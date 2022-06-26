Bluz – Amy [Video]

By Button Poetry

Bluz, performing at Main Street Players in Miami Lakes, FL.

dear Amy this world will love you less

when the luster of liquor stops

trickling over the rocks of your tonsils

you are promised that a father will try

to keep from breaking he will fail

because this world wants your pain too

much will tear the flesh from every note

you sing and wear it as a trophy they

will find you like they found Cobain at

27 on the cusp of finding your voice

finding your vice finding that the lick

of sin tastes just like heaven until

they find you in your flat flatline

bassline I’m sure by then your mind was

more scattered sheet music than Grammy

generating genius but you can’t slow

down those monsters are waiting for your

next single written in blood

waiting to boo you off stage at worst

stage in your life only to praise you

and raise you in iTunes three days later

who knew that Billie Holiday

we run deeper in your veins than just

her voice god bless the child that’s god

oh oh

demons to drown bottles to bury in

bottom of liver did you deliver from the

gut Amy are you listening Amy the same

way we mr. sad messages on repeat

messages text into the alto of your jaws

my father my father said he had friends

like you but they are better memories

now better lessons learn through song so

sing something for us and make it good

this time before we take you back to

black back to with little girls playing

divas wish for a voice that could sonic

boom a star-spangled banner because

right now somewhere in a hotel only

meant for holding broken angels hostage

Amy your ghost will draw a bath for

Whitney Houston to drown her Janis

Joplin’s in here little broken Bobbi

Kristina’s dressed as broken groom

in sync under the world’s expectations

of hitting the right note your throat

will feel like an escape that everyone

gets to run through but you you will not

get to escape your own demise that the

water will be warm like a kiss like a

kiss in the middle of winter it will be

the first time in a long time that you

might have ever felt like singing ever

felt this close to God ask him what tea

is this misery in what pain is this

misery and all Amy you are going to make

a way out of no way but everything that

looks like Fame will also look like

flame I’m telling you you’re going to

hear things you’re going to see things

in wonder wonder what every diva like

you before has ever wondered and you

sing the song that Whitney often sing

with one question one question about

everyone who’s facing you and telling

you and applauding you and you’re just

wondering how will I know if they really

love me

[Applause]

