
59:23
the example of nigeria in ghana
59:26
was to take black troops from one part
59:28
of the land to use them to fight and
59:31
kill
59:32
black people in another part of the land
59:34
to bring them all under control of the
59:36
same white administration
59:39
we must not forget that
59:42
it is black people who greatly
59:43
contributed to the liberation of south
59:45
of france and yet that is forgotten
59:48
that black people
59:50
uh
59:52
an entire regiment of black soldiers
59:54
were killed
59:56
by the nazis
59:58
uh as cities were captured
60:01
in the holocaust the concentration camps
60:05
black soldiers along a few black people
60:08
such as in germany were killed
60:10
uh the the french writer serge billy
60:12
wrote about it uh nua don le con nazi
60:15
blacks in the nazi camps
60:18
but we must also not forget that when
60:20
liberation came
60:21
and i’m thinking notably of the
60:23
liberation of paris
60:26
black soldiers who had fought from the
60:28
staff of france all the way to paris to
60:30
liberate paris
60:32
they were denied to be on the
60:34
champs-elysees
60:36
they were denied to be part of the
60:37
parade they were basically asked to hide
60:40
to not show their face
60:42
we must not forget the sacrifices of so
60:44
many of our black
60:46
people who went to fight
60:49
hoping for a better life
60:51
and too often
60:53
as was the case in tulsa
60:56
they came back to more segregation
61:00
they came back to lynching they came
61:02
back to see
61:04
the communities such as black wall
61:06
street
61:07
burned down sometimes even air bombed
61:10
they came back to sun downtown
61:12
they came back to wives sisters
61:15
daughters being raped
61:17
they came back to africa to more
61:19
colonization i’m thinking about the camp
61:21
of t roy
61:22
1944 in senegal where
61:25
black soldiers who had fought valiantly
61:28
by all reports in europe
61:30
coming back home they asked for their
61:32
fair pay
61:33
they got paid yes but they asked for the
61:36
fair pay as the white counterparts were
61:38
in the same battles
61:41
and they got killed and they didn’t get
61:43
compensation
61:44
no apologies decades later
61:48
i don’t wear this puppy as just someone
61:50
else wearing a poppy because it’s
61:52
remembrancy i wear this puppy with the
61:55
center that’s black
61:56
because
61:58
too many of
61:59
our black soldiers
62:01
behind each other black soldier it’s a
62:04
black family
62:05
it’s a black community
62:07
that is not being remembered
62:10
that is not being addressed
62:12
and our children
62:13
they’re lucky they even hear about this
62:16
during black history month
62:18
but they should never be waiting for
62:19
black history month to hear about this
62:22
so i just wanted to make sure that
62:25
we talk about
62:26
we talk about it because too often those
62:29
brothers
62:30
and let’s also mention of sisters who
62:31
are also in the background notably as
62:34
nurses
62:36
they basically were fighting
62:38
white slash european wars
62:42
for people who still saw them as
62:44
inferiors
62:46
thank you
62:47
ryan any questions anything you want to
62:49
add on to that sir
62:51
nothing specific that i just second
62:55
everything that caesar just said i feel
62:57
like it was
62:59
put
62:59
exactly how we need to hear it and the
63:02
only piece i would add is now
63:04
when we talk about infrastructure who’s
63:06
in charge of making sure we know this
63:08
history i will shout out blackish black
63:11
oh my gosh
63:12
ontario no black history society of
63:14
ontario ontario black history society we
63:17
should now be able to go to that website
63:19
