Buffy and a Music Video Help Trans Man Embrace His Identity “You Deserve To Choose Yourself” [Video]

When Bristtle saw two women kissing on an episode of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, he initially assumed he was a queer woman. And after a makeout session in a dirty bathroom at a skating rink, he knew for sure he was sexually attracted to women. But something still wasn’t clicking.. After becoming friends with a trans man and, later, watching a deeply personal and resonating music video, Bristtle realized that he was, in fact, a trans man himself. Not one to do something halfway, Bristtle immediately came out to his family and friends, began his transition, and started living life on his own terms.
More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/
I’m From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftw…
I’m From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdrift…
I’m From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock