Black Canadians: The Education System, Purple Shirt Day, and Remembrace Day

00:01

lots of things works uh

00:03

since the last show two weeks ago had a

00:06

lot of conferences uh presentations and

00:08

also training

00:10

to senior leaders these senior leaders

00:12

in different sectors

00:14

uh truly advancing the issues that we

00:16

talk about regarding equity diversity

00:18

and inclusivity and now is

00:21

sharing

00:22

african

00:24

black wisdom

00:26

african black philosophy

00:29

because um and i mean we’re going to

00:31

talk about some important topics before

00:34

we talk about important topics yes true

00:36

but always important to bring

00:38

that black angle that pan-africanist

00:41

angle uh in terms of the realities and

00:44

the lived experiences of black people

00:45

worldwide so thanks for having me as

00:47

always

00:48

my pleasure and i hope the party doesn’t

00:50

get too loud downstairs

00:55

uh

00:56

peters is here with her children and uh

00:58

you know they’re having fun with our

01:00

daughter yes

01:01

wonderful

01:02

good stuff good stuff also with us today

01:05

ryan p ryan knight of the african

01:09

canadian business network and also my

01:12

co-host monday and friday mornings 9 a.m

01:14

on the morning vibe what is going on

01:16

ryan

01:18

things are good pleasure to be here

01:20

gentlemen always you dr vibe looking

01:23

forward to monday um yeah this weekend

01:26

has been

01:26

quite relaxing but we also did game

01:29

night acbn’s first ever game night so

01:31

for those that don’t know uh the cash

01:34

flow game

01:35

created by the guy

01:37

robert

01:38

yes that wrote rich dad poor dad so it

01:41

was cool to just get a few people in the

01:44

community together and play a game and

01:46

change our mindset around how we uh

01:49

deal with money and think about money so

01:51

that was cool cool well good to have you

01:54

on good to have you on as always got to

01:56

give a big shout out today before we go

01:58

03:05

so let’s get to our conversation topics

03:08

today and i’m looking forward and we’re

03:10

going to start off our first

03:11

conversation and cesar we want you to

03:12

leave this because you brought it to the

03:14

digital platform purple day you’re

03:16

wearing a purple shirt tell us the

03:19

significance in the background of purple

03:21

day

03:22

thank you so much for bringing this

03:23

important topic so

03:26

october we are in november but uh

03:28

october is child abuse uh awareness

03:32

month but of course we do understand

03:35

just like black history month in

03:37

february black history is every day

03:39

child abuse

03:41

in terms of perpetration but as well

03:44

awareness and prevention must be every

03:46

day

03:47

um this great initiative uh that really

03:51

comes in the canadian context

03:53

notably in light of the abuse of

03:57

so many

03:58

indigenous children

04:00

so when we talk about

04:03

you know some people in notably media

04:04

talking about the discovery of anmar

04:07

graves

04:08

that is a fallacy it is not a discovery

04:11

it has been known for a long time

04:13

indigenous people have been talking

04:15

about it for a long time it just

04:17

happened

04:18

right now notably yes we have to see it

04:21

with media that uh the rediscovery of

04:25

the public uh conversation about them is

04:29

bringing a greater awareness regarding

04:31

the topic of

04:33

abuse towards children

04:35

and when we talk about abuse towards

04:37

children too often

04:38

who tends to be forgotten out of the

04:40

conversation our children are black

04:42

children

04:44

it’s too easy to think in terms of abuse

04:46

of our black children in terms of uh

04:48

the school system and notably the school

04:51

to prison pipeline where too many of our

04:54

teenagers end up in jail

04:57

for information

04:59

uh as we live in a western country

05:01

canada another western country called

05:04

australia is a leading country in the

05:07

incarceration of children

05:09

uh in the age of eight um nine and ten

05:12

year olds and what those who do those

05:14

children tend to be

05:16

aborigines slash black indigenous

05:19

children australia

05:21

so i think it’s very important that we

05:23

do have this conversation

05:25

we do bring that awareness and

05:27

prevention because

05:29

and i say this of course with all my

05:31

pan-africanist love to all my black

05:33

brothers and sisters all our black

05:36

families

05:37

however

05:39

however

05:40

we cannot always look and point the

05:42

finger at the system no at the

05:47

mean or evil white people because that

05:49

is a lie

05:50

the abuse of black children too often

05:53

more often than not start in our black

05:56

families

05:57

it starts in the families of too many

05:59

black parents who are carrying the scars

06:02

of their own education

06:04

by parents who are still marked by the

06:07

scars of

06:08

slavery colonization and systemic racism

06:12

the logic of tough love that we have in

06:14

too many of our black families

06:16

leads to

06:18

too often disciplined that comes with a

06:21

belt

06:22

that is a problem i understand and i’m

06:25

not saying this because i’m a new father

06:27

and you here i am becoming sensitive no

06:31

it’s abuse

06:33

it’s abuse that

06:35

from

06:36

healing our children

06:38

this is not about raising them

06:40

white no it becomes abuse there are

06:42

other ways of discipline there are other

06:44

ways to notably pass on that affection

06:47

with our children

06:49

so that they don’t become scarred and

06:51

when i say scarred i don’t just mean in

06:53

terms of like

06:54

scars on the skin

06:56

i don’t even just mean in terms of

06:59

something that we see too often in our

07:01

black communities aka hyperemotivity

07:04

impulsivity i mean lack of trust

07:08

lack of trust in terms of one another

07:11

lack of trust in terms of even

07:13

something

07:14

as

07:15

remotely as we don’t often think of as

07:18

black people mean mugging one another on

07:20

the street because too often we grew up

07:23

in households of survival

07:26

socio-economic survival yes but

07:28

emotional and psycho-emotional and

07:31

affectionate survival where abuse

07:35

becomes visible but is too often

07:37

invisible and its cars are children i

07:41

put a link

07:43

i hope uh

07:45

uh our brother uh look of bi media is

07:47

gonna put the link but it’s important to

07:49

understand that when we see the negative

07:51

statistics so very purposefully i put an

07:54

american link just because it’s easier

07:55

to find but this these are true uh

07:58

whether we look at the us canada brazil

08:02

uh france the uk and australia

08:06

the abuse that go on in too many black

08:09

homes

08:10

tend to be hidden under

08:12

the system you know the abuse from the

08:16

white systemic white and arab by the way

08:18

white and arab systemic racist system

08:21

but also under religion

08:23

also under

08:25

we know this too often and not to be

08:26

black families

08:29

when a child tends to misbehave we tend

08:32

to think of

08:33

the devil the satan the demon and we

08:36

tend to hit that child to be harder when

08:39

a child uh would tend to manifest what

08:43

some people would call gay tendencies or

08:45

lesbian tendencies uh you know these

08:48

type of

08:49

corrective methods

08:51

that just propagate

08:54

hatred

08:56

that propagate pain

08:58

that propagate the very fact of

09:01

why we wonder later that we have so many

09:04

black adults

09:05

men and women will tend to be failures

09:09

in communication

09:11

failures in empathy towards our own

09:15

you will see very often black people be

09:18

very understanding towards the white

09:20

person the white latino

09:24

you know give excuses to other

09:26

communities but be extremely harsh

09:28

towards our own

09:30

that’s bad but also

09:33

the abuse in terms of alcohol

09:35

consumption

09:37

recreational and hard drugs in our

09:39

communities

09:41

self-harm

09:44

and taboo topic in our black community

09:46

suicide

09:48

people don’t just accidentally commit

09:50

suicide people don’t wake up one day

09:52

desiring to see

09:54

whether there really is a heaven or you

09:56

know why jesus after they kill

09:58

themselves no

10:00

years of abuse the depression the

10:02

anxiety

10:03

that becomes so much linked to the

10:06

psycho-emotional

10:08

pressures of surviving

10:10

in a society of systemic racism that too

10:13

often

10:14

parents

10:16

black parents and black adults

10:18

throw towards children that too often

10:21

are unprotected and it’s important to

10:24

remember this

10:25

it’s not talked enough from the news

10:27

when there’s a white child goes missing

10:29

we hear about it to no end so many black

