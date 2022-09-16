Can You Date Someone With Different Religious Beliefs? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

you and i

0:01

when

0:02

we got together you were

0:05

my worst nightmare

0:08

thank you you’re a vegetarian

0:10

[Music]

0:14

what do you say to somebody who says

0:17

i can only

0:19

i want to date somebody who is of the

0:20

same faith as me that’s really important

0:22

to me and

0:24

i’m

0:25

sort of my type so to speak is somebody

0:27

who shares my same religious beliefs

0:30

what do you say to those people i think

0:32

there’s a there’s probably a difference

0:34

between a type and a rule that we’ve set

0:37

up

0:38

so a type would be someone that we find

0:41

ourselves drawn to

0:43

for whatever reason

0:45

physically there’s kind of some

0:46

attraction in print

0:48

early on in our lives that led us down a

0:50

certain path with a certain kind of

0:51

aesthetic

0:55

or there’s personality traits that we

0:58

find ourselves drawn to

1:00

either because we saw them in our

1:01

parents

1:02

either for better or worse uh there’s it

1:05

could be that there’s a trauma bond

1:07

happening that keeps happening with

1:09

every person we’re with those to me are

1:12

types

1:13

there’s a sort of unconscious

1:16

i just feel drawn to that kind of person

1:21

then there’s rules that we set up

1:24

and saying i need to date someone from

1:27

my religion

1:28

is a rule

1:30

that we’ve set up i almost see that as

1:32

slightly different from a type

1:35

it’s a it’s a rule

1:37

and

1:38

just like types narrow down our options

1:41

the more rules we have

1:44

for what someone has to be

1:46

or who they have to be the kind of

1:48

person they have to be in life

1:50

what they believe what they do with

1:52

their lives the more rules we set up the

1:55

smaller our pool is going to be for

1:57

years

1:59

i’ve

2:00

dealt with people who

2:02

come with some kind of rule around

2:04

religion or faith

2:06

and

2:07

it’s just like any other rule

2:09

really it

2:10

it narrows your pull

2:13

and you have to therefore ask yourself

2:14

if this is go every time you narrow your

2:16

pull

2:17

your love life’s going to get harder

2:19

to meet someone

2:21

so then you have to ask yourself how

2:23

worth it is it to me to narrow my pool

2:25

in this way

2:26

how important now i’m not here to to

2:28

make a judgment on that that’s up to

2:30

people

2:31

to decide

2:33

but what i do encourage people to do is

2:36

to ask themselves what’s behind the rule

2:41

what’s actually behind it

2:44

you and i

2:46

when

2:47

we got together you were

2:49

my worst nightmare

2:52

thank you you’re a vegetarian

2:55

and i don’t have anything against

2:57

vegetarians at all jameson will tell you

2:59

that there is some part of me that sort

3:01

of

3:02

i think probably for you too jay we we

3:04

kind of are similar on this that we’ve

3:06

we’ve not been able to bring ourselves

3:07

to stop eating meat but

3:09

we sort of do believe that probably we

3:12

should be vegetarians i believe that if

3:15

i was a better person i would stop

3:16

eating me correct and that’s sort of the

3:18

camp i mean

3:20

um

3:22

but

3:24

that’s all what’s also true

3:26

is that there’s nothing more exciting to

3:28

me than going to great restaurants

3:30

with amazing food

3:32

and eating

3:34

whatever is the speciality there and the

3:37

idea of being with someone who can’t eat

3:40

that thing with me

3:42

and be like isn’t this incredible

3:46

would have been something that i would

3:47

have said well that’s not that’s not

3:49

what i want

3:51

and audrey i’m sure on some level may

3:55

have thought one

3:56

will be more compatible if the person

3:58

i’m with is a vegetarian because it

4:00

means we think the same way in that

4:01

department i don’t think it was ever a

4:03

rule for audrey clearly it wasn’t but

4:05

there probably if it was a preference it

4:08

might have been listed as a preference

4:10

but

4:11

when we came together what was clear

4:14

about both of us

4:16

what was clear about you is that you

4:18

love animals

4:22

and

4:22

you also care about the environment and

4:25

so there were

4:27

there were deep things motivating

4:31

your decision not to

4:32

eat meat

4:35

and

4:36

the truth is that

4:39

even though what we do is different

4:41

my beliefs aren’t actually that

4:43

different

4:44

in terms of what we value

4:46

we both value life we both value animals

4:49

we both love animals

4:52

and we both care about the environment

4:54

but your approach to that

4:56

has been different

4:59

but we still connect in terms of the

5:01

values driving us and so we’re able to

5:04

find a home together in that value

5:06

system even though

5:08

the way we live in that home

5:10

differs

5:13

and i when i think about for example

5:15

people with religion

5:17

i

5:18

i think there’s probably

5:19

a lot of people

5:22

who actually have

5:23

extraordinarily similar values

5:26

to them

5:27

that

5:28

get written off because they’re either

5:31

from a different faith

5:32

or because they’re

5:35

not of a faith at all

5:38

or in some cases we’ve had

5:41

people who i’ve coached

5:44

who have said

5:45

it’s not enough that they’re part of my

5:47

faith they need to be really devout

5:50

so now you even have a narrowing of a

5:52

pool within the same

5:54

faith again i’m not saying what people

5:58

should

5:59

to here to dictate what rules people

6:01

should have

6:02

only that

6:04

we should consider

6:05

the possibility that

6:08

other people

6:09

have things to teach us and we have

6:11

things to teach them

6:13

and i think one of the great things

6:15

about a relationship is that when you

6:17

come to somebody who

6:18

has uh

6:20

different ways of living

6:23

that you actually

6:25

find this the genesis of something new

6:29

that comes out of the two of you

6:31

there is a kind of one plus one equals

6:33

three

6:34

situation that happens where both of you

6:36

learn something and both of you

6:39

grow because the relate a relationship

6:41

does not need to be an echo chamber

6:46

but a lot of us when we create rules

6:50

we

6:51

act like it does need to be an echo

6:53

chamber

6:54

and that reflects our arrogance

6:58

that we think we’ve what we have decided

7:00

in life what we have come to believe

7:04

is the just that is the truth that is

7:07

the be all end or best way to live

7:09

it’s the best way to operate in life

7:11

that’s the best way to think and all i

7:14

need is to find somebody else who’s also

7:16

discovered all of these best ways of

7:19

living and thinking it’s an incredible

7:22

arrogance

7:24

and you might just be on that dating app

7:25

and just see one thing in the profile

7:27

right that goes vegetarian and you go

7:29

oof i’m not vegetarian yeah swipe left

7:32

like instantly gone it’s you know you

7:35

you these are the heuristics that people

7:37

make very fast decisions on but that’s

7:39

the crazy part is that that

7:41

that audrey’s a vegetarian is annoying

7:43

to me

7:45

still now but what is driving that

7:49

is

7:50

guilt what is driving that is absolutely

7:53

one of the things i love most about

7:55

audrey

7:57

so that’s an interesting conundrum isn’t

7:59

it

8:00

but

8:01

but that trait that’s driving her the

8:04

kindness and the compassion and the love

8:06

that’s driving that decision for her

8:09

that makes my life so much better yeah

8:13

and and so you have to

8:16

like being obsessed with these things on

8:18

the surface

8:19

instead of understanding that the very

8:21

trait that produced that thing that you

8:24

think is not for you might be the thing

8:27

that

8:28

benefits you most

8:30

in the relationship

8:43

you

