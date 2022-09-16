Can You Date Someone With Different Religious Beliefs? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
you and i
0:01
when
0:02
we got together you were
0:05
my worst nightmare
0:08
thank you you’re a vegetarian
0:10
[Music]
0:14
what do you say to somebody who says
0:17
i can only
0:19
i want to date somebody who is of the
0:20
same faith as me that’s really important
0:22
to me and
0:24
i’m
0:25
sort of my type so to speak is somebody
0:27
who shares my same religious beliefs
0:30
what do you say to those people i think
0:32
there’s a there’s probably a difference
0:34
between a type and a rule that we’ve set
0:37
up
0:38
so a type would be someone that we find
0:41
ourselves drawn to
0:43
for whatever reason
0:45
physically there’s kind of some
0:46
attraction in print
0:48
early on in our lives that led us down a
0:50
certain path with a certain kind of
0:51
aesthetic
0:55
or there’s personality traits that we
0:58
find ourselves drawn to
1:00
either because we saw them in our
1:01
parents
1:02
either for better or worse uh there’s it
1:05
could be that there’s a trauma bond
1:07
happening that keeps happening with
1:09
every person we’re with those to me are
1:12
types
1:13
there’s a sort of unconscious
1:16
i just feel drawn to that kind of person
1:21
then there’s rules that we set up
1:24
and saying i need to date someone from
1:27
my religion
1:28
is a rule
1:30
that we’ve set up i almost see that as
1:32
slightly different from a type
1:35
it’s a it’s a rule
1:37
and
1:38
just like types narrow down our options
1:41
the more rules we have
1:44
for what someone has to be
1:46
or who they have to be the kind of
1:48
person they have to be in life
1:50
what they believe what they do with
1:52
their lives the more rules we set up the
1:55
smaller our pool is going to be for
1:57
years
1:59
i’ve
2:00
dealt with people who
2:02
come with some kind of rule around
2:04
religion or faith
2:06
and
2:07
it’s just like any other rule
2:09
really it
2:10
it narrows your pull
2:13
and you have to therefore ask yourself
2:14
if this is go every time you narrow your
2:16
pull
2:17
your love life’s going to get harder
2:19
to meet someone
2:21
so then you have to ask yourself how
2:23
worth it is it to me to narrow my pool
2:25
in this way
2:26
how important now i’m not here to to
2:28
make a judgment on that that’s up to
2:30
people
2:31
to decide
2:33
but what i do encourage people to do is
2:36
to ask themselves what’s behind the rule
2:41
what’s actually behind it
2:44
you and i
2:46
when
2:47
we got together you were
2:49
my worst nightmare
2:52
thank you you’re a vegetarian
2:55
and i don’t have anything against
2:57
vegetarians at all jameson will tell you
2:59
that there is some part of me that sort
3:01
of
3:02
i think probably for you too jay we we
3:04
kind of are similar on this that we’ve
3:06
we’ve not been able to bring ourselves
3:07
to stop eating meat but
3:09
we sort of do believe that probably we
3:12
should be vegetarians i believe that if
3:15
i was a better person i would stop
3:16
eating me correct and that’s sort of the
3:18
camp i mean
3:20
um
3:22
but
3:24
that’s all what’s also true
3:26
is that there’s nothing more exciting to
3:28
me than going to great restaurants
3:30
with amazing food
3:32
and eating
3:34
whatever is the speciality there and the
3:37
idea of being with someone who can’t eat
3:40
that thing with me
3:42
and be like isn’t this incredible
3:46
would have been something that i would
3:47
have said well that’s not that’s not
3:49
what i want
3:51
and audrey i’m sure on some level may
3:55
have thought one
3:56
will be more compatible if the person
3:58
i’m with is a vegetarian because it
4:00
means we think the same way in that
4:01
department i don’t think it was ever a
4:03
rule for audrey clearly it wasn’t but
4:05
there probably if it was a preference it
4:08
might have been listed as a preference
4:10
but
4:11
when we came together what was clear
4:14
about both of us
4:16
what was clear about you is that you
4:18
love animals
4:22
and
4:22
you also care about the environment and
4:25
so there were
4:27
there were deep things motivating
4:31
your decision not to
4:32
eat meat
4:35
and
4:36
the truth is that
4:39
even though what we do is different
4:41
my beliefs aren’t actually that
4:43
different
4:44
in terms of what we value
4:46
we both value life we both value animals
4:49
we both love animals
4:52
and we both care about the environment
4:54
but your approach to that
4:56
has been different
4:59
but we still connect in terms of the
5:01
values driving us and so we’re able to
5:04
find a home together in that value
5:06
system even though
5:08
the way we live in that home
5:10
differs
5:13
and i when i think about for example
5:15
people with religion
5:17
i
5:18
i think there’s probably
5:19
a lot of people
5:22
who actually have
5:23
extraordinarily similar values
5:26
to them
5:27
that
5:28
get written off because they’re either
5:31
from a different faith
5:32
or because they’re
5:35
not of a faith at all
5:38
or in some cases we’ve had
5:41
people who i’ve coached
5:44
who have said
5:45
it’s not enough that they’re part of my
5:47
faith they need to be really devout
5:50
so now you even have a narrowing of a
5:52
pool within the same
5:54
faith again i’m not saying what people
5:58
should
5:59
to here to dictate what rules people
6:01
should have
6:02
only that
6:04
we should consider
6:05
the possibility that
6:08
other people
6:09
have things to teach us and we have
6:11
things to teach them
6:13
and i think one of the great things
6:15
about a relationship is that when you
6:17
come to somebody who
6:18
has uh
6:20
different ways of living
6:23
that you actually
6:25
find this the genesis of something new
6:29
that comes out of the two of you
6:31
there is a kind of one plus one equals
6:33
three
6:34
situation that happens where both of you
6:36
learn something and both of you
6:39
grow because the relate a relationship
6:41
does not need to be an echo chamber
6:46
but a lot of us when we create rules
6:50
we
6:51
act like it does need to be an echo
6:53
chamber
6:54
and that reflects our arrogance
6:58
that we think we’ve what we have decided
7:00
in life what we have come to believe
7:04
is the just that is the truth that is
7:07
the be all end or best way to live
7:09
it’s the best way to operate in life
7:11
that’s the best way to think and all i
7:14
need is to find somebody else who’s also
7:16
discovered all of these best ways of
7:19
living and thinking it’s an incredible
7:22
arrogance
7:24
and you might just be on that dating app
7:25
and just see one thing in the profile
7:27
right that goes vegetarian and you go
7:29
oof i’m not vegetarian yeah swipe left
7:32
like instantly gone it’s you know you
7:35
you these are the heuristics that people
7:37
make very fast decisions on but that’s
7:39
the crazy part is that that
7:41
that audrey’s a vegetarian is annoying
7:43
to me
7:45
still now but what is driving that
7:49
is
7:50
guilt what is driving that is absolutely
7:53
one of the things i love most about
7:55
audrey
7:57
so that’s an interesting conundrum isn’t
7:59
it
8:00
but
8:01
but that trait that’s driving her the
8:04
kindness and the compassion and the love
8:06
that’s driving that decision for her
8:09
that makes my life so much better yeah
8:13
and and so you have to
8:16
like being obsessed with these things on
8:18
the surface
8:19
instead of understanding that the very
8:21
trait that produced that thing that you
8:24
think is not for you might be the thing
8:27
that
8:28
benefits you most
8:30
in the relationship
8:43
you
—
***