10:32

children go missing

10:34

so many black children are killed and as

10:36

i’m saying that and allow me to finish

10:38

here because i want to make sure my

10:40

brother and your doctor get to speak on

10:42

this

10:44

let us remember what just happened uh

10:46

actually on october 27th the arrest that

10:50

happened in texas

10:52

a white male

10:54

and his black girlfriend were arrested

10:57

because they beat to death one of the

11:00

black children in the house

11:02

a year before and they left the child

11:05

body rocked in the house

11:08

and they let the three other kids

11:10

starve and fence for themselves to the

11:13

point where

11:14

the oldest was begging for food

11:18

to

11:19

neighbors

11:20

until he could no longer and he called

11:22

9-1-1

11:24

this is not a horror story on netflix

11:27

this is not some stephen king book

11:29

yes it is extreme but behind that

11:32

extreme example

11:34

there are too many abuses that go on and

11:36

too many of our black children

11:38

just as indigenous children but they’re

11:40

getting the spotlight too many of our

11:43

black children

11:45

that are abused

11:46

in silence and too often we shove it

11:49

under the rug

11:50

in the name of survival making them

11:52

tougher resilience

11:55

i know we create broken adults

11:58

as our great leader frederick douglass

12:00

said

12:01

in the 19th century

12:03

it is easier

12:05

to repair children

12:08

it is easier sorry it is easier to shape

12:11

children than to repair broken adults

12:14

allow me to leave it there for now

12:17

ryan

12:19

i i’m because as i’m listening

12:22

i start to think none of this is new so

12:26

in between i mean even before we came on

12:28

you had talked about you had been to

12:30

different conferences and

12:32

there’s a lot of talk about this topic

12:35

and i wanted to ask you like out of what

12:37

you’ve been seeing

12:39

what specifically is missing like at

12:41

these conferences what commitments are

12:43

made that would

12:45

make you feel like we’re on the right

12:47

path and what is missing that would

12:50

start to curb some of these um

12:51

statistics that we’re seeing coming out

12:54

over and over again

12:56

i think uh

12:58

i don’t want to necessarily say what is

13:00

missing but i think it comes a lot from

13:02

us

13:03

we have a sense of shame and taboo

13:07

and not wanting to speak up publicly of

13:09

our issues

13:10

but expect that it will be solved by

13:12

someone else or solved in the church or

13:15

in the mosque or that basically we can

13:18

just

13:19

pray it away hope it away etc so too

13:22

often one of the things that happens so

13:24

to give an example regarding mental

13:26

health

13:27

too often what happened is that

13:29

we tend to push the issue until it blows

13:31

up

13:32

whether it be rari or kisha

13:36

they’re suffering we know the suffering

13:39

but too often what do we do

13:41

we laugh we make jokes we basically

13:44

you know think it’s gonna go away it’s a

13:46

summer thing it’s growing up thing it’s

13:49

this and that and that and that and yet

13:51

the behavior of one of our own

13:54

children but also adults if you are

13:56

honest

13:57

it’s very indicative that there’s

13:59

something wrong going on in that child

14:03

in that young adult in that full adult

14:06

life

14:07

and sometimes i read a great uh

14:10

expression um on facebook last week not

14:13

this

14:14

week i’d rather take the time to listen

14:17

to your story than to attend your

14:20

funeral

14:21

it’s very important and when i say

14:23

funeral

14:24

i’m not just thinking in terms of

14:25

suicide

14:26

as black people it’s easy to point to

14:28

white people and talk about

14:30

school shooting and serial killers

14:33

but as black people

14:35

even our young

14:37

our teenagers our young adults will go

14:39

into gangs and commit murders

14:42

in toronto montreal and we know there

14:44

are gang stories

14:46

ottawa but as well in the states

14:48

they tend to come from broken homes that

14:51

have created broken children will become

14:54

broken adults

14:56

this is abuse abused

14:59

yeah this is where i’d want to push back

15:01

a little bit because at the beginning

15:03

you said you don’t feel like anything’s

15:05

missing but as you were talking you

15:07

mentioned

15:09

we’re pushing stuff to the side we need

15:11

to talk through what we’re working on

15:14

there’s a lot there’s always a saying it

15:15

takes a village to raise a child but

15:17

when things are going wrong who do we

15:19

talk to like we don’t have a plan as a

15:22

black community to say

15:24

this child whenever a child is born

15:27

we must create a plan around that child

15:29

to say we want to guarantee this child

15:31

success so that’s what i would say is

15:33

missing is that we don’t have a

15:35

community plan so all parents we’re just

15:38

winging it and it’s like

15:40

we wing it in our own way we’re running

15:42

our household as best we can dr vibe

15:45

always talks about the three things the

15:47

trauma repetition and symbolism yes but

15:50

dealing with trauma

15:52

we are just doing that repetitive

15:54

conferences talking about what’s

15:56

happening we can research it to death

15:58

there’s phds given out just talking

16:01

about social issues and child abuse but

16:04

in the article or the link that you had

16:06

put up

16:07

one of the main issues is

16:09

uh the child side was it

16:12

like in canada it’d be cis but child

16:14

protective services in the us

16:17

they’re contributing almost 30

16:20

of the abuse

16:21

well when i look at that statistic i

16:24

would say okay

16:25

why are we

16:26

having to rely on a certain system

16:29

we don’t in our community have the

16:31

infrastructure and a lot of these people

16:34

that are paid very well to work on

16:36

social issues

16:37

have not left us with any infrastructure

16:40

to actually deal with the problem do we

16:42

have our own first response for

16:45

uh

16:46

like child issues we should have our own

16:48

black run cas so that if a parent’s

16:51

having issues we don’t have to go to the

16:53

traditional one that is flawed in a lot

16:56

of ways our sister janelle scarad just

16:59

got hired to the york cis and

17:02

we’re hoping that that allows it to get

17:04

on the right path

17:06

but really still she’s locked up in

17:08

their system and now she has to figure

17:10

out from the inside how to adjust it and

17:13

that’s gonna be a tall tale and as

17:16

community uh like community

17:18

organizations we have to support her as

17:20

best we can

17:21

but even better

17:22

if

17:23

we had the resources to now put together

17:26

our own ces and hire her so that parents

17:30

when something’s going wrong

17:31

we can now look to our own

17:33

uh system whatever we build and say you

17:36

know what i’m struggling is there

17:37

something that can be done

17:39

and then i feel like it would have a

17:41

better outcome than what we have and

17:43

again i’m just like spitballing but

17:46

i feel like i don’t have any

17:47

infrastructure brother ryan you are 100

17:50

right and i’m gonna i’m gonna admit it

17:52

to you

17:54

you actually read between the lines and

17:56

you went further because you actually

17:58

exposed what i didn’t want to mention i

18:00

did not want to talk about the cases

18:03

because it’s a system and i’m a director

18:06

in child welfare

18:08

right right and i didn’t want to mention

18:10

it because it is part of a system that

18:14

too unfortunately in terms of statistics

18:16

the disproportionalities and the

18:18

disparities do prove the ongoing legacy

18:22

of abuse towards indigenous and black

18:24

children right i didn’t want to mention

18:26

sister janelle in terms of yes

18:28

congratulations to her for becoming the

18:31

first black

18:33

woman executive director of the cas but

18:36

i didn’t want to mention it why

18:38

because to put on her the pressure of

18:40

success because nothing she’s black when

18:42

the same

18:44

agency was in the toronto star and

18:46

others due to so many failures

18:50

that’s why i was trying to say

18:53

that we already have it everything there

18:57

but are we willing to really look into

18:59

what we already have and you said it it

19:01

takes a village the village is there

19:04

there are people willing to look at the

19:05

village are people so if i give an

19:08

example as we are here right now on the

19:10

show

19:11

we should be having 200 300 8 000 10 000

19:15

black people listening having it in the

19:17

mind that dr vibe is a show for us blac

19:20

canada talking addresses our issues

19:22

where are the hundreds and thousands of

19:24

black people listening now as if we were

19:28

of the jewish community a very minority

19:30