during november 11 this week
63:22
and see that history so if it’s not
63:25
happening there it has to happen
63:27
somewhere caesar you might be the one to
63:29
have to build the website but this is
63:32
information that i didn’t know and i
63:34
feel like i would want to learn more so
63:37
whoever is in charge of getting this
63:40
information to the community get to work
63:44
if you don’t mind me ryan i actually
63:46
proved to you how right you are
63:48
as too often things that relate to black
63:50
consciousness and not to be black
63:52
history it’s not the fault of the
63:54
individual in terms of saying you didn’t
63:57
know
63:58
ryan you are an intelligent brother
64:00
you’re an evolved brother you’re a
64:01
dedicated father
64:03
your ignorance is not that you’re
64:05
ignorant your ignorance is a reflection
64:08
of the community the collective as a
64:10
whole such as too often happening when
64:12
we talk about history but also politics
64:15
geopolitics especially religion etc etc
64:20
to give you a perfect example
64:23
america has commemorated and it wasn’t
64:25
just america they commemorated recently
64:28
the passing of uh general colin powell
64:33
the black man first black
64:35
what was it u.s secretary of defense etc
64:38
etc etc
64:40
but are they going to communicate are
64:42
the black soldiers that died for him to
64:44
get there
64:45
are they going to commemorate exactly
64:47
you see but you see what i mean that’s
64:49
exactly it you know it’s like george
64:51
floyd is a tree that hides the forest of
64:53
black men
64:55
woman and children victims of police
64:57
brutality
64:58
colin powell is a celebrated figure in
65:01
terms of the black soldier hiding so
65:04
many
65:05
figures
65:07
of black people
65:08
black americans black canadians black
65:11
caribbeans i mean
65:14
do we want to talk about
65:15
the thousands and thousands of black
65:17
brazilians that have been killed in wars
65:20
against argentina
65:24
do we want to talk about it like you
65:25
know look at the soccer team argentina
65:27
is the only country in the americas that
65:29
does not have a black
65:30
soccer player there’s a reason it’s in
65:32
the history
65:34
nobody ever thinks of that
65:36
so our ignorance is used against us to
65:39
continue our oppression
65:41
when calling powell i mean we can talk
65:43
about him being a war criminal whatever
65:45
whatever
65:46
colin powell general colin powell
65:49
rightfully is commemorated but he is the
65:52
tree that has the death of so many
65:55
african-american soldiers came black
65:57
canadian soldiers black caribbean black
66:00
south americans especially
66:03
african soldiers
66:05
forced into
66:07
white european wars where they were
66:09
still seen as inferiors and went back
66:12
home to suffer
66:15
slavery since 1776 because there were
66:17
blacks in that war
66:19
1812 world war one world war ii and so
66:22
many other conflicts if i can just give
66:25
just one little piece of information
66:27
one little it’s the last one but i think
66:29
it’s so important
66:32
i think my brothers and sisters
66:34
some of you have seen that movie about
66:36
nate turner i don’t remember the title
66:38
of the movie but there was a movie about
66:40
nate turner
66:42
but i don’t think a lot of people
66:43
understood what happened at the end of
66:45
the movie at the end of the movie
66:47
ned turner got hanged you know for
66:50
starting that rebellion
66:51
and then the children will basically saw
66:55
him hang so the children for whom he was
66:57
fighting for them to be free
66:59
were adults in the liberated
67:03
uh in the
67:04
non-slavery usa after 1865.
