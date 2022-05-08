Buffy and a Music Video Help Trans Man Embrace His Identity “You Deserve To Choose Yourself” [Video]

When Bristtle saw two women kissing on an episode of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, he initially assumed he was a queer woman. And after a makeout session in a dirty bathroom at a skating rink, he knew for sure he was sexually attracted to women. But something still wasn’t clicking.. After becoming friends with a trans man and, later, watching a deeply personal and resonating music video, Bristtle realized that he was, in fact, a trans man himself. Not one to do something halfway, Bristtle immediately came out to his family and friends, began his transition, and started living life on his own terms.