in some country where we know this

19:33

anti-semitism

19:34

we would have a show with 10 000 or 20

19:36

thousand plus jewish viewers listening

19:39

to get tips in terms of how can we

19:41

become a stronger community and have

19:44

more solidarity to help one another at

19:46

the same time i wish brother warren was

19:49

here because brother warren actually

19:50

addresses this issue in terms of

19:52

bringing together blackmail together in

19:55

terms of like his barbershop talk series

19:58

but at the same time we have our sisters

20:01

we have our sisters like al jones doing

20:02

great work in nova scotia but to what

20:05

extent are people going to reach out to

20:07

them reach out to you reach out to me to

20:10

all of us

20:11

to see i mean i’m saying this

20:13

uh it’s my wife who

20:15

basically was telling me about this

20:17

yesterday we had a group of friends

20:19

and we were helping them with the

20:21

relationship issues

20:23

so there’s no child abuse here per se

20:25

but

20:26

this couple

20:28

as friends what are friends for if you

20:30

know there to listen to give advice but

20:33

at the same time what is a community for

20:35

if we are not looking out for our most

20:38

vulnerable ones who are our children and

20:40

our elderly people right

20:43

so our community is here we know our

20:45

community is here because

20:46

we see that black person walking on the

20:48

street and yet too often we are

20:50

dismissive

20:52

we mean mug

20:53

we basically look at them in terms of

20:56

how high am i on the scale ladder of

20:59

white success you see what i mean so

21:01

these become problems we have the

21:03

elements here we know more and more

21:06

about our history we know our leaders

21:08

they’re right here like i put a paint i

21:10

have a painting behind me it’s symbolism

21:13

but it’s symbolism that is concrete in

21:15

terms of from community leaders will

21:17

actually do the work i’m not talking

21:18

about community plans who basically pick

21:21

the community

21:23

name for us for themselves and not only

21:25

get fund money i’m talking about people

21:27

really doing the work i’m talking about

21:29

people who are not afraid of being black

21:33

we are not pandering to politics to

21:36

religion to

21:38

media we’ll have a true speech for our

21:42

people

21:43

they are here

21:45

we have to reach out to them

21:46

we don’t need to listen in a different

21:48

structure people love structures and

21:50

systems

21:51

but when you are a minority that is weak

21:53

in terms of your identity in terms of

21:55

spirituality in terms of socioeconomics

21:58

and therefore in terms of

22:00

infrastructures

22:02

by default

22:04

the dominant system will maintain its

22:06

power they will just put a black face to

22:08

tell you kambaya and everything’s all

22:11

good

22:12

100 and we’ve seen this play out over

22:15

the last 50 years

22:17

repetition over repetition a triggering

22:19

moment happens they create stop gap

22:22

programs and then another triggering

22:24

moment

22:25

no infrastructure really gets built and

22:27

like you said we have all of the pieces

22:30

that we need

22:32

so

22:33

pieces individually but it’s not like a

22:36

an actual cohesive

22:39

i was like macro level infrastructure i

22:41

always go back to infrastructure so

22:43

that’s where i feel like the resources

22:45

piece is missing because if we could

22:48

organize this

22:50

individual pieces and bring it together

22:52

and then when a child is born

22:54

as a as an entity we could go to that

22:57

parent and say what is the plan for your

22:59

child

23:00

whatever success looks like and now this

23:02

is the ecosystem that’s going to make

23:04

sure that that happens so

23:06

when they have questions they know

23:08

there’s somewhere to go to even we do

23:11

those check-ins the the story that

23:13

you’re telling about the parents that

23:15

beat the child to death and left the

23:16

others to fend for themselves

23:18

if a community was checking in

23:21

i don’t feel it would get to that point

23:23

you know like there’s no

23:24

we don’t take it upon ourselves to say

23:26

what is happening with our neighbor what

23:28

is happening with maybe even not in the

23:30

same city but just yeah this is not

23:32

exclusive to black people i just yeah

23:35

this is the community the society as

23:37

well please yes and that’s where

23:40

and hey if it’s resources that are

23:41

missing to organize ourselves i feel

23:44

like they’re at all these conferences

23:46

that i go to and typically when it’s

23:47

like in the social realm i’m more just

23:50

listening and an observer because i am a

23:53

black father husband with two children

23:56

so i want to see

23:58

what are the ideas of how to make this

24:00

as the best community possible

24:03

but typically i don’t hear any

24:05

commitments i always hear the

24:07

counterfeit yeses like yes no this is a

24:10

problem

24:11

yes we are going to do better yes we’ll

24:13

we’ll be more diverse in xyz

24:16

but and i’ll use economics for an

24:19

example so the federal government

24:21

they’re trying to support the black

24:23

community with their black

24:24

entrepreneurship program

24:26

300 million committed

24:28

and in that money there’s nothing to

24:31

build infrastructure if they took just

24:33

15 million of it and helped us create

24:36

our own financial institution

24:38

and then the rest of the 285 million was

24:42

housed in that uh bank

24:45

the leverage from that money and then

24:47

being able to lend against it would have

24:49

a way more profound ripple effect than

24:53

just saying here’s 300 million in

24:55

principle

24:56

still you have to go to the traditional

24:58

banks to get the money and when they

25:01

loan out the money the banks benefit so

25:03

what have they really built and then

25:06

when you ask the questions like okay

25:08

you know that sounds like you guys gave

25:10

us a plan 300 million here 30 million

25:13

to face to manage

25:15

can we do something different with it

25:17

and their answer is no they’re like

25:19

point blank

25:20

this is what the money is for you cannot

25:23

even come back with a counter offer of

25:26

what would be better for the community

25:29

even though they did consultations

25:31

across canada and in their own report

25:35

there were recommendations to use the

25:37

money differently than what they had

25:38

proposed and they chose to just stick to

25:41

their own um

25:42

stick to their own agenda so the

25:44

consultations were useless because they

25:47

didn’t use the recommendations it was

25:49

all just symbolism for them to show that

25:51

they’re doing something and listening oh

25:55

man

25:56

my fingers are going to get tired

25:57

talking about the government so now yeah

26:00

they do all that to say

26:03

this is the way that we want you to

26:04

spend the money and that and i see it in

26:07

the social sector but because i’m not in

26:09

it i don’t feel like i can speak to it

26:11

as directly as you could

26:13

i i just want to jump in just for a

26:14

second this is great conversation in

26:17

regards to

26:19

the whole issue

26:22

should we have a system where we look

26:24

after our own children

26:27

i will say yes

26:29

and then i will go back to what brother

26:30

ryan was saying but dr vav yes we should

26:34

but

26:35

if we were to receive money from the

26:38

federal or provincial governments that

26:41

include establishment of infrastructures

26:44

run and led by our own what would that

26:46

do that would make us

26:48

less to no subservient of the same

26:51

systems of power in place so it becomes

26:55

not to the interest and this is the

26:57

reason why this is not

26:59

accidental the the report itself we say

27:04

the solution is for people to become

27:07

self-independent in terms of having

27:09

their own infrastructures that they run

27:10

themselves but in order for that to

27:12

happen you need to have a community that

27:15

is strong regarding its identity and yet

27:18

we have too many black people whose

27:20

sense of value is kind of uh i take a

27:23

brother uh ice cube track no vaseline

27:27

aka the value is to be next to white

27:30

people

27:31

right

27:32

in terms of the acceptability of white

27:34

people aka to be called him or to be

27:37

steve herco and

27:39

or be white passing

27:41

a lack of spirituality aka

27:44

90 plus percent of black people in the

27:46

world

27:47

as we live today the studies in terms of

27:49

world religions speak that ninety

27:51

percent of black people in the world

27:53

ascribe to religions where they are seen

27:55

as inferiors

27:57

gods prophet messiahs don’t look like

27:59

them aka christianity islam and hinduism

28:02

as a mainstream religion and judaism