67:08
some of them not to be black men in
67:10
terms of a better life became
67:13
soldiers of the united states army
67:17
there was a conflict the united states
67:19
entered
67:21
the american spanish war
67:25
in the american spanish war and this is
67:27
documented this is what i do this is
67:30
this is why i give conferences and
67:32
trainings in the american spanish word
67:34
there was a chapter a very small chapter
67:36
that is not often talked about
67:39
what happened to these children who
67:41
became adults
67:43
children born under slavery or became
67:45
adult in the post-slavery usa
67:48
members of the us army
67:51
fighting on the u.s side for against the
67:53
spanish war so two white powers
67:56
and they were sent to the philippines
67:59
the philippines at the end of the 19th
68:01
century did not look like the
68:02
philippines you see today my friends
68:05
these black soldiers had a shock
68:08
what was the shock the indigenous people
68:11
they were sent to fight against to kill
68:14
to arrest them to jail for white power
68:17
very often were darker than they were
68:21
it traumatized and shocked them
68:24
bob marley notably commemorated that in
68:27
i think buffalo soldier where it’s not
68:30
to be linked in terms of this american
68:32
spanish war and the black experience in
68:34
that war
68:36
children born under slavery becoming
68:38
adults in post-slavery usa serving in
68:40
the us army sent to the philippines and
68:42
the shock of serving a white power
68:45
nation
68:46
to kill black people
68:52
a little bit kind of with the
68:54
muhammad ali
68:55
him pushing back against why are you
68:57
sending me to kill these people when
68:59
you guys are the ones like really
69:01
fighting against me
69:03
yeah that man i did not know that part
69:06
of it so things to look up and
69:09
is there a youtube video about that too
69:11
i saw you put the one
69:13
do you know if this that’s documented
69:15
somewhere i’m sure it is what his
69:18
resistance and a lot of people said
69:20
professionally as a boxer he was robbed
69:22
the best years of life but he didn’t
69:23
care about that he said why are you i
69:25
don’t i don’t have any war against a
69:27
viet cong that’s exactly what he said i
69:29
have no war against these people they
69:31
didn’t do nothing wrong to me that’s
69:33
what i wonder if that shock was
69:36
they see people that look like them
69:39
but then they’re sent there the killers
69:40
like why am i killing my brethren like
69:43
something
69:44
your mind just will like yeah
69:48
it can add to trauma 100
69:50
it can add to trauma
69:52
well gentlemen
69:54
rocked out of the house today i’d like
69:55
to say thank you so much for taking the
69:57
time as always ryan how can people get a
70:00
hold of you best way best way ah go to
70:04
our website
70:06
acbncanada.com uh if you need support
70:09
with your business we are happy to
70:12
hey fill out our form to let you know
70:14
what you let us know what you need and
70:16
then we will call you within 48 hours to
70:18
have a conversation and see how best we
70:21
can support and if you want to get in
70:23
contact with me directly
70:25
647-225-3309
70:29
add me to whatsapp send me a message and
70:31
yeah we shall chat
70:33
wonderful cesar
70:36
thank you dr vibe thank you brother ryan
70:38
thank you bia media you can reach me
70:41
rootsandculturecanada.com
70:44
and even better on facebook yes i
70:47
survived and i thought enough
70:49
i started another block
70:52
uh
70:53
arab religious extremists i have to
70:55
mention it
70:56
um but yes you can find me on facebook
71:01
r-i-m-y
71:03
emily and c musa i’m the only one
71:06
all right like to say thank you to both
71:08
you thank you everyone who watched the
71:10
conversation live on replay
71:12
mentioning leslie sophia
71:14
and others thank you if i didn’t mention
71:16
you it’s your head my head not
71:19
my head
71:20
not my heart all right so thank you so
71:22
much for supporting as always as always
71:24
i end off these conversations with this
71:26
live your life as a dream if you can
71:27
dream it you can make it sometimes you
71:29
have to get small to get stronger block
71:32
assumptions the name bigger and better
71:33
aim higher and wider love faith and
71:36
respect and remember to give yourselves
71:37
grace next week on block canada talking
71:40
scheduled is the deputy mayor of
71:43
shelburne ontario steve anderson has
71:45
written a great book about his life
71:47
story and journey so please come by and
71:50
check it out and please follow the dr
71:53
vibe show whether on facebook or on
71:55
youtube we finally hit over 700 youtube
71:58
subscribers
71:59
so that’s a
72:01
huge accomplishment but we want to get
72:03
the message out to more and more people
72:05
and one of the advantages when you
72:06
subscribe to me either on facebook or on
72:08
youtube you get notified when the up
72:10
next upcoming epic conversation is being
72:12
held
72:13
like to say thank you also to be ia
72:15
media for the great production god bless
72:17
peace you all keep the faith and walk
72:19
good
72:27
[Music]
73:11
bye