28:05

and religion that was given to them that

28:08

were in the beginning to them right that

28:10

were imposed with them we know very well

28:12

you know roots

28:13

my name is kunta kinte you shall call

28:16

yourself toby eventually in order to

28:19

stay alive call yourself toby as the

28:21

woman told them

28:23

so this is the reality but we don’t have

28:25

to scrap to that i give my conferences

28:27

and trainings to senior leaders worrying

28:30

my identity in full display they

28:33

understand they know it they’re not

28:35

they’re not running away they’re not

28:36

thinking i’m gonna tie them to a tree

28:38

and set them on fire like some

28:41

hollywood movie may have shown them

28:42

about africans eating white people no

28:45

exactly things have changed

28:47

we need to build a community from our

28:48

own because our failure our ongoing

28:51

failure as a group it’s not the failure

28:54

of ryan it’s not the failure of doctor

28:56

vibe or of bi media or of xyz community

29:00

leader out there

29:01

it’s a collective failure where

29:05

when you succeed as a black person even

29:07

if you’re a billionaire like kanye west

29:09

jay-z

29:10

byron

29:12

the richest black man in the world you

29:14

are still sing poor

29:16

versus when you are of certain other

29:18

identities as jewish and chinese you can

29:21

be poor

29:22

but black people will free you because

29:23

you’re feeling

29:25

and white people and arab will fear if

29:28

not respect you because they know you

29:30

have the backing of a bigger and

29:32

stronger community behind you

29:34

our children and elderly people end up

29:36

being the ones suffering from our

29:39

collective failure not an individual

29:41

failure

29:43

failure that’s just that i think that’s

29:45

a really political statement i think

29:47

it’s a really yeah nice very good way to

29:50

start off and yes with the purple day we

29:52

we and and i agree with you cesar we

29:55

have just we as a environment have to

29:57

look at how we’ve treated our own

30:00

children and how we were treated as

30:02

children also because it’s systemic and

30:05

it’s not systemic from the culture

30:07

systemic within our own

30:10

yes yes

30:11

within our own not from the outsiders so

30:14

yes there are organizations that have

30:16

questionable practices like cas towards

30:19

black children but we have questionable

30:21

practices to our own children

30:24

absolutely

30:26

no white person comes into a white

30:28

no white person comes into a black home

30:30

and say beat your kid

30:33

they don’t

30:34

every time this is not two million years

30:36

ago there comes a point we have to stop

30:38

saying the white people the arab people

30:41

the slavery the colonization absolutely

30:42

those are still impacts like doctor joy

30:45

de grace wrote post-traumatic slave

30:47

syndrome just like franz fanon wrote

30:49

about uh the wretched of the earth and

30:52

black skin white mask absolutely those

30:54

are still impacts

30:56

but it comes a point of accountability

30:58

in terms of saying

30:59

hey you know what

31:01

pops and mom treated me a certain way i

31:04

see the consequences on me

31:06

maybe i need therapy

31:07

maybe i need someone like dr vibe ryan

31:10

sister l sister uh

31:13

whoever i need warren

31:15

maybe i need a sister a brother someone

31:18

looks like me to unpack so that i can

31:21

become like a better human to my

31:23

children

31:24

leslie mcewen our own systemic problems

31:27

agreed and leslie i’d love you to touch

31:29

base with me because i know you’re part

31:30

of an organization of black therapists i

31:33

was on their website the other day and i

31:36

would love to get a represent from that

31:38

organization on black canada talking as

31:41

soon as possible because there are

31:44

many i’m getting to the point in my

31:47

journey that every black person needs a

31:49

therapist i’m getting to that point

31:52

and we need we need the organization

31:54

you’re a part of leslie to come on and

31:56

talk about it so people across our

31:58

country black people need to know about

32:01

this uh

32:03

next comment sophia jacob

32:05

you know us it would be good to have our

32:07

own infrastructure however we must

32:09

resource it and fund it with our own

32:11

dollars or else it won’t have a full say

32:13

on what happens before this even happen

32:16

we must look in with ourselves and start

32:18

a healing process absolutely so ryan you

32:21

i know you’re glad

32:22

yeah you got a last comment we’ll move

32:24

on to the next conversation yeah so when

32:26

and this comes up a lot especially when

32:28

i talk about resourcing our own

32:29

infrastructure

32:31

the inf the system that’s in place right

32:34

now is already funded with our dollars

32:37

so if we collectively

32:40

decided that our money that we’re

32:42

already paying to the government through

32:43

our taxes

32:45

instead of going to the current broken

32:47

cas i’m using them as an example

32:50

we want to divert it to a new entity

32:52

that is black run black owned and black

32:54

serving that

32:56

so

32:57

my thought process is if we are running

32:59

our entity yes there’s going to have pro

33:02

there’s going to be problems

33:03

but

33:04

it’s our problems to now analyze and

33:07

then do better right now we have a

33:10

system that is external to us

33:12

that has problems and the only way we

33:14

can fix it is begging them to do better

33:17

i would rather have control of our

33:19

destiny to say you know what we’re going

33:21

to work through 50 years from now it’s

33:23

going to be something that we can be

33:24

proud of but it’s going to take time to

33:27

get there and patience

33:30

we’ve had enough patience with the

33:31

current cas or whoever entity you want

33:34

to appoint there we’ve given them time

33:37

and they’re getting our money already

33:38

through the government i say let’s

33:40

divert it and hey

33:42

things can be done parallel a lot of

33:44

times you get

33:46

distracted with the defund the police

33:48

because of the the language that they

33:50

use

33:51

this is not about defunding cas and now

33:55

creating something new

33:56

it’s while cas is running we want to

33:59

also build our own thing and i believe

34:02

our thing will be better than this thing

34:04

eventually that we can just con take

34:07

care of our stuff ourselves but until

34:10

you give us that space

34:12

every time i talk to an mp

34:14

and we get to the point where i’m asking

34:16

okay so what dollars will you put into

34:18

us building our infrastructure oh you

34:20

know

34:21

we have to make sure we do it right

34:24

we don’t want to give money and then

34:26

something goes wrong i was like no no no

34:28

no

34:29

jewish communities you give them money

34:30

they do program they fall flat on their

34:32

face and they get money again to try

34:34

again what are you talking about you

34:36

can’t get it wrong with the black

34:38

community give us space to fail to and

34:41

learn

34:42

they just it’s a weird

34:44

dynamic the way that the government

34:46

treats us it’s part of the system

34:48

criticism and at the same time yes but

34:50

at the same time when talking about

34:51

accountability and i say this very often

34:54

because this is a model that i use in

34:56

terms of roots and culture canada as

34:59

president

35:00

if black people gave 10

35:03

of either the salary or even 10

35:06

of something that they earned like

35:08

contract notably black professionals

35:11

into the community organization

35:13

organizations they would not need to be

35:16

funded

35:17

from the same institutions and the same

35:19

systems that do practice entire black

35:22

racism

35:24

this is what we do so ten percent i give

35:26

ten percent ten percent of my contracts

35:27

go go back to my organization

35:30

10

35:31

yes

35:32

instead of wasting it into you know the

35:34

church the mosque and you know

35:36

entertainment i’m not bashing them i’m

35:39

just calling you what it is because what

35:41

do you think the jewish and chinese

35:42

community they do

35:44

all right let’s move on to our next

35:46

conversation piece and let’s lean i did

35:48

get your message so i’m looking forward

35:50

to hearing from you our next and this

35:52

segways nicely into our next

35:53

conversation piece

35:55

black canadians in the education system

35:57

so ryan we’ll let you lead on this

35:59

conversation piece go ahead

36:01

and hey it’s not because i am no expert

36:04

in the education system actually i would

36:07

love to do a shout out to you a

36:09

colleague of mine danielle dowdy that’s

36:11

been in here brampton peel and really

36:13

fighting hard and among

36:16

there’s a slew of people fighting like

36:18

the um the issues in our education

36:20

system

36:20

but

36:21

my observation is

36:24

i think like we’re oh the repetition

36:27

it’s like the ndp uh the provincial ndp

36:31

calls a town hall last week about the

36:34

racist acts happening uh in the

36:36

different school boards i think a

36:38

teacher showed up a halloween party and

36:40

blackface

36:41

teachers are tying up students with

36:43

masking tape and putting them in the

36:45

closet as punishment

36:47

so

36:48

what progress have we made and this is

36:50

where i go back to talking about

36:52

infrastructure for two reasons one

36:55

if we had our own black led black

36:58

surveying black run uh school board

37:02

we would be able to have better

37:03

conversations with the current school

37:05

boards because right now we’re all just

37:07

like the participants

37:09

begging the

37:11

the masters or the powers that be to be

37:13

better and we’re seeing over the last

37:16

like decades at least

37:18

it’s not getting better and every report

37:21

that comes out like

37:23

says the same thing so

37:25

again like i said should we divert money

37:27

from something that’s broken to help us

37:30

build our own so that’s one piece but

37:32

the other piece around infrastructure is

37:34

the current system we can’t get rid of

37:37

the bad players i can’t understand

37:40

when a teacher

37:42

cold-blooded

37:44

like deliberately

37:46

either their acts racist or acts

37:48

unethical or like puts children and at

37:51

harm

37:52

we can’t get rid of these people

37:54

and so we’re really stuck with all these

37:56

bad players i just asked the question

37:59

what progress have we made and again

38:02

could we not start building our own

38:04

infrastructure so at least our parents

38:06

have options and we’re not just stuck

38:08

with this uh school board wherever you

38:11

might be tdsb york peel

38:14

the stories just keep coming

38:19

i would basically uh say that when we

38:22

talk about the

38:24

education system in black canadians

38:28

as one who

38:31

is uh

38:32

privy to giving conferences on racism in

38:35

high schools

38:37

and as well who actually is an equity

38:41

trainer

38:42

to senior leaders in the education

38:44

system

38:46

i must mention the fact that

38:50

it is all part of ongoing systemic

38:52

criticism i don’t think i’m surprising

38:53

anyone and too often the notion just as

38:56

we’re just talking in terms of cas

38:59

and having sister janelle being uh

39:01

becoming executive director at york

39:04

the putting of a black face in the

39:06

leadership just as of even black

39:08

teachers

39:10

it doesn’t change really the reality

39:13

beyond the symbolism and the importance

39:15

of representation

39:16

the issues are uh embedded deep in terms

39:20

of the fabric of this society i’m

39:21

purposely saying something general

39:24

because it’s important that we remember

39:25

this in terms of dismantling it our

39:28

brother malcolm x uh

39:31

notably said

39:32

uh

39:33

talked about you know having our

39:35

children being educated by the enemy

39:37

don’t get me wrong this was before he

39:39

did his pilgrimage when he thought all

39:41

white people were evil and going to hell

39:43

whatever whatever so i’m not here saying

39:47

simply being white makes one an enemy of

39:49

the black community what we’re talking

39:51

about is the systems of oppression upon

39:54

blacks and as such i go back to what

39:56

brother ryan was saying in terms of the

39:58

infrastructure but also in terms of what

40:00

i was saying in terms of the

40:01

accountability of the black community

40:03

these systems will not change unless

40:06

there’s a power struggle that happens

40:08

that that power struggle cannot wait

40:10

uh two or three decades uh when in terms

40:13

of demographics africa becomes the most

40:16

populated place in the world and we have

40:18

like ten times more black people here

40:20

that’s what we should be waiting for we

40:22

should be active right now

40:24

in ensuring that

40:26

black parents attend the parents

40:29

teachers meetings

40:30

we should be active now in making sure

40:33

that we do have black community

40:35

organizations that attend as region

40:39

culture canada does that attend

40:41

what happens in the school system the

40:43

school console where our black children

40:46

are present and at the same time black

40:48

parents know there is a black community

40:51

organization nearby that when there’s an

40:53

issue at school you can call cesar you

40:56

can call ryan you can call dr vaughn you

40:58

can call l you can’t call xyz person to

41:02

represent you

41:03

if you don’t have the language if you

41:06

fear that your immigration status may be

41:09

an issue if you fear that your education

41:13

level

41:14

makes you intimidated to confront the

41:16

school authority

41:18

because too often and i have to say this

41:21

not in defense of the school system

41:22

please don’t get me wrong i have to say

41:25

this in terms of the reality on the

41:27

ground

41:28

very often what happens in these cases

41:29

of racism in schools are not so much

41:32

necessarily that the teacher per se is

41:34

racist

41:35

but the miscommunication and the

41:37

misunderstanding that occur from the

41:39

from the reality of the situation

41:42

make it that it becomes a racist

41:44

situation

41:45

i gave a very simple example that

41:47

happened in a school here

41:49

in um

41:50

in more than one school so i’m thinking

41:52

right now about an english and a french

41:54

school

41:55

two schools two high schools

41:57

uh one in the east one in the west of

41:59

ottawa so these children

42:03

they speak english they speak french two

42:04

different schools

42:05

and yet very similar situation of

42:08

disturbance

42:10

by black students

42:12

in the english school the teacher was

42:13

white in the french school the teacher

42:15

was black

42:16

a haitian brother

42:18

disturbed by the children

42:20

mr cesar me coming to give a conference

42:23

on racism

42:24

and i had a direct conversation with the

42:27

children

42:28

of teenagers

42:29

in front of the white peers and guess

42:31

what happened

42:33

they were just looking for attention

42:35

because they don’t get valued enough

42:37

academically

42:39

they don’t get valued enough

42:40

academically and too often their own

42:43

parents they expect that

42:45

80 90

42:47

a and a plus grades

42:49

but i know that happened to the

42:50

homeworks

42:52

these black children who don’t know each

42:54

other in two different parts of the city

42:57

will speak french speak english

43:00

they said the same thing

43:02

the conference on racism

43:05

had the 30 minutes conversation

43:08

them me and the white students listening

43:11

in shock why because therefore they were

43:13

just stupid therefore they were just

43:14

trying to be funny therefore they were

43:16

just acting like some rapper or whatever

43:19

some athlete

43:21

and they suddenly had this vision into

43:24

too many black homes where

43:26

our children become victims of racism

43:28

and i don’t want to necessarily say

43:30

everything is because of the black

43:31

parents no but our children become

43:34

victims of racism

43:35

because too often our black parents are

43:38

missing at the table are missing and

43:40

advocating for the children are missing

43:42

and bringing along the black community

43:45

leader that can give them voice that can

43:48

stand up for them i’ve had in giving

43:51

conferences of racism to our children

43:53

i’ve had black teenagers

43:55

12 to 19 years old

43:57

cry

43:58

at the powerlessness of their parents

44:01

in light of situations of racism that

44:03

they go through in schools

44:06

i’m being very serious

44:08

it becomes a problem these schools are

44:11

systematically designed

44:14

not for our children

44:16

1983 last segregated school

44:20

in canada 1983 this is not in black and

44:24

white

44:25

this is not somewhere in the usa with

44:27

the transportation and joe biden signing

44:30

here or there no this is right here in

44:32

canada 1983 a year before trailer

44:38

so this is a matter of system but we

44:40

need to have our people represent i

44:42

cannot be here giving this

44:45

lecture regarding racism in the

44:46

education system

44:48

addressing the fact that it’s not enough

44:49

to put a black face as a principal as a

44:52

teacher or even on the school council

44:55

board whatever

44:57

and myself become a parent who is not

45:00

present at the parent-teacher meetings

45:03

i’m already advocating for our children

45:05

i’m advocating for our families

45:07

i do get calls i get calls from uh

45:10

last week

45:11

a black somali a veiled woman

45:14

calling me to step up

45:16

to advocate for her uh disabled child

45:20

in a situation that’s been going on for

45:22

three years

45:26

and it was such an important point that

45:28

you mentioned around

45:29

the parents having an entity to be able

45:32

to call

45:33

to just

45:34

give them leverage give them the right

45:36

terminology the language because when

45:38

the parent peel feels powerless

45:42

that now the because the child is

45:44

looking at their parents like they’re

45:45

superheroes

45:46

yet dealing with the school

45:48

you see your parent like just freeze up

45:51

and not even listen to you or not even

45:54

believe you and what you’re saying

45:55

because they’re taking the teacher’s

45:57

side so many dynamics and a lot of times

46:00

if they had a bit of um

46:03

it’s almost like uh not an army but

46:06

ammunition to use like listen i can call

46:09

because and what triggered in my mind i

46:11

remember hearing about

46:13

an organization i believe they’re in

46:15

hamilton that when and it’s for autistic

46:17

children so if there’s an issue with the

46:19

autistic child

46:21

the school does not call the parent to

46:23

come in and try to figure out what’s

46:25

going on they call this organization

46:28

and the organization comes and sees it

46:30

because they’re like behavioral

46:31

therapists so they see if they can work

46:33

with the child and get them to

46:35

you know calm down and get back to

46:37

school

46:38

but for us in our community if we get

46:40

that call and we have to leave work

46:43

then we come in we don’t know what to do

46:45

because

46:47

the child is something happened and you

46:49

don’t know and as a parent you just feel

46:51

like i’m failing my child i don’t know

46:53

what to do so you take them home now you

46:55

have to stay home the ripple effect just

46:57

becomes too much to handle

46:59

but that idea of where you’re talking

47:01

about having that entity to be able to

47:04

call

47:05

goes back to that infrastructure where

47:07

like the first responses in our

47:09

community are missing and i feel like if

47:11

we could build those even if they start

47:13

small

47:14

like you said if it’s me if it’s dr vibe

47:17

if it’s you

47:18

just a couple people to be on call for

47:22

certain things

47:23

that i feel like would go a long way and

47:26

yeah to be the part a part of something

47:28

like that would be amazing allow me to

47:30

add something very important brother

47:32

ryan and dr vibe

47:34

in terms of the

47:36

pervasiveness of racism in the education

47:39

system

47:40

it’s very important for our listeners to

47:43

understand this and i’m speaking here

47:46

in terms of real case scenarios

47:49

so now we understand there is the link

47:53

in terms of the school to prison

47:55

pipeline

47:57

but there is another link that we must

47:58

understand

48:01

and i give the i mean it doesn’t have to

48:03

be the only example but it’s a classic

48:05

example of

48:06

the caribbean or african

48:09

migrant

48:10

what comes to canada

48:12

the us uk or france

48:16

they’re not fluent in english or french

48:19

in terms of as it’s spoken here

48:22

the child growing up here becomes more

48:25

fluent or even born here

48:28

in some cases the child becomes a

48:31

translator to the parents

48:34

when a case of racism occurs

48:37

the powerlessness of the parents who

48:40

let’s be fair

48:42

our black parents very often are in

48:44

survival mode they’re trying to survive

48:47

this system

48:48

but one of the things that happened in

48:50

terms of the pervasiveness of racism not

48:52

only the education

48:54

sector so we have to understand adults

48:56

go to work children go to school that’s

48:59

like kind of the work area

49:02

it becomes often a disintegration of

49:04

respect and value in the relationship

49:07

between parent and child because some of

49:10

our children not all some of our

49:12

children

49:13

in seeing the powerlessness of the

49:15

parents come to

49:18

become convinced

49:20

school is useless

49:21

my parents don’t have my back they can’t

49:24

protect me

49:25

why am i even trying to succeed when

49:28

they keep reminding me that i’m only

49:29

good at becoming a um whatever some

49:33

musician athlete or go do some um

49:37

you know some some low-paying job

49:40

the sense of value

49:43

in terms of the destruction

49:46

of the psycho-emotional well-being of

49:48

the black child

49:49

in terms of things that they can’t

49:51

understand we’re talking about children

49:53

but not to be teenagers we don’t have

49:55

all the context of the ramifications to

49:57

understand your parent is not abandoning

49:59

you your parent might come from a

50:01

country where hey the teacher has all

50:03

the authority and whoa you’re telling me

50:05

a white teacher

50:06

of course they must be right how can a

50:08

white teacher possibly be wrong you know

50:10

we coming from colonial systems where

50:12

well i mean

50:14

you know the mr smee for madame julie

50:17

of course they’re right like you know

50:19

i’m not going to school i don’t need to

50:21

go to advocate for you wrong

50:23

we need change type of patterns of

50:26

faking

50:27

because it destroys our youth

50:29

and it deserves our young adults in

50:31

terms of them not valuing the education

50:33

when they see too often the plight that

50:36

occurs

50:39

right anything else you want to add

50:41

no i mean yeah

50:43

i just want to get that off my chest

50:45

i appreciate the conversation but yeah i

50:48

feel like hey if the next uh black can

50:51

of talking you can bring somebody that

50:53

has a bit more expertise to replace me

50:56

to talk about education and be with

50:57

caesar i’d be happy to listen and just

51:00

see

51:01

what puzzle piece i play that i can

51:03

support what needs to be done in the

51:05

education system you

51:07

i think just uh to close this part of

51:09

the conversation i think you mentioned

51:11

at the beginning daniel dowdy we need

51:13

more daniel dowdies 100 and we also need

51:17

our environment whether you have

51:20

children or not

51:21

to get some skin in the game

51:24

very true you know

51:26

like showing up at the pga meetings

51:28

because things can’t be so good that

51:30

parents aren’t showing up at pta

51:32

meetings

51:34

unless you’re living you know you’re in

51:36

a good situation which i know many black

51:38

parents are not when it comes to their

51:39

education systems but again it takes the

51:42

collaboration

51:44

the collaboration

51:46

and i’ve seen at the pta because i’m on

51:48

the parent council with danielle for our

51:51

at our school and the recommendations

51:53

that are made that get implemented that

51:56

impact the children

51:58

happen because of a meeting where i

52:00

witnessed it i’m like so if she wasn’t

52:03

there to make that recommendation it

52:06

doesn’t happen so this is what parents

52:08

need to understand we have to be in the

52:10

room to influence what’s happening in

52:13

this in the system it’s like we can’t

52:16

you know

52:19

it’s like one of the things i used to

52:20

say a lot i don’t say as much anymore

52:22

you’re either

52:23

at the table or on the table

52:25

right or i heard like on the menu or on

52:28

the menu right at the top yes so this is

52:31

the thing so after you get

52:33

at the table then your next step is to

52:34

build your own table

52:36

and that that’s where my mind is there

52:39

it’s like what can we build parallel

52:42

that becomes an option a lot of times we

52:45

we

52:46

we don’t have we don’t have alternatives

52:48

so we’re stuck with what we have no you

52:50

know what we have alternative we don’t

52:52

dream big

52:53

we don’t think yeah

52:55

we don’t think we we

52:57

again we have this trauma inside of

52:59

saying oh the only way it can be done is

53:01

with someone else’s help

53:03

we have that trauma side into us over

53:05

these criminal years that only we can’t

53:07

do it ourselves because they got to do

53:09

it

53:10

no

53:11

break that chains

53:13

you know

53:14

we just gone through 16 to 18 months

53:16

where they’re basically there was

53:18

homeschooling

53:19

yes

53:20

right

53:22

right and i know more and many are black

53:24

parents saying you know what i’m taking

53:26

my child or children out of the system

53:29

and i’m going to do it myself

53:31

i hear that

53:32

so

53:33

we will move on

53:36

very quickly in 30 seconds

53:39

so um

53:41

look i’d like for a look to share uh

53:44

um in a moment the video that i shared

53:47

this is a video that i use in training

53:50

to senior leaders in the education

53:52

sectors

53:53

but as well to senior leaders in all

53:55

sectors actually

53:57

november 2nd

54:00

senior leaders in the government

54:02

municipal

54:03

hospital

54:04

prison

54:06

child welfare

54:08

drugs and addiction

54:11

the video look please if you can share

54:13

it

54:14

i want our black people to see this

54:17

it won’t surprise them

54:19

but i need for black people to see this

54:21

video it’s on youtube i think it’s okay

54:23

for me to share it i mean it’s youtube

54:26

so anyone can see it

54:28

youtube are hidden biases

54:31

are hidden biases

54:33

and it focuses on a black family it’s a

54:35

short

54:36

minute video that i use notably on

54:39

racism

54:40

um

54:42

on my uh on my conferences and

54:44

presentations trainings on racism equity

54:46

diversity inclusivity and notably

54:49

unconscious bias

54:51

it’s important that we see because this

54:53

is not just a matter of speaking of

54:55

racism it’s not just a matter of

54:56

speaking of black people it’s a matter

54:58

of speaking of systems to different

55:01

sectors

55:03

how they impact

55:05

the individual

55:06

and the collective

55:08

if we talk about for example police

55:09

brutality

55:11

as black people and not to be black men

55:13

we know it

55:15

anytime we get pulled over

55:17

we could be the next george floyd

55:21

thank you

55:23

no problem and just before we move on to

55:25

our last subjects sophia jacob saying

55:28

yet we have yet to see black history and

55:30

culture curriculum to be part of

55:31

everyday learning and education and

55:34

education system throughout canada will

55:36

be interesting because

55:38

and we won’t get into this deep but

55:40

there were some elections last week in

55:42

the united states and particularly there

55:44

was election in the state of virginia

55:46

and one of the hot issues there was what

55:49

was being taught to children in the

55:52

education system there and there is many

55:55

a person who is non-melanated who does

55:58

not feel that slavery should be taught

56:01

to children in the school system

56:04

so do mark my words people maybe i’m

56:06

crazy but i wouldn’t be surprised one

56:08

day

56:10

that something like that comes up here

56:12

people saying no we should not teach how

56:14

indigenous well it’s not taught here how

56:17

indigenous people have been treated

56:18

really in public schools so before

56:22

before even black people’s history gets

56:24

taught

56:26

if it indigenous that aren’t you’re not

56:28

seeing black people before the

56:29

indigenous

56:30

so i hear you sophia but i think there

56:33

but i think let’s just let’s be wary we

56:36

hope that that

56:37

mindset

56:39

doesn’t come up across let me let me

56:41

shock you dr vibe uh there is a school

56:45

council in texas where

56:47

in the education

56:49

history manuals for

56:52

all children i think in elementary but

56:55

also high schools

56:57

slavery basically africans kidnapped

57:00

into slavery

57:02

was replaced by workers i know

57:05

i know i saw the story there you go that

57:08

gives you an example and in virginia

57:10

what you end up having is a conversation

57:12

on

57:12

critical race theory oh yes well

57:15

basically you end up having

57:17

especially white conservatives uh i mean

57:20

it’s not only why conservatives who are

57:22

racist there are white liberals who are

57:24

racist many of them of course but

57:26

especially why conservatives

57:28

will criticize the notion of critical

57:30

risk theory because it dares to bring

57:33

truth

57:34

to the history of what has happened

57:38

factually

57:39

yeah

57:42

yep all right let’s move for our last

57:44

conversation piece so our last one is uh

57:47

we’re broadcasting live on november 7th

57:49

and november 11th in canada is

57:51

remembrance day

57:53

so any thoughts in regards to members

57:56

daniel cesar you want to talk about

57:57

black soldiers

57:59

i just really wanted to uh you know

58:02

as november 11 is happening this coming

58:04

week i just wanted to remind our black

58:07

people

58:08

but really are people that

58:12

remembers day is not just a white thing

58:16

remembers the i mean

58:18

here in ottawa and i don’t know in other

58:21

parts of canada

58:22

they will uh lower the flag regarding

58:25

indigenous remembrance day

58:27

but at the same time we must never

58:29

forget that black people have been

58:31

fighting

58:33

in world war one as world war ii and

58:36

they were also present

58:38

in the korean war and other wars

58:41

aka white wars

58:43

we must not forget if i take the example

58:46

of world war one world war two that

58:48

africans but also caribbeans were

58:50

enlisted in force

58:52

in africa a common tactic to bring in

58:54

black soldiers was

58:57

the threat of setting fire to the

58:59

village

59:00

raping your mother your wife your sister

59:03

threatening to kill your father

59:05

when there is an expression in french

59:07

called le tierra yes

59:11

basically the senegalese

59:14

shooters if you want

59:16

it wasn’t exclusive to senegalese people

59:19

we must not forget that one of the

59:21

things that colonization did if i take

59:23

the example of nigeria in ghana

59:26

was to take black troops from one part

59:28

of the land to use them to fight and

59:31

kill

59:32

black people in another part of the land

59:34

to bring them all under control of the

59:36

same white administration

59:39

we must not forget that

59:42

it is black people who greatly

59:43

contributed to the liberation of south

59:45

of france and yet that is forgotten

59:48

that black people

59:50

uh

59:52

an entire regiment of black soldiers

59:54

were killed

59:56

by the nazis

59:58

uh as cities were captured

60:01

in the holocaust the concentration camps

60:05

black soldiers along a few black people

60:08

such as in germany were killed

60:10

uh the the french writer serge billy

60:12

wrote about it uh nua don le con nazi

60:15

blacks in the nazi camps

60:18

but we must also not forget that when

60:20

liberation came

60:21

and i’m thinking notably of the

60:23

liberation of paris

60:26

black soldiers who had fought from the

60:28

staff of france all the way to paris to

60:30

liberate paris

60:32

they were denied to be on the

60:34

champs-elysees

60:36

they were denied to be part of the

60:37

parade they were basically asked to hide

60:40

to not show their face

60:42

we must not forget the sacrifices of so

60:44

many of our black

60:46

people who went to fight

60:49

hoping for a better life

60:51

and too often

60:53

as was the case in tulsa

60:56

they came back to more segregation

61:00

they came back to lynching they came

61:02

back to see

61:04

the communities such as black wall

61:06

street

61:07

burned down sometimes even air bombed

61:10

they came back to sun downtown

61:12

they came back to wives sisters

61:15

daughters being raped

61:17

they came back to africa to more

61:19

colonization i’m thinking about the camp

61:21

of t roy

61:22

1944 in senegal where

61:25

black soldiers who had fought valiantly

61:28

by all reports in europe

61:30

coming back home they asked for their

61:32

fair pay

61:33

they got paid yes but they asked for the

61:36

fair pay as the white counterparts were

61:38

in the same battles

61:41

and they got killed and they didn’t get

61:43

compensation

61:44

no apologies decades later

61:48

i don’t wear this puppy as just someone

61:50

else wearing a poppy because it’s

61:52

remembrancy i wear this puppy with the

61:55

center that’s black

61:56

because

61:58

too many of

61:59

our black soldiers

62:01

behind each other black soldier it’s a

62:04

black family

62:05

it’s a black community

62:07

that is not being remembered

62:10

that is not being addressed

62:12

and our children

62:13

they’re lucky they even hear about this

62:16

during black history month

62:18

but they should never be waiting for

62:19

black history month to hear about this

62:22

so i just wanted to make sure that

62:25

we talk about

62:26

we talk about it because too often those

62:29

brothers

62:30

and let’s also mention of sisters who

62:31

are also in the background notably as

62:34

nurses

62:36

they basically were fighting

62:38

white slash european wars

62:42

for people who still saw them as

62:44

inferiors

62:46

thank you

62:47

ryan any questions anything you want to

62:49

add on to that sir

62:51

nothing specific that i just second

62:55

everything that caesar just said i feel

62:57

like it was

62:59

put

62:59

exactly how we need to hear it and the

63:02

only piece i would add is now

63:04

when we talk about infrastructure who’s

63:06

in charge of making sure we know this

63:08

history i will shout out blackish black

63:11

oh my gosh

63:12

ontario no black history society of

63:14

ontario ontario black history society we

63:17

should now be able to go to that website

63:19

during november 11 this week

63:22

and see that history so if it’s not

63:25

happening there it has to happen

63:27

somewhere caesar you might be the one to

63:29

have to build the website but this is

63:32

information that i didn’t know and i

63:34

feel like i would want to learn more so

63:37

whoever is in charge of getting this

63:40

information to the community get to work

63:44

if you don’t mind me ryan i actually

63:46

proved to you how right you are

63:48

as too often things that relate to black

63:50

consciousness and not to be black

63:52

history it’s not the fault of the

63:54

individual in terms of saying you didn’t

63:57

know

63:58

ryan you are an intelligent brother

64:00

you’re an evolved brother you’re a

64:01

dedicated father

64:03

your ignorance is not that you’re

64:05

ignorant your ignorance is a reflection

64:08

of the community the collective as a

64:10

whole such as too often happening when

64:12

we talk about history but also politics

64:15

geopolitics especially religion etc etc

64:20

to give you a perfect example

64:23

america has commemorated and it wasn’t

64:25

just america they commemorated recently

64:28

the passing of uh general colin powell

64:33

the black man first black

64:35

what was it u.s secretary of defense etc

64:38

etc etc

64:40

but are they going to communicate are

64:42

the black soldiers that died for him to

64:44

get there

64:45

are they going to commemorate exactly

64:47

you see but you see what i mean that’s

64:49

exactly it you know it’s like george

64:51

floyd is a tree that hides the forest of

64:53

black men

64:55

woman and children victims of police

64:57

brutality

64:58

colin powell is a celebrated figure in

65:01

terms of the black soldier hiding so

65:04

many

65:05

figures

65:07

of black people

65:08

black americans black canadians black

65:11

caribbeans i mean

65:14

do we want to talk about

65:15

the thousands and thousands of black

65:17

brazilians that have been killed in wars

65:20

against argentina

65:24

do we want to talk about it like you

65:25

know look at the soccer team argentina

65:27

is the only country in the americas that

65:29

does not have a black

65:30

soccer player there’s a reason it’s in

65:32

the history

65:34

nobody ever thinks of that

65:36

so our ignorance is used against us to

65:39

continue our oppression

65:41

when calling powell i mean we can talk

65:43

about him being a war criminal whatever

65:45

whatever

65:46

colin powell general colin powell

65:49

rightfully is commemorated but he is the

65:52

tree that has the death of so many

65:55

african-american soldiers came black

65:57

canadian soldiers black caribbean black

66:00

south americans especially

66:03

african soldiers

66:05

forced into

66:07

white european wars where they were

66:09

still seen as inferiors and went back

66:12

home to suffer

66:15

slavery since 1776 because there were

66:17

blacks in that war

66:19

1812 world war one world war ii and so

66:22

many other conflicts if i can just give

66:25

just one little piece of information

66:27

one little it’s the last one but i think

66:29

it’s so important

66:32

i think my brothers and sisters

66:34

some of you have seen that movie about

66:36

nate turner i don’t remember the title

66:38

of the movie but there was a movie about

66:40

nate turner

66:42

but i don’t think a lot of people

66:43

understood what happened at the end of

66:45

the movie at the end of the movie

66:47

ned turner got hanged you know for

66:50

starting that rebellion

66:51

and then the children will basically saw

66:55

him hang so the children for whom he was

66:57

fighting for them to be free

66:59

were adults in the liberated

67:03

uh in the

67:04

non-slavery usa after 1865.

67:08

some of them not to be black men in

67:10

terms of a better life became

67:13

soldiers of the united states army

67:17

there was a conflict the united states

67:19

entered

67:21

the american spanish war

67:25

in the american spanish war and this is

67:27

documented this is what i do this is

67:30

this is why i give conferences and

67:32

trainings in the american spanish word

67:34

there was a chapter a very small chapter

67:36

that is not often talked about

67:39

what happened to these children who

67:41

became adults

67:43

children born under slavery or became

67:45

adult in the post-slavery usa

67:48

members of the us army

67:51

fighting on the u.s side for against the

67:53

spanish war so two white powers

67:56

and they were sent to the philippines

67:59

the philippines at the end of the 19th

68:01

century did not look like the

68:02

philippines you see today my friends

68:05

these black soldiers had a shock

68:08

what was the shock the indigenous people

68:11

they were sent to fight against to kill

68:14

to arrest them to jail for white power

68:17

very often were darker than they were

68:21

it traumatized and shocked them

68:24

bob marley notably commemorated that in

68:27

i think buffalo soldier where it’s not

68:30

to be linked in terms of this american

68:32

spanish war and the black experience in

68:34

that war

68:36

children born under slavery becoming

68:38

adults in post-slavery usa serving in

68:40

the us army sent to the philippines and

68:42

the shock of serving a white power

68:45

nation

68:46

to kill black people

68:52

a little bit kind of with the

68:54

muhammad ali

68:55

him pushing back against why are you

68:57

sending me to kill these people when

68:59

you guys are the ones like really

69:01

fighting against me

69:03

yeah that man i did not know that part

69:06

of it so things to look up and

69:09

is there a youtube video about that too

69:11

i saw you put the one

69:13

do you know if this that’s documented

69:15

somewhere i’m sure it is what his

69:18

resistance and a lot of people said

69:20

professionally as a boxer he was robbed

69:22

the best years of life but he didn’t

69:23

care about that he said why are you i

69:25

don’t i don’t have any war against a

69:27

viet cong that’s exactly what he said i

69:29

have no war against these people they

69:31

didn’t do nothing wrong to me that’s

69:33

what i wonder if that shock was

69:36

they see people that look like them

69:39

but then they’re sent there the killers

69:40

like why am i killing my brethren like

69:43

something

69:44

your mind just will like yeah

69:48

it can add to trauma 100

69:50

it can add to trauma

69:52

well gentlemen

69:54

rocked out of the house today i’d like

69:55

to say thank you so much for taking the

69:57

time as always ryan how can people get a

70:00

hold of you best way best way ah go to

70:04

our website

70:06

acbncanada.com uh if you need support

70:09

with your business we are happy to

70:12

hey fill out our form to let you know

70:14

what you let us know what you need and

70:16

then we will call you within 48 hours to

70:18

have a conversation and see how best we

70:21

can support and if you want to get in

70:23

contact with me directly

70:25

647-225-3309

70:29

add me to whatsapp send me a message and

70:31

yeah we shall chat

70:33

wonderful cesar

70:36

thank you dr vibe thank you brother ryan

70:38

thank you bia media you can reach me

70:41

rootsandculturecanada.com

70:44

and even better on facebook yes i

70:47

survived and i thought enough

70:49

i started another block

70:52

uh

70:53

arab religious extremists i have to

70:55

mention it

70:56

um but yes you can find me on facebook

71:01

r-i-m-y

71:03

emily and c musa i’m the only one

71:06

all right like to say thank you to both

71:08

you thank you everyone who watched the

71:10

conversation live on replay

71:12

mentioning leslie sophia

71:14

and others thank you if i didn’t mention

71:16

you it’s your head my head not

71:19

my head

71:20

not my heart all right so thank you so

71:22

much for supporting as always as always

71:24

i end off these conversations with this

71:26

live your life as a dream if you can

71:27

dream it you can make it sometimes you

71:29

have to get small to get stronger block

71:32

assumptions the name bigger and better

71:33

aim higher and wider love faith and

71:36

respect and remember to give yourselves

71:37

grace next week on block canada talking

71:40

scheduled is the deputy mayor of

71:43

shelburne ontario steve anderson has

71:45

written a great book about his life

71:47

story and journey so please come by and

71:50

check it out and please follow the dr

71:53

vibe show whether on facebook or on

71:55

youtube we finally hit over 700 youtube

71:58

subscribers

71:59

so that’s a

72:01

huge accomplishment but we want to get

72:03

the message out to more and more people

72:05

and one of the advantages when you

72:06

subscribe to me either on facebook or on

72:08

youtube you get notified when the up

72:10

next upcoming epic conversation is being

72:12

held

72:13

like to say thank you also to be ia

72:15

media for the great production god bless

72:17

peace you all keep the faith and walk

72:19

good

72:27

[Music]

73:11

bye

